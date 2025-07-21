Mass Spectrometry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Agilent, Thermo Fisher, and Waters Lead with Robust Portfolios, Strategic Expansions, and Innovation-Driven Growth

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Spectrometry - Company Evaluation Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mass Spectrometry Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market Mass Spectrometry. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry.



Factors such as increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D worldwide, government regulations on drug safety, a growing focus on the quality of food products, and growing government initiatives for pollution control and environmental testing, along with privatization of environmental testing for emerging contaminants, are high-growth prospects for the mass spectrometry market during the forecast period. Based on the product, the mass spectrometry is segmented into instruments and software & services.



Instruments segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2024-2030. Advantages offered by instruments, such as rapid and high-resolution testing abilities with more accurate and precise results, are increasing their adoption. Consequently, the demand for mass spectrometry devices for high throughput screening is also growing. The instruments segment is further divided into hybrid mass spectrometry instruments, single mass spectrometry instruments, and other mass spectrometry instruments.



The 360 Quadrant maps Mass Spectrometry companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of GPU as a Service quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Type (LC-MS, GC-MS, and ICP-MS) product (instruments and software & services.) Application (OMICS research, drug discovery, environmental testing, food testing, pharma/biopharma manufacturing, clinical diagnostics, applied sciences, and other applications) and End user (pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, research labs & academic institutes, environmental testing labs, the food & beverage industry, forensic labs, the petrochemical industry, and other end users).



Key Players:



Agilent Technologies, Inc.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. is a leading player, offering a comprehensive product portfolio including LC-MS, GC-MS, and ICP-MS. The company's consistent investment in R&D enhances its product offerings, supporting the innovation required to maintain a competitive edge. By focusing on acquisitions and strategic partnerships, Agilent has bolstered its capabilities in drug discovery and environmental safety applications. Agilent's strong market presence in North America and Europe underscores its role as a key player, leveraging its robust distribution channels to expand into Asia and other emerging market.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is renowned for its integrated portfolio of analytical instruments, including mass spectrometry solutions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications. The company continuously works on expanding its product portfolio through technological advancements and strategic collaborations. Thermo Fisher's solutions cater to a wide range of industries, reinforcing its market share and positioning it as a leader in the sector. Their commitment to innovation and expansion into emerging markets ensures sustained growth and influence in the mass spectrometry industry.



Waters Corporation



Waters Corporation specializes in liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry, focusing on scientific advancement through innovation in product offerings like the Xevo TQ Absolute tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer. Notably, the company has expanded its manufacturing capabilities in the UK and continually seeks to enhance its bioanalytical characterization services through strategic acquisitions. Waters' strong emphasis on research excellence and expanding market presence solidifies its rank among the top players in the mass spectrometry sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Regulatory Emphasis and Privatization of Environmental Testing Services

3.2.1.2 Growing Application of Mass Spectrometry in Clinical and Forensic Settings

3.2.1.3 Rising Focus on Drug Safety

3.2.1.4 Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical Research & Development

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Capital-Intensive Investments for High-End Equipment

3.2.2.2 Time-Consuming Sample Preparation Steps

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Development of Novel Mass Sensors and Nanopore Ion Sources

3.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Inadequate Infrastructure and Shortage of Skilled Professionals

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 R&D

3.4.2 Raw Material Procurement and Product Development

3.4.3 Marketing, Sales, and Distribution

3.4.4 Aftermarket Services

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1 Prominent Companies

3.5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

3.5.3 End-users

3.5.4 Sales and Distribution

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Quadrupole Mass Analyzers

3.7.1.2 Time-Of-Flight Mass Analyzers

3.7.1.3 Ion Trap Mass Analyzers

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Lc-Ms

3.7.2.2 Gc-Ms

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 Mass Spectrometry Imaging

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Case Study Analysis

3.10.1 Use of Mass Spectrometry Instruments for Clinical Diagnostics

3.11 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.11.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.11.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.11.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.11.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.12 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Mass Spectrometry Market

3.12.1 Introduction

3.12.2 Market Potential of Mass Spectrometry

3.12.3 AI Use Cases

3.12.4 Key Companies Implementing AI

3.12.5 Future of AI/Gen AI in Mass Spectrometry Ecosystem



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in Mass Spectrometry Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Market Ranking Analysis, 2023

4.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.7 Brand/Product Comparison

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.8.1 Stars

4.8.2 Emerging Leaders

4.8.3 Pervasive Players

4.8.4 Participants

4.8.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.8.5.1 Company Footprint

4.8.5.2 Region Footprint

4.8.5.3 Product Footprint

4.8.5.4 Application Footprint

4.8.5.5 End-user Footprint

4.9 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.9.1 Progressive Companies

4.9.2 Responsive Companies

4.9.3 Dynamic Companies

4.9.4 Starting Blocks

4.9.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.9.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.10 Competitive Scenario

4.10.1 Product Launches and Approvals

4.10.2 Deals

4.10.3 Expansions



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Key Players

5.1.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

5.1.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.1.2 Products Offered

5.1.1.3 Recent Developments

5.1.1.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

5.1.1.3.2 Deals

5.1.1.3.3 Expansions

5.1.1.4 Analyst's View

5.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

5.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

5.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

5.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.1.3 Waters Corporation

5.1.4 Danaher

5.1.5 Bruker

5.1.6 Shimadzu Corporation

5.1.7 Mks Instruments

5.1.8 Perkinelmer

5.1.9 Jeol Ltd.

5.1.10 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

5.1.11 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

5.1.12 Ametek.Inc.

5.1.13 Jasco Corporation

5.1.14 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

5.2 Other Players

5.2.1 Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG

5.2.2 Hiden Analytical

5.2.3 Leco Corporation

5.2.4 Rigaku Holdings Corporation

5.2.5 Youngin Chromass

5.2.6 Scion Instruments

5.2.7 Kore Technology

5.2.8 Process Insights, Inc.

5.2.9 Masstech

5.2.10 Advion, Inc.

5.2.11 Spacetek Technology AG

5.2.12 Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH

5.2.13 Skyray Instruments USA, Inc.

5.2.14 Microsaic

5.2.15 Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions

