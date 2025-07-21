China and Global Automotive Intelligent Cockpit SoC Research Report 2025 | Localization Rate Exceeds 10%, and AI-oriented Cockpit SoC Will Become the Mainstream in the Next 2-3 Years

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Intelligent Cockpit SoC Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cockpit SoC research: The localization rate exceeds 10%, and AI-oriented cockpit SoC will become the mainstream in the next 2-3 years



In the Chinese automotive intelligent cockpit SoC market, although vendors such as Qualcomm, Renesas, and AMD still dominate, the localization rate is also rapidly increasing. According to the publisher's statistics, the localization rate of intelligent cockpit SoCs in 2024 has exceeded 10%, with domestic vendors represented by SemiDrive, Huawei HiSilicon, and SiEngine rapidly rising. Automotive intelligent cockpit SoCs are entering a product upgrade cycle, with AI-oriented cockpit SoCs expected to become mainstream in the next 2-3 years



Automotive intelligent cockpit SoC chips are entering a product upgrade cycle, with key development directions



The mainstream chip process is advancing from 7nm to 4nm and below. In 2024, chips with 7nm and below processes accounted for 36%, and this figure is expected to exceed 65% by 2030. The next generation will shift toward 4nm and 3nm processes. Compared to the currently widely used 7nm and 5nm chips, 4nm offers significant improvements in transistor density, performance, and power efficiency, better supporting high-throughput, continuous AI computing tasks for AI cockpits across various application scenarios.



The emergence of integrated cockpit-driving SoCs that support AI cockpits and high-level autonomous driving, such as NVIDIA DRIVE Thor, Black Sesame's 'Wudang' C1200 series, Qualcomm's SA8795P/SA8775P series, and MediaTek's CT-X1 (MT8678).



AI-oriented cockpit SoCs will become mainstream in the next 2-3 years, driving the evolution of on-device models from the current 1B-1.5B language models to 7B-10B multimodal models. Examples include SemiDrive's X10, MediaTek's MT8676, Samsung's Exynos Auto V920, Qualcomm's 8397 (Snapdragon Cockpit Elite), and Intel's Panther Lake.



Taking SemiDrive as an example, it unveiled its next-generation AI cockpit chip X10 at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show. This SoC adopts an advanced 4nm process and supports on-device deployment of a 7B-parameter multimodal large model. The X10 series chips are scheduled to enter mass production starting in 2026.



In terms of specifications, the SemiDrive X10 series products feature an ARMv9.2 CPU architecture optimized for AI computing, delivering CPU performance of up to 200K DMIPS. Simultaneously, the X10 integrates a 1800 GFLOPS GPU and a 40 TOPS NPU, equipped with a 128-bit LPDDR5X memory interface running at 9600 MT/s, providing the entire system with a massive bandwidth of 154 GB/s - more than double that of current flagship mass-produced cockpit chips.



The biggest challenge for AI cockpits lies in the on-device deployment of 7B multimodal large models. The performance requirement for deploying a 7B multimodal model on-device is to output the first token within 1 second under a 512-token input length and sustain a speed of 20 tokens per second. This demands that cockpit processors possess NPU computing power of around 30-40 TOPS, paired with DDR bandwidth of approximately 90 GB/s. While existing high-performance cockpit SoCs on the market meet some of the NPU performance requirements, their memory bandwidth mostly falls in the 60-70 GB/s range, making it difficult to support the deployment of 7B models.



The SemiDrive X10 focuses on the core demands of AI cockpit scenarios: 'fast response for small models, multimodal interaction for medium-sized models, and complex tasks for cloud-based large models.' It addresses the bottlenecks in computing power and bandwidth faced by traditional cockpit chips. In terms of computing power and bandwidth configuration, it emphasizes meeting the requirements for on-device deployment of 7B multimodal models, delivering 40 TOPS of NPU computing power paired with an ultra-large bandwidth of 154 GB/s, ensuring the full performance potential of large models.



Regarding the development toolchain, the X10's accompanying AI toolchain covers functions such as compilation, quantization, simulation, and performance analysis, significantly reducing the cycle for model deployment and performance optimization. Additionally, the X10's SDK provides a universal standardized model invocation interface, simplifying the development and migration of AI applications and enabling plug-and-play AI functionality. This ecosystem strategy aims to lower development barriers, offering automakers, algorithm providers, and application developers flexible customization options to accelerate the adoption of AI technology in cockpit scenarios.



The integration level of automotive intelligent cockpit SoC chips continues to increase



Represented by companies like Qualcomm and MediaTek, vendors are beginning to integrate 5G modems, WiFi 7, Bluetooth, and V2X modules into smart cockpit SoCs. This enables the convergence of high-speed connectivity and intelligent computing capabilities on a single chip, improving the real-time performance, multitasking capabilities, and user experience of in-vehicle systems. At the same time, it helps OEMs reduce costs by eliminating the need for external T-Box units.

On the other hand, cockpit SoC SIP packaging modules are rapidly gaining traction. With increasing power demands and growing component complexity, traditional COB designs face challenges in PCB reliability, thickness control, and warpage management. SIP packaging, through BGA ball mounting technology, backside capacitor design, and extensive underfill process expertise, effectively addresses hardware design, manufacturing, and reliability challenges, ensuring stable operation in harsh environments.



Cockpit SoC SIP packaging modules come in two forms:



(1) SIP modules directly offered by chip vendors, represented by Qualcomm, which provides products like the QAM8255P module and QAM8775P module.

(2) SIP module solutions from module manufacturers, such as Quectel's 48 TOPS high-computing 5G smart cockpit integrated solution module AS830M. The AS830M is developed based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and employs advanced SiP (System-in-Package) technology combined with BGA (Ball Grid Array) ball mounting, significantly reducing hardware design complexity.



The AS830M integrates 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and BT5.3 technologies, delivering efficient data transmission and connected vehicle capabilities.



Key Topics Covered:



Definition and Classification of Intelligent Cockpit SoC

Definition of Cockpit SoC

Cockpit SoC Research Framework in This Report

Classification of Cockpit SoC: By Cockpit Level

Classification Logic of Cockpit SoC by Cockpit Level

Intelligent Cockpit Shipments by Level (L0/L1/L2/L3/L4), 2024-2030E

Classification of Cockpit SoC Products by Level (L0/L1/L2/L3/L4)

Classification of Cockpit SoC: By Application Scenario

Cockpit Shipments by Application Scenario (AI Cockpit, Cockpit-Parking, Cockpit-Driving-Parking, etc.), 2024-2030E

Typical AI Cockpit Solutions

Typical Cockpit-Driving-Parking Integration Solutions

Typical Cockpit-Parking Integration Solutions

Classification of Cockpit SoC

Three Development Stages Under EEA Evolution Trend: Multi-Board, One-Board, One-Chip

Multi-Domain DCU - Typical Multi-Board Solution

China's Passenger Car Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Research and Data Analysis

Competitive Landscape of Intelligent Cockpit SoC Vendors

Intelligent Vehicle Cockpit SoC Installations and Market Share (By Chip Product) in China, 2022-2024

Intelligent Vehicle Cockpit SoC Installations and Market Share (By Vendor) in China, 2022-2024 & 2030E

Revenue and Shipments of Global and Chinese Intelligent Cockpit SoC Vendors, 2023-2024

Cockpit SoC Configuration Strategies of Vehicles in Different Price Ranges

China Passenger Car Sales (By Price Range), 2023-2024

Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Size

China's Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Size by Level (L0/L1/L2/L3/L4), 2024-2030E

China's Intelligent Cockpit SoC Installations by Level (L0/L1/L2/L3/L4), 2024-2030E

Intelligent Cockpit SoC Product Benchmarking and Innovative Solutions

L3 AI SoC (Cockpit): Performance Comparison between Typical Products

L3 AI Cockpit SoC Products and Benchmarking

L3 AI SoC (Advanced Cockpit-Driving Integration): Performance Comparison between Typical Products

L3 Advanced Cockpit-Driving Integration SoC Products and Benchmarking

L2 SoC (Cockpit): Performance Comparison between Typical Products

L2 Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products and Benchmarking

L2 Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products and Benchmarking (10)

L2 SoC (Intermediate Cockpit-Driving Integration): Performance Comparison between Typical Products

L2 Intermediate Cockpit-Driving Integration SoC Products and Benchmarking

Innovative Cockpit SoC Solutions: How to Meet On-Device AI Foundation Model Deployment?

On-Device AI Deployment in Vehicles

OEMs Accelerate On-Device AI Deployment

Cockpit On-Device AI Deployment

Cockpit SoC: Performance Parameters and Supported DRAM Memory Bandwidth

Innovative Cockpit SoC Solutions: Cockpit-Driving Integration and Mechatronics

Intelligent Cockpits Evolve Toward Cockpit-Driving Integration, Posing New Challenges to Cockpit SoCs

Next-Gen Cockpit Architecture: Cross-Domain Integration and Mechatronics

Innovative Cockpit SoC Solutions: Does A Single Vehicle Require Multiple Cockpit SoCs?

Summary of Vehicle Models Equipped with Multiple Cockpit SoCs

Logic of Configuring Multiple Cockpit SoCs

Innovative Cockpit SoC Solutions: SIP Module Packaging and Integration Trends

Some High-Performance Cockpit SoC Products Integrated with 5G Modem

Cockpit SoC SIP Module Packaging and Integration Trends

Innovative Cockpit SoC Solutions: Chiplet

Summary of Chiplet Application in High-Performance Cockpit SoCs

Overseas Cockpit SoC Vendors

Qualcomm

AMD

Renesas

Intel

Samsung

Nvidia

NXP

Telechips

TI

Chinese Cockpit SoC Vendors

SemiDrive

SiEngine

Huawei

MediaTek

AutoChips

Rockchip

UNISOC

Arkmicro Technologies

Cockpit SoC Deployment Strategy of OEMs

BYD

Great Wall Motor

GAC

Changan

SAIC

Geely

BAIC

FAW

Chery

Dongfeng Motor

Li Auto

