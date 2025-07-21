Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urinary Incontinence Devices - Company Evaluation Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Urinary Incontinence Devices Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Urinary Incontinence Devices. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 100 companies were evaluated, of which the top 14 EVA Films companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Urinary incontinence is characterized by the involuntary leakage of urine, often requiring medical intervention for effective management. Urinary incontinence devices are specialized medical solutions designed to aid bladder control, minimize unintended urine flow, or collect leaked urine. These devices are widely utilized across various healthcare settings, including hospitals and physicians' offices, to enhance patient care and improve the quality of life.



The market's growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, expanding geriatric population, growing attention to personal hygiene, and advancements in home healthcare solutions. However, the social stigma associated with incontinence care products and environmental concerns related to the disposal of urinary incontinence products are factors expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. Additionally, technological advancements in urinary incontinence devices are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.



Additionally, the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and neurological disorders (e.g., Parkinson's disease and stroke) is also linked to a higher risk of urinary incontinence. Therefore, the growing number of specialized urology clinics and hospitals offering advanced incontinence treatment solutions is expected to create opportunities for market players in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Urinary Incontinence Devices companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of GPU as a Service quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Type (stress incontinence, urge incontinence, mixed incontinence, overflow incontinence, and functional incontinence) and (female and male patients) product (urinary catheters, vaginal & urethral slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and other urinary incontinence devices) and End users (hospitals, physicians' offices, and other end users).



Key Players:



Key players operating in Urinary Incontinence Devices including Coloplast Corp. (Denmark), B. Braun SE (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), and Boston Scientific Corporation (US).



Coloplast Corp.



Coloplast Corp. holds a prominent position in the urinary incontinence devices market, largely due to its consistent innovation and strong brand presence. The company invests heavily in research and development, maintaining an R&D-to-sales ratio of around 4% annually. Recent product launches, such as the Luja Urinary Catheter, demonstrate its ongoing commitment to meeting evolving patient needs through advanced technologies. Coloplast operates in over 50 countries, with a strategic focus on expanding into emerging markets that show increasing healthcare demands.



B. Braun SE



B. Braun SE is known for its broad range of medical products and robust market penetration across over 64 countries. The company has been actively expanding its footprint, particularly in emerging markets in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. B. Braun's strategic focus includes substantial investments in R&D, allowing it to continually develop innovative products that cater to diverse healthcare needs. However, the company faces intense competition from other leading manufacturers and must persist in innovation to sustain its market position.



Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



As a key player, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. has a significant market presence across more than 60 countries. The company operates within multiple segments, including Medical Device innovations, which enhance its offerings within the urinary incontinence market. With over 265 operating companies globally, Johnson & Johnson's strategic initiatives focus on investing in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. This approach strengthens its market position, enabling the company to meet evolving patient needs through cutting-edge technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence

3.2.1.2 Expanding Geriatric Population

3.2.1.3 Growing Attention to Personal Hygiene

3.2.1.4 Advancements in Home Healthcare Solutions

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Social Stigma Associated with Incontinence Care Products

3.2.2.2 Environmental Concerns Related to Disposal of Urinary Incontinence Products

3.2.2.3 Potential Side-Effects & Complications

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Urinary Incontinence Devices

3.2.3.2 Rapid Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Use of Alternative Treatment Options

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.7.1 List of Major Patents

3.8 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

3.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

3.10 Technology Analysis

3.10.1 Key Technologies

3.10.1.1 Surgical & Implantable Devices

3.10.2 Complementary Technologies

3.10.2.1 Electrical Stimulation Devices

3.11 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Urinary Incontinence Devices Market

3.11.1 AI Use Cases



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Urinary Incontinence Devices Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Product Footprint

4.5.5.4 Patient Type Footprint

4.5.5.5 End-user Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startup/SME Players

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Emerging Players/Startups

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.8 Brand/Product Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches & Approvals

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Key Players

5.1.1 Coloplast Corp.

5.1.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.1.2 Products Offered

5.1.1.3 Recent Developments

5.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

5.1.1.3.2 Expansions

5.1.1.4 Analyst's View

5.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

5.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

5.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

5.1.2 B. Braun SE

5.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

5.1.4 Convatec Inc.

5.1.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

5.1.6 Medtronic

5.1.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

5.1.10 Hollister Incorporated

5.1.11 Cook Group

5.2 Other Players

5.2.1 Wellspect Healthcare

5.2.2 Caldera Medical

5.2.3 Dynarex Corporation

5.2.4 Advacare Pharma

5.2.5 Mrk Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

5.2.6 Advin Health Care

5.2.7 Clinimed Limited

5.2.8 Sterimed Group

5.2.9 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Kcww)

5.2.10 Incontrol Medical

5.2.11 Zephyr Surgical Implants

5.2.12 Flexicare (Group) Limited

5.2.13 Stryker

