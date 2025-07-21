Veterinary Dermatology - Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Zoetis, Elanco, and Boehringer Ingelheim Dominate with Global Reach, Innovative Portfolios, and Strategic Expansion

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Dermatology - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The veterinary dermatology market, focused on products for preventing and treating dermatological diseases in animals, is projected to grow from USD 20.11 billion in 2025 to USD 30.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing companion animal population, rising pet ownership, concerns about zoonotic diseases, and awareness campaigns by government and animal welfare organizations. Despite these drivers, the high cost of pet care may limit adoption of veterinary dermatology products. Additionally, the growth of the market is supported by advancements in veterinary technology and an increase in the number of veterinary practitioners, although challenges like parasite species diversity and resistance to parasiticides remain significant hurdles.



The veterinary dermatology market is segmented by route of administration, product type, condition type, and animal type. In 2024, the topical segment led the market with 61.5% of the share, driven by ease of application and rapid action. The oral segment is expected to grow the fastest due to its long-lasting effects and high compliance among pet owners.



By product type, antiparasitic drugs held the largest share at 47.4%, largely due to the high prevalence of parasitic infections in both companion and livestock animals. In terms of condition type, parasitic infections dominated with 54.1% of the market share. The companion animal segment accounted for the largest share by animal type, with 80.8%, reflecting the rising pet adoption rate and increasing spending on pet care. Market growth is expected to be driven by rising pet ownership, awareness, and technological advancements in veterinary dermatology treatments.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Veterinary Dermatology Market companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Veterinary Dermatology Market quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Rout of administration (Topical, Injectables, Oral), By Product type (antiparasitic drugs, antifungal drugs, antibacterial drugs, monoclonal antibodies, other product types) By Condition Type (parasitic infections, infectious diseases, autoimmune skin diseases, skin cancer) By Animal Type (companion animals, livestock animals) By End user (veterinary hospitals and clinics, animal shelters and rescues).



Zoetis Inc.



Zoetis Inc. stands out as a leading player in the animal health domain, providing extensive dermatological solutions through both its Companion Animal and Livestock divisions. Operating across 70 countries, Zoetis offers a diversified product range including topical, injectable, and oral formulations targeting various skin conditions in pets and farm animals. The company maintains a noteworthy global distribution network, demonstrating strong market positioning and a competitive edge by leveraging strategic partnerships and continuous product development.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated



Elanco Animal Health excels in offering a diverse portfolio focused on disease prevention and treatment across pet and farm animal categories. The company's commitment to innovation is reflected in its extensive global operations and strategic acquisitions, such as the integration of Bayer Animal Health. Headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana, Elanco emphasizes product innovation and maintains strong market positions through its presence in over 90 countries.



Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH



Boehringer Ingelheim is a prominent multinational pharmaceutical firm with a robust Animal Health division, known for its innovative dermatological solutions. The company maintains a dominant market position by offering a wide array of products catering to both companion and farm animals. Its expansive geographic reach is supported by a network of 146 subsidiaries, ensuring a strong foothold in the veterinary dermatology market. Boehringer Ingelheim's strategic investments in R&D bolster its competitive stance, focusing on innovative treatments and enhanced product efficacy.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $20.11 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.31 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Expanding Companion Animal Population and Pet Ownership

3.2.1.2 Growing Concerns About Infectious Zoonotic Diseases

3.2.1.3 Rising Awareness Initiatives by Government and Animal Welfare Organizations

3.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Pet Insurance and High Animal Healthcare Expenditure

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Rising Pet Care Costs

3.2.2.2 Restrictions on Use of Parasiticides for Food-Producing Animals

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Technological Advancements and Product Launches

3.2.3.2 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

3.2.3.3 Surging Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Markets

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Growing Resistance to Parasiticides

3.2.4.2 Diversity in Parasite Species

3.3 Industry Trends

3.3.1 Rise in Pet Ownership, Humanization of Pets, and Increased Focus on Pet Wellness Programs

3.3.2 Rising Use of Diagnostics and Wearable Technology for Early Detection

3.4 Technology Analysis

3.4.1 Key Technologies

3.4.1.1 Topical Nanomedicine

3.4.1.2 Biologic Therapies

3.4.2 Complementary Technologies

3.4.2.1 Phototherapy

3.4.2.2 Hydrotherapy

3.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.4.3.1 Telemedicine Platforms

3.4.3.2 Wearable Devices

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1 Competitive Rivalry

3.5.1.1 Established Players

3.5.1.2 Continuous Innovation

3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2.1 Consolidated Veterinary Groups

3.5.2.2 Demand for Affordable Solutions

3.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3.1 Specialized Raw Materials

3.5.3.2 Quality Compliance

3.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.5.4.1 Limited Alternatives

3.5.4.2 Specialized Treatments

3.5.5 Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5.1 High R&D Costs

3.5.5.2 Regulatory Requirements

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.6.1 Patent Publication Trends for Veterinary Dermatology Market

3.6.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

3.7 Key Conferences and Events

3.8 Impact of Generative AI on Veterinary Dermatology Market

3.9 Ecosystem Analysis

3.10 Supply Chain Analysis

3.11 Value Chain Analysis

3.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategy/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Players in Veterinary Dermatology Market (2020-2024)

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2024

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Route of Administration Footprint

4.5.5.4 Product Type Footprint

4.5.5.5 Condition Type Footprint

4.5.5.6 Animal Type Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.7 Brand/Product Comparison

4.8 R&D Expenditure of Key Players

4.9 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.9.1 Company Valuation

4.9.2 Financial Metrics

4.10 Competitive Scenario

4.10.1 Product Approvals/Launches

4.10.2 Deals

4.10.3 Expansions

4.10.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Key Players

5.1.1 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

5.1.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.1.2 Products Offered

5.1.1.3 Recent Developments

5.1.1.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

5.1.1.3.2 Deals

5.1.1.3.3 Expansions

5.1.1.4 Analyst's View

5.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

5.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

5.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

5.1.2 Merck & Co. Inc

5.1.3 Virbac

5.1.4 Zoetis Inc.

5.1.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

5.1.6 Vetoquinol

5.1.7 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

5.1.8 Hester Biosciences Limited

5.1.9 Petiq, Inc.

5.1.10 Ourofino Saude Animal

5.1.11 Swedencare

5.1.12 Orion Corporation

5.1.13 Norbrook

5.1.14 Ceva Sante Animale

5.1.15 Bimeda, Inc.

5.2 Other Players

5.2.1 Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

5.2.2 Vetanco

5.2.3 Chanelle Pharma

5.2.4 Pegasus Laboratories, Inc.

5.2.5 Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

5.2.6 Avet Health

5.2.7 Animalderma Srls

5.2.8 Leti Pharma

5.2.9 Huvepharma, Inc.

5.2.10 Vetplus

