South Korea Residential Water Treatment Systems Market Outlook 2025 | Key Companies and Technologies Driving South Korea's Water Treatment Market

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 South Korea Residential Water Treatment Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Korea's Residential Water Treatment Market research report includes market size, growth rates, market shares by product type and technology, competitive market share data, and revenue forecasts from 2024-2031 for South Korea.

Furthermore, profiles of key companies, competitive factors, consumer behavior, market trends, new products, pricing trends, growth drivers, restraints, and challenges are also included.

The South Korean market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including:

Competitive market shares by type of system (point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-entry, and pitchers).

  • Market forecasts and growth rates by type of system and replacement filters (total market, point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-use, point-of-use replacement filters, point-of-entry, pitchers, and pitcher replacement filters).

Point-of-use market share by type of technology (carbon, RO, UV, and others).

  • Point-of-use market shares by revenue for pricing (under $300, $300-$600, $601-$900, over $900).

Companies Featured:

  • Cuckoo Homesys Co., Ltd
  • LG Corporation
  • Amway
  • SK Magic Co., Ltd. (SK Networks Co., Ltd.)
  • Coway Co., Ltd.
  • Chungho Nais Co., Ltd.
  • Kyowon Property Wells Corp.
  • Samsung Group
  • The 3M Company
  • and more.....


Key Topics Covered:

Country Profile, South Korea

Major Data Points

Competitive Factors

Consumer Behaviour

Market Drivers/Impact

  • Water quality concerns
  • Increasing convenience and affordability by rental model
  • Increasing expenditure on healthcare appliances
  • Inclination towards high-tech lifestyle products
  • Surge in the number of single person households

Market Restraints/Impact

  • Aging population
  • Growing inflation and rising debt
  • Economic slowdown leading to sluggish demand
  • Large bottled water market

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Data

  • Revenue forecast, total market, 2022-2029
  • Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT & UTS, 2022-2029
  • Market share, by revenues, point-of-use CT and UTS, 2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lk9nnv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
