South Korea Residential Water Treatment Systems Market Outlook 2025 | Key Companies and Technologies Driving South Korea's Water Treatment Market

South Korea's Residential Water Treatment Market research report includes market size, growth rates, market shares by product type and technology, competitive market share data, and revenue forecasts from 2024-2031 for South Korea.

Furthermore, profiles of key companies, competitive factors, consumer behavior, market trends, new products, pricing trends, growth drivers, restraints, and challenges are also included.



The South Korean market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including:



Competitive market shares by type of system (point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-entry, and pitchers).

Market forecasts and growth rates by type of system and replacement filters (total market, point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-use, point-of-use replacement filters, point-of-entry, pitchers, and pitcher replacement filters).

Point-of-use market share by type of technology (carbon, RO, UV, and others).

Point-of-use market shares by revenue for pricing (under $300, $300-$600, $601-$900, over $900).

Companies Featured:

Cuckoo Homesys Co., Ltd

LG Corporation

Amway

SK Magic Co., Ltd. (SK Networks Co., Ltd.)

Coway Co., Ltd.

Chungho Nais Co., Ltd.

Kyowon Property Wells Corp.

Samsung Group

The 3M Company

and more.....



Key Topics Covered:

Country Profile, South Korea

Major Data Points

Competitive Factors

Consumer Behaviour

Market Drivers/Impact

Water quality concerns

Increasing convenience and affordability by rental model

Increasing expenditure on healthcare appliances

Inclination towards high-tech lifestyle products

Surge in the number of single person households

Market Restraints/Impact

Aging population

Growing inflation and rising debt

Economic slowdown leading to sluggish demand

Large bottled water market

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Data

Revenue forecast, total market, 2022-2029

Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT & UTS, 2022-2029

Market share, by revenues, point-of-use CT and UTS, 2022

