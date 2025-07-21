DRML Miner Launches Global Mobile Cloud Mining Platform - Earn Passive Income with XRP



London, UK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRML Miner is a UK-based cloud mining service provider that provides simple, secure and sustainable cryptocurrency mining solutions to individual users around the world. Focusing on convenience, clean energy and automated passive income, DRML Miner aims to democratize mining and enable users to earn from the blockchain economy without any technical barriers or hidden costs.

DRML Miner addresses these industry challenges through its mobile cloud mining platform, leveraging Ripple’s fast settlement capabilities and deploying decentralized off-grid mining farms powered by cloud infrastructure.

Main features of DRML Miner mining platform

- Mobile-first design: Fully accessible via smartphones (iOS and Android) and web browsers, mining can be done anytime, anywhere.

- No hardware required: Cloud-based operation eliminates expensive equipment and technical complexity.

- Focused on XRP mining efficiency: Leverage XRP’s fast settlement speed and low transaction fees to optimize user earnings.

- AI-driven optimization: Advanced AI dynamically manages mining resources to maximize profitability and reduce costs.

- Multi-cryptocurrency flexibility: In addition to XRP, it also supports mining of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT (TRON), and Dogecoin (DOGE).

- Sustainable mining practices: Operates with 100% renewable energy and adheres to global environmental and social governance (ESG) standards.

- Transparent earnings system: Daily earnings tracking with instant withdrawal or reinvestment options, enhancing user control and transparency.





How to get started - Sign up here and get $10

Flexible and diverse contracts, the following are popular choices for quick returns

$10 contract: 1 day contract, profit $10 + $0.6

$100 contract: 2 days contract, profit $100 + $7

$500 contract: 5 days contract, profit $500 + $32.5

$1,000 contract: 10 days contract, profit $1,000.00 + $135

(Click here to view more potentially profitable contracts)

DRML Miner opens convenient mobile cloud mining

Cryptocurrency solutions are accelerating towards smarter and more convenient directions. As the market moves towards clarity and the demand for frictionless mining experiences continues to grow, one thing becomes clear: the future of cryptocurrency profitability may already be in your hands.

Official website: https://drmlminer.com/

Attachment