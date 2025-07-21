Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2035 | Personalized Medicine Fuels Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Advances

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Drug Class and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chronic plaque psoriasis market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, advancements in biologic therapies, and increasing awareness of the long-term impact of the condition on patients' quality of life.

Chronic plaque psoriasis, a common and chronic inflammatory skin condition, affects approximately 2-3% of the global population, with higher prevalence rates observed in regions such as North America, Europe, and parts of Asia. Key factors contributing to the growing incidence of psoriasis include the aging population, increasing rates of obesity, and genetic predisposition.



Growth in the psoriasis market is primarily fuelled by the significant shift towards targeted biologic therapies, which are providing more effective and personalized treatment options for patients with moderate to severe disease. These biologic treatments, such as IL-17 inhibitors and IL-23 inhibitors, are offering improved disease control and enhanced patient outcomes compared to traditional therapies such as methotrexate and topical corticosteroids. Moreover, topical therapies and oral treatments continue to play an important role in managing mild to moderate psoriasis, complementing the range of biologic therapies available.



In addition to the therapeutic innovations, advances in early diagnosis and the integration of digital health technologies are reshaping the management of chronic plaque psoriasis. Non-invasive diagnostic tools and AI-based imaging systems are helping clinicians to more accurately assess the severity of the disease, providing real-time data to guide treatment decisions. Furthermore, the use of mobile health apps to track symptoms, triggers, and flare-ups, along with telemedicine, is becoming increasingly common, allowing for more convenient, ongoing care.



The personalization of psoriasis treatment through genetic profiling, which is becoming more common, is another significant driver of the market. Personalized medicine is offering the potential for better-targeted therapies based on the specific immune and genetic profile of patients, leading to more effective management of psoriasis with fewer side effects. Furthermore, combination therapies, which include biologics alongside other systemic agents or topical treatments, are expected to gain popularity due to their ability to enhance disease control and reduce flare-ups.



The market also benefits from the rising awareness of the disease and its impact on patients' mental and physical well-being. Psoriasis is not only a visible condition, also a disease that significantly affects patients' psychological health, with many experiencing anxiety, depression, and social stigma. This has led to an increased focus on improving patients' overall quality of life and mental health, driving demand for more effective and holistic treatment strategies.



However, despite these positive trends, the chronic plaque psoriasis market faces several challenges. High treatment costs, particularly for biologics, can be a significant barrier to access, particularly in lower-income regions and for uninsured patients. Patient adherence to long-term therapies remains a challenge, especially for biologics that require regular injections or infusions. There is also a lack of awareness in some regions about psoriasis and the wide range of available treatment options, leading to delayed diagnoses and suboptimal treatment.



The competitive landscape of the chronic plaque psoriasis market is marked by increased activity from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and medical device manufacturers. Strategic collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions are helping to accelerate the development of novel treatments and personalized care pathways. For instance, collaborations focused on the development of molecular biomarkers are enabling better diagnosis and more accurate treatment selection, contributing to the market's growth.



Looking ahead, the chronic plaque psoriasis market is expected to sustain its growth trajectory, driven by technological innovations, the expansion of biologic and personalized treatment options, and the increasing focus on early diagnosis and patient access to treatment.

The integration of digital health platforms, AI-enhanced diagnostics, and advanced therapeutic approaches will likely lead to improved patient outcomes, better disease control, and a more proactive approach to care, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for psoriasis patients worldwide.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Pipeline Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics



2. Global Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market (by Drug Class), Value ($million), 2023-2035

2.1 Interleukin (IL)-17A Inhibitors

2.2 Interleukin (IL)-23 Inhibitors

2.3 Phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) Inhibitors

2.4 Topical Steroids

2.5 Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-Alpha Inhibitors



3. Global Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market (by Region), Value ($Million), 2023-2035

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia-Pacific



4. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

4.1 Competitive Landscape

4.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

4.1.3 New Offerings

4.1.4 Regulatory Activities

4.1.5 Funding Activities

4.2 Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

UCB S.A.

LEO Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical

Almirall

