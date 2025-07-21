[Latest] Global Propylene Oxide Market Size/Share Worth USD 32.07 Billion by 2034 at a 5.24% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Propylene Oxide Market Size, Trends and Insights By Production Method (Propylene Oxidation, Chlorohydrin Process), By Application (Polyether Polyols, Propylene Glycol, Glycol Ethers, Specialty Surfactants, Others), By End User (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Furniture and Bedding, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Propylene Oxide Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 19.24 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 20.25 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 32.07 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.24% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

According to market analysts at CMI, the PO market has its growth driven largely due to its importance in polyurethane production and wider industrial needs being generated in parallel with applications. On the one hand, construction, automotive, and other sectors being on an upswing create demand for lightweight and protective materials, adversely affecting PO’s relevance. On the other hand, there is renewed consciousness on sustainability and pollution control, which is putting more focus on clean technologies, HPPO being one among them.

Key Trends & Drivers

Growth of Production Technologies: Advanced development in manufacturing technologies, chiefly in chlorohydrin and propylene oxidation methods, has been propelling the propylene oxide (PO) market. Old methods, such as the chlorohydrin route, do lead to some toxic wastes; however, in the recent past, there have been various process-related advancements for safety in operating conditions, performance of catalysts, and energy efficiencies. One of the breakthroughs is the HPPO (hydrogen peroxide to propylene oxide) process, in which propylene is cleanly converted with hydrogen peroxide, and water is the only by-product. This reduces the environmental footprint while also cutting operational expenses and keeping plant infrastructure simple. As a result, many producers across the globe are shifting toward HPPO in their new or upgraded units, and this is shaping the future growth of propylene oxide in an industrial landscape that is slowly drifting towards sustainability.

Rising Demand for Polyurethane-Based Solutions: The Main factor driving propylene oxide demand is the growing use of polyurethane (PU) foams. PO is the raw material used in producing polyether polyols, which are further used in the production of rigid and flexible polyurethane foams. The rigid and flexible polyurethane foams are widely used in construction, furniture-making, packaging, refrigeration, and automotive interior industries. Rigid PU foams are very much valued for their insulating thermal property and thus are very crucial for applications like energy-efficient buildings and appliances. Flexible PU foams provide comfort to applications such as bedding, furniture, and car seats. On the other hand, PO-derived materials will continue growing steadily in demand, amplified by consumer expectations for energy savings, durability, and comfort, especially in many developing nations with fast-paced urbanization. The growing application of polyurethanes and the growing need for sustainability only further bolster PO in the value chain.

Advancements in the Automotive & Construction Sector: The automotive and construction industries are increasingly depending on some advanced materials made out of propylene oxide derivatives. In the automotive industry, strict fuel efficiency and emission standards are enforced to popularize lightweight materials such as polyurethane foams and composites, which reduce the overall weight of vehicles without any compromise on safety or performance. The increased use of electric vehicles (EVs) is also benefiting new applications for PO-based materials for thermal management and acoustic insulation. In construction, the enhanced building codes have put a higher focus on insulation materials such as rigid polyurethane foams. Other than foams, PO is also a feedstock for surfactants, glycol ethers, and deicing fluids utilized at industrial, commercial, and municipal levels. This diversification across the two largest global sectors supports market resiliency and opens new avenues for growth for PO producers.

Environmental & Regulatory Emphasis: Environmental considerations and regulatory developments are changing the dynamics of the PO market. The traditional chlorohydrin process, from an environmental standpoint, presents problems: large quantities of wastewater are produced, and hazardous by-products such as calcium chloride are generated. Since then, regions from the developed world have enhanced environmental regulations and are now incentivizing green tech adoption. The HPPO version with higher yields and lower waste and water and energy use is fast catching up as the favored alternative. Regulatory frameworks like the EU’s REACH and the U.S.’s Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) accelerated pushes for all manufacturers to upgrade production facilities to safer handling of chemicals. Even though these regulatory changes offer cost and compliance challenges to certain players, they present huge opportunities for the players who are willing to invest in sustainable and efficient technologies for PO production, hence supporting long-term viability for the industry.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 20.25 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 32.07 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 19.24 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.24% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Production Method, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The versatility of propylene oxide (PO) and its applications in different end-user sectors, such as automotive, construction, packaging, and personal care, act as important demand drivers. PO is an intermediate that is used for making polyether polyols and propylene glycol and glycol ethers, which find applications in the manufacture of polyurethane foams, deicing fluids, and solvents, respectively. Such diversified applications keep the demand for propylene oxide in place. The market benefits further with advances in technology, especially with the advent of the HPPO (hydrogen peroxide to propylene oxide) process, as this makes the process efficient and socially acceptable. Large producers like Dow, LyondellBasell, and Shell, undertaking highly vertically integrated operations, allow the producers greater control over feedstock supply, product development, and marketing.

Weaknesses: In spite of its strengths, the PO market is faced with various weaknesses. The manufacturing of propylene oxide by conventional methods, such as chlorohydrin, involves hazardous chemicals and creates a lot of waste, which translates into high environmental compliance costs associated with the process. These methods are increasingly coming under strong environmental regulations and, hence, could increase the operating cost or force the plant to shut down. Secondly, it is a capital-intensive market that requires huge capital investment in building plant facilities and upgrading to the latest technology. Hence, smaller firms have tough competition from larger integrated players due to entry barriers, complex technology, and being highly dependent on the price fluctuations of raw materials from petroleum.

Opportunities: The market proposes several options for growth, in particular, the development of green technologies and the increased use of such technologies, with the HPPO process gaining ground due to being environmentally friendly and lowering operational costs. Further, the growth of downstream sectors in construction, automotive, and personal care, especially within the emerging markets, opens new channels for the penetration of this market. A rising preference for lightweight materials and efficient insulation products would stimulate gains in polyurethane applications and, thus, put pressure on PO consumption. There are also opportunities in specialty chemicals and derivatives, including high-purity glycols and surfactants for use in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, with better profits and niche segments for growth.

Threats: Several external threats can put the growth trajectory of the PO market at risk. Increasing environmental regulations, especially in the developed economies, are a threat to the older production units, which may not meet the standards for emission and waste management of the new times. Non-compliance can attract fines, closure of plants, or forced investment in retrofits. Moreover, fluctuations in the prices of crude oil and natural gas, impacting the cost of propylene (being the major feedstock), pose risks to the market. Rising competition from alternative materials and green chemistry processes that are likely to replace a few of the PO-derived products also threatens the market. Public and regulatory opposition to petrochemical-based products could further curtail market expansion, especially in markets that are mindful of the environment.

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis

The Propylene Oxide Market is divided into various regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Each region is described briefly below:

North America: North America is the most mature and highly technically advanced with respect to propylene oxide production and consumption. The region enjoys well-established petrochemical infrastructure and strong demand from key downstream sectors such as automotive, construction, packaging, and personal care. In particular, LyondellBasell opened the largest facility for PO and TBA ever constructed in Texas in 2023. This expansion showcases the region’s intent on sustaining modern, energy-efficient technologies such as HPPO. Due to shale gas development, North America enjoys an abundance of feedstock availability within its premises, thus creating cost-competitive conditions for PO manufacture. Robust growth in polyurethane foam, propylene glycol, and specialty surfactants inherently supports demand. The regional regulatory push for sustainable and high-performance materials is also acting as an enabler for the shift toward greener production technologies and R&D investments in PO derivatives. So, growth is expected to remain steady in the future on the grounds of continued downstream demand coupled with supply chain localization strategies.

Europe: Europe boasts the most regulated and sustainability-oriented chemical industry. The region places a strong emphasis on reducing emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and adopting green chemistry principles that have influenced the production methods for propylene oxide. Several prominent countries have advanced petrochemical hubs integrated with PO and polyether polyol production, among which Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands stand out. Big companies such as Dow Chemical and Shell have begun greener production of PO using Cumene and HPPO technologies. Energy efficiency regulations, rigid foam insulation and construction, automotive lightweighting materials, and the consumer care industries dictate use in Europe. EU-sponsored sustainability programs and green transition initiatives have also prompted the modernization of aging chlorohydrin-based plants. High environmental regulations and energy costs restrain competitiveness. Europe is expected to continue to be the technologically advanced and innovation-driven PO market, especially with the increased application of bio-based feedstocks and recycled materials in downstream production.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing PO market by virtue of rapid industrialization, an ever-increasing middle class, and rising demand for consumer goods. Countries including China, India, South Korea, and Japan have pushed PO and its derivatives to become big producers and consumers in the region. China is leading in capacity additions, technological partnerships, and application development at the downstream level, specifically for polyurethanes, automotive packaging, and construction. The region's demand for insulation materials, flexible foams, and glycol ethers is driving significant growth in PO consumption. Furthermore, China’s higher emphasis on petrochemical self-reliance has given way to a number of large-scale PO plants of state-of-the-art HPPO technology, with CSPC, Shell, and Sumitomo Chemical making recent investments. Government initiatives and urbanization in India are driving a rising demand in the automotive and housing sectors. The cost advantage and growing regional demand are causing Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia to emerge as downstream hubs. Environmental regulations and feedstock volatility pose significant challenges. Still, efficient manufacturing and huge local demand make this region a knockout growth center for the PO market.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): The LAMEA region is emerging and gaining increased importance in propylene oxide market development. Latin America shows promise for demand growth for polyurethane foams used for bedding, furniture, and refrigeration, especially in countries such as Brazil and Mexico, where industrialization continues to gather pace. However, minimal local PO production has always made the region a net importer for various needs, leading to supply disruptions and a lot of price volatility. This scenario is slowly changing, given the increased investments undertaken in refinery and petrochemical infrastructures and numerous joint ventures in the region. In the Middle East, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are investing strategically in PO derivatives as part of their economic diversification away from crude oil and toward value-added downstream petrochemicals. New plants like the Saudi Petrochemical complex, which uses EO/PO feedstocks for producing industrial additives and oilfield chemicals, fortify the local capability. Cheap feedstocks and government incentives also position this region to become a competitive exporter in the future. The African PO market is still very young, with limited production capacities and meager per capita consumption. There exist, however, long-term opportunities in the increasing demand for healthcare, consumer goods, and urban infrastructure, given that regional supply chains and the manufacturing ecosystem can be enhanced.

Browse the full "Propylene Oxide Market Size, Trends and Insights By Production Method (Propylene Oxidation, Chlorohydrin Process), By Application (Polyether Polyols, Propylene Glycol, Glycol Ethers, Specialty Surfactants, Others), By End User (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Furniture and Bedding, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034"





List of the prominent players in the Propylene Oxide Market:

Dow

LyondellBasell

BASF

Shell

Huntsman Corporation

SKC Co. Ltd.

AGC Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Repsol

Tokuyama Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Manali Petrochemicals Limited

Kumho P&B Chemicals

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

DowDuPont

INEOS Oxide

Eastman Chemical Company

SABIC

Others

The Propylene Oxide Market is segmented as follows:

By Production Method

Propylene Oxidation

Chlorohydrin Process

By Application

Polyether Polyols

Propylene Glycol

Glycol Ethers

Specialty Surfactants

Others

By End User

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Furniture and Bedding

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

