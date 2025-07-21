Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

In week 29 of 2025, Kaldalón hf. purchased 3,050,000 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 76,460,000 as detailed below:





Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Own Shares After Transaction 14.7.2025 09:54 500,000 25,2 12,600,000 3,574,109 14.7.2025 10:39 500,000 25 12,500,000 4,074,109 15.7.2025 12:10 500,000 25,2 12,600,000 4,574,109 15.7.2025 12:10 500,000 25,2 12,600,000 5,074,109 15.7.2025 13:35 50,000 25,2 1,260,000 5,124,109 16.7.2025 13:55 500,000 25 12,500,000 5,624,109 17.7.2025 13:59 500,000 24,8 12,400,000 6,124,109 3,050,000 76.460.000

These transactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 30 June 2025 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. Under the terms of the program, the Company may repurchase up to a maximum of 15,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration does not exceed ISK 350,000,000. The buyback program commenced on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned thresholds (volume or amount) is reached, but in any case no later than 31 December 2025.

Prior to these transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 3,074,109 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 6,124,109 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.56% of the company’s total issued share capital.

To date, Kaldalón hf. has purchased a total of 6,124,109 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.56% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 150,660,488.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is