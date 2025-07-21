Europe Mining Steel Industry Report 2025-2035 | Growing Demand for Specialty Steel Products, Increased Demand from Emerging Markets, Green-Steel Market Outlook

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Mining Steel Industry Market: Focus on End-User Application, Production Methodology, End Products, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe mining steel industry market was valued at $124.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.17%, reaching $217.6 billion by 2035.

The steel market in Europe is expanding steadily due to increased demand from important industries like infrastructure, automotive, and construction. The region's drive for greener manufacturing - which includes a greater use of electric arc furnaces (EAF), direct reduced iron (DRI) technology, and the incorporation of renewable energy sources - supports this trend.

In order to support these developments, Europe is seeing an increase in investment in supply networks for raw materials, such as coking coal and iron ore, as well as breakthroughs in steel production techniques. Europe is well-positioned to solidify its place in the global mining and steel scene in the upcoming years as the industry quickens its shift to low-carbon and energy-efficient steelmaking.



Market Introduction



The mining and steel sector in Europe is essential to the growth of the region's infrastructure, industrial base, and shift to a low-carbon economy. The European steel market continues to be a vital component of economic activity, driven by demand from important industries like machinery, building, energy, and automobiles. Despite the region's continued reliance on imports, the mining sector guarantees a steady supply of vital raw materials including iron ore, coking coal, and key minerals.



Climate goals and environmental rules are driving a substantial transition in the business. Electric arc furnaces (EAF), hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI), and circular economy techniques like steel recycling are among the sustainable production techniques that European steelmakers are progressively implementing. These initiatives are in line with EU policy frameworks that aim to improve industrial resilience and reduce carbon emissions, such as the Fit for 55 package and the Green Deal.



Automation, digitisation, and technological innovation are all contributing to increased productivity and competitiveness throughout the value chain. High energy costs, pressures from international trade, and regulatory compliance are some of the difficulties the business faces, though. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the mining and steel sector in Europe is poised for sustained expansion, bolstered by smart investments, legislative backing, and the growing need for sustainable materials.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The Europe mining steel industry market is segmented based on various applications, production methodology, and end-products, which provides valuable insights. By end-use application segment includes transportation (automotive and other transportation), building, construction, and infrastructure, consumer goods and appliances, industrial equipment and manufacturing, packaging, and others. By production methodology, the market is categorized into a blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF), direct reduced iron-electric arc furnace (DRI-EAF), and other emerging technologies. Lastly, the end products include carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, high-strength steel, and others.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe mining steel industry market has been growing. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the Europe mining steel industry market analyzed and profiled in the study include professionals with expertise in the mining and steel industry. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Europe Mining Steel Industry Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Trends

Shift toward low-carbon steel production using EAFs and hydrogen-based DRI

Increasing use of recycled steel and circular economy practices

Adoption of digital technologies like AI, automation, and IoT in mining and steel plants

Growth in demand from construction, automotive, and renewable energy sectors

Strategic partnerships and joint ventures for raw material security

Rising investment in domestic mining to reduce reliance on imports

Drivers

EU Green Deal and Fit for 55 initiative pushing for decarbonization

Strong demand for high-quality, sustainably produced steel

Government incentives and funding for green steel technologies

Growing infrastructure development and renewable energy installations

Expansion of electric vehicle production boosting advanced steel demand

Focus on resource efficiency and energy optimization in manufacturing

Challenges

High energy and operational costs compared to global competitors

Regulatory complexities around environmental and carbon compliance

Dependency on imported raw materials like iron ore and coking coal

Trade pressures due to global steel overcapacity and tariffs

Need for large-scale investment in clean production technologies

Workforce upskilling required to adapt to digital transformation

Market Segmentation

End-Use Application

Transportation (Automotive and Other Transportation)

Building, Construction, and Infrastructure

Consumer Goods and Appliances

Industrial Equipment and Manufacturing

Packaging

Others

Production Methodology

Blast Furnace-Basic Oxygen Furnace (BF-BOF)

Direct Reduced Iron - Electric Arc Furnace (DRI-EAF)

Other Emerging Technologies

End Products

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

High-Strength Steel

Others

Region

Europe: Germany, France, Austria, Italy, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

ArcelorMittal

thyssenkrupp AG

Salzgitter AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $131.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $217.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Europe



4 Research Methodology

