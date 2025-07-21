Population Health Management Market Trends and Forecasts 2024-2032 | Cloud Deployment and Collaborations Propel Growth

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Population Health Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global population health management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.69% between 2024 and 2032, expanding from USD 94.25 billion, in 2024, to USD 483.93 billion in 2032.

The report on the global population health management market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022-2032. The study on population health management market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022-2032.



The report on population health management market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global population health management market over the period of 2022-2032. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global population health management market over the period of 2022-2032. Furthermore, the growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor driving the growth of the population health management market.

The shift towards value-based care models is a major growth driver in the population health management market.

Government initiatives and regulations are driving the growth of the population health management market.

Restraints

The high costs associated with implementing and maintaining population health management solutions may hamper the market growth.

Data privacy and security concerns are significant restraints to the growth of the population health management market.

Opportunities

Technological advancements present lucrative opportunities for the population health management market.

Collaboration between healthcare providers presents significant opportunities for the population health management market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Population Health Management Market Highlights

2.2. Population Health Management Market Projection

2.3. Population Health Management Market Regional Highlights



Chapter 3. Global Population Health Management Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Organization Size

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Population Health Management Market



Chapter 4. Population Health Management Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Population Health Management Market

5.2. Companies Profiles

5.2.1. eClinicalWorks

5.2.2. Oracle Corporation

5.2.3. Epic Systems Corporation

5.2.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5.2.5. Medecision

5.2.6. Veradigm LLC

5.2.7. McKesson Corporation

5.2.8. Optum, Inc.

5.2.9. GE HealthCare

5.2.10. Conifer Health Solutions



Chapter 6. Global Population Health Management Market by Deployment

6.1. Cloud

6.2. On-premise



Chapter 7. Global Population Health Management Market by Component

7.1. Software

7.2. Services



Chapter 8. Global Population Health Management Market by Organization Size

8.1. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.2. Large-scale Enterprises



Chapter 9. Global Population Health Management Market by End User

9.1. Payer

9.2. Provider

9.3. Others



Chapter 10. Global Population Health Management Market by Region 2024-2032



