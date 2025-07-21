Cote d'Ivoire IVD Market Forecast Report 2025-2032 | Opportunities in Public-Private Partnerships, Molecular Diagnostics Demand, Telemedicine and Point-of-Care Testing

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cote d'Ivoire IVD Market by Offering, Technology, Application, Diagnostic Approach, End User - Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth of this market is driven by the rising burden of infectious diseases, increasing government support and international aid, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and growing health awareness and population growth. Furthermore, public-private partnerships (PPP), growing demand for molecular diagnostics, telemedicine, and point-of-care testing, and increasing awareness of early diagnosis are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market.



The key players operating in the Cote d'Ivoire IVD market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), bioMerieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China), The Cote d'Ivoire Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), Biovet Ltd. (India), and Laboratories & Allied Ltd. (Kenya).



By offering, the Cote d'Ivoire IVD is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and software & services. In 2025, the reagents & kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of 84.2% of the Cote d'Ivoire IVD market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the recurring use of assays & kits in the detection of various chronic diseases, the commercial availability of a diverse range of reagents & consumables for the diagnosis of various diseases, and the increase in the volume of testing for infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza. Cote d'Ivoire faces a high burden of infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and hepatitis. For instance, malaria remains endemic, accounting for a significant portion of outpatient consultations and hospitalizations. This creates a consistent demand for rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), PCR reagents, and other related kits.



By technology, the Cote d'Ivoire IVD is segmented into immunoassay/immunochemistry, whole blood glucose monitoring, molecular diagnostics, point-of-care diagnostics, biochemistry/clinical chemistry, microbiology, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, and other IVD technologies. The whole blood glucose monitoring segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2032. The high growth of this segment is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of diabetes and rising awareness regarding the availability of self-testing kits for glucose monitoring are major factors driving the growth of this segment.



By application, the Cote d'Ivoire IVD market is segmented into infectious diseases, diabetes, oncology, cardiology, nephrology, autoimmune diseases, and other applications. The cardiology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising burden of cardiovascular diseases, increasing lifestyle-related risk factors, increasing demand for early diagnosis & management, limited healthcare infrastructure demands for accessible and affordable testing solutions, government initiatives for spreading awareness of CVD risk factors, and growing adoption of point-of-care testing devices.



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a significant public health concern in Cote d'Ivoire. According to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, coronary heart disease accounted for 11,073 deaths, representing 6.42% of total deaths in the country. The age-adjusted death rate was 124.19 per 100,000 population, ranking Cote d'Ivoire 74th globally in terms of coronary heart disease mortality.



By diagnostic approach, the Cote d'Ivoire IVD market is categorized into laboratory testing, point-of-care testing, and OTC/self-testing. In 2025, the laboratory testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Cote d'Ivoire IVD market. This can be attributed to the widespread reliance on centralized laboratories for comprehensive diagnostic services, which are considered the gold standard for accuracy and reliability. Laboratory testing is essential for the diagnosis and monitoring of a broad range of diseases, including infectious diseases, chronic conditions, and non-communicable diseases, which are prevalent in the region.



By end user, the Cote d'Ivoire IVD market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, and other end users. In 2025, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Cote d'Ivoire IVD market. This dominance is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for accurate and early disease detection, the availability of advanced diagnostic technologies, and the growing number of private and public diagnostic laboratories across the country. Diagnostic laboratories typically offer a broad range of specialized tests and have the infrastructure and expertise required for complex analyses, which enhances their role in disease management.



