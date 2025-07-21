Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2025-2034 | China Emerges as Key Player with $628 Million Market Growth in Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global beauty and personal care surfactants market reached a value of nearly $11.15 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.81% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $11.15 billion in 2024 to $15.01 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.14%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2029 and reach $19.78 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased demand for personalized beauty, growing importance for sustainable personal care ingredients, changing consumer lifestyles and favorable government initiatives. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were regulatory bans and skin sensitivity concerns. Going forward, the growing e-commerce sector, increased prevalence of skin-related disorders, increasing demand for various waterless products, rising demand from the hair care industry and growing awareness of skin and hair care will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the beauty and personal care surfactants market in the future include supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in raw material prices.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the beauty and personal care surfactants market, accounting for 36.31% or $4.04 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the beauty and personal care surfactants market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.75% and 6.98% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.78% and 6.51% respectively.



The global beauty and personal care surfactants market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 7.59% of the total market in 2023. Croda International plc was the largest competitor with a 1.42% share of the market, followed by BASF SE with 1.25%, Evonik Industries AG with 1.12%, Clariant International Ltd with 0.75%, Ashland Global Holdings Inc with 0.66%, Galaxy Surfactants Limited with 0.59%, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A with 0.53%, Cargill Inc with 0.51%, Lonza Group AG with 0.41% and The Dow Chemical Company with 0.36%.



The beauty and personal care surfactants market is segmented by type into non-ionic, cationic, amphoteric, anionic, and other types. The anionic market was the largest segment of the beauty and personal care surfactants market segmented by type, accounting for 43.09% or $4.8 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the amphoteric segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the beauty and personal care surfactants market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.80% during 2024-2029.



The beauty and personal care surfactants market is segmented by origin into synthetic surfactants and bio-based surfactants. The synthetic surfactants market was the largest segment of the beauty and personal care surfactants market segmented by origin, accounting for 79.79% or $8.89 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the bio-based surfactants segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the beauty and personal care surfactants market segmented by origin, at a CAGR of 6.84% during 2024-2029.



The beauty and personal care surfactants market is segmented by application into hair care, skin care and other applications. The skin care market was the largest segment of the beauty and personal care surfactants market segmented by application, accounting for 52.19% or $5.81 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the hair care segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the beauty and personal care surfactants market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 6.97% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the beauty and personal care surfactants market segmented by type will arise in the anionic segment, which will gain $1.43 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the beauty and personal care surfactants market segmented by origin will arise in the synthetic surfactants segment, which will gain $2.98 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the beauty and personal care surfactants market segmented by application will arise in the skin care segment, which will gain $2.07 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The beauty and personal care surfactants market size will gain the most in China at $628.03 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the beauty and personal care surfactants market include focus on expanding sustainable surfactants through strategic partnerships, focus on advancing sustainable surfactant production through facility expansion, focus on accelerating sustainable biosurfactant innovation through strategic funding and focus on advancing sustainable biosurfactants for eco-friendly personal care.



Player-adopted strategies in the beauty and personal care surfactants market include focus on expanding business capabilities through innovative product launch.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the beauty and personal care surfactant to focus on expanding production capacity and sustainable innovation, focus on securing strategic funding for growth and innovation, focus on scaling sustainable biosurfactant innovation to meet demand, focus on the amphoteric segment for growth, focus on bio-based surfactants for sustainable growth, focus on the fast-growing hybrid cloud market segment, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships to drive innovation and market expansion, focus on strategic pricing models for beauty and personal care surfactants, strengthen digital presence and content marketing, leverage partnerships with influencers and industry leaders and focus on hair care for strong market expansion.



