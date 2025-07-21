Automated Analyzers Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2025-2034 | Diagnostic Laboratories and Drug Discovery Sectors Poised for Rapid Expansion

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Analyzers Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated analyzers market reached a value of nearly $5.01 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.15% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $5.01 billion in 2024 to $7.32 billion in 2029 at a rate of 7.87%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% from 2029 and reach $10.35 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from favorable government support, shift toward personalized medicine, growth in healthcare infrastructure and increasing medical tourism. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the high costs of EMR systems and reluctance to adopt new technology in patients. Going forward, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare spending, expansion of telehealth services and increasing digital transformation in healthcare support will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the automated analyzers market in the future include were limited availability of skilled professionals and inadequate IT infrastructure.



North America was the largest region in the automated analyzers market, accounting for 35.40% or $1.77 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the automated analyzers market will be Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.13% and 7.64% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.18% and 6.60% respectively.



The global automated analyzers markets are fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 31.69% of the total market in 2023. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. was the largest competitor with a 4.26% share of the market, followed by Danaher Corporation with 4.12%, Thermo Fisher Scientific SE with 4.02%, Abbott Laboratories with 3.70%, Siemens Healthineers AG with 3.45%, Sysmex Corporation with 3.03%, Agilent Technologies Inc. with 2.89%, bioMerieux SA with 2.87%, Tosoh Corporation with 1.89% and Randox Laboratories Ltd. with 1.46%.



The automated analyzers market is segmented by type into immuno-based analyzers, biochemistry analyzers, hematology analyzers and other types. The immuno-based analyzers market was the largest segment of the automated analyzers market segmented by type, accounting for 42.38% or $2.12 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the immuno-based analyzers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the automated analyzers market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.25% during 2024-2029.



The automated analyzers market is segmented by sample type into blood, urine, serum, plasma and other sample types. The blood market was the largest segment of the automated analyzers market segmented by sample type, accounting for 45.35% or $2.27 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the blood segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the automated analyzers market segmented by sample type, at a CAGR of 7.93% during 2024-2029.



The automated analyzers market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end users. The diagnostic laboratories market was the largest segment of the automated analyzers market segmented by end-user, accounting for 36.49% or $1.83 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the automated analyzers market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 8.47% during 2024-2029.



The automated analyzers market is segmented application into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics, bio analysis, proteomics and other applications. The drug discovery market was the largest segment of the automated analyzers market segmented by application, accounting for 32.41% or $1.62 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the drug discovery segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the automated analyzers market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 9.00% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the automated analyzers market segmented by type will arise in the immuno-based analyzers segment, which will gain $1.18 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the automated analyzers market segmented by sample type will arise in the blood segment, which will gain $1.05 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the automated analyzers market segmented by application will arise in the drug discovery segment, which will gain $876.09 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the automated analyzers market segmented by end-user will arise in the diagnostic laboratories segment, which will gain $918.54 million of global annual sales by 2029. The automated analyzers market size will gain the most in the USA at $555.7 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the automated analyzers market include new health records feature brings seamless access to prescriptions and lab results, transforming clinical efficiency with cloud-based EHR technology, streamlining clinical and financial data for better healthcare management with cloud-based EHR technology, expansion of epic EMR system to improve healthcare coordination across hospitals and boosting healthcare efficiency through e-prescriptions and online verification.



Player-adopted strategies in the automated analyzers market include focus on enhancing its operational capabilities through new product launches and business expertise through strategic partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the automated analyzers focus on developing high-throughput smart analyzers with laboratory integration, focus on smart, connected automated analyzers, focus on advancing space-saving cartridge technology for faster diagnoses, focus on advancing real-time pcr technology for syndromic testing, focus on next-generation clia technology for health screening, focus on high-performance analyzers for modern laboratories, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for automated analyzers, focus on strategic pricing for automated analyzers, focus on targeted digital marketing strategies, focus on strategic partnerships and industry events, focus on targeting diagnostic laboratories in the automated analyzers market.



Major Market Trends

Introduction of High-throughput Analyzer with Smart Testing Prioritization for Faster and More Accurate Results

Transforming Laboratory Efficiency with Smart Blood Analyzers

Streamlining Blood Testing with Space-Saving Cartridge Technology

Advancement in Syndromic Testing with Real-Time PCR Technology

Next-Gen Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzer for Comprehensive Health Screening

Introduction of High-Performance Analyzer for Modern Laboratories

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Dotmatics Acquired Virscidian

Roche Acquired LumiraDx

Valmet Acquired Process Gas Chromatography and Integration Business of Siemens AG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Acquired DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Markets Covered:

Type: Immuno-Based Analyzers; Biochemistry Analyzers; Hematology Analyzers; Other Types

Sample Type: Blood; Urine; Serum; Plasma; Other Sample Types

Application: Drug Discovery; Clinical Diagnostics; Genomics; Bio Analysis; Proteomics; Other Applications

End-User: Diagnostic Laboratories; Hospitals and Clinics; Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Other End Users

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 344 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $10.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



