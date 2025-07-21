IGBT Market Global Research and Forecasts 2024-2032 | Integration with AI and IoT Systems to Create Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IGBT Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IGBT market was valued at USD 7.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.79 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The report on the global IGBT market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022-2032. The study on IGBT market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022-2032.



The report on IGBT market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global IGBT market over the period of 2022-2032. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global IGBT market over the period of 2022-2032. Furthermore, the growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this report deliver?

  • Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the IGBT market.
  • Complete coverage of all the segments in the IGBT market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2032.
  • Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global IGBT market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
  • Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers

  • Rising demand for electric vehicles is propelling the market expansion of the IGBT market.
  • Rising adoption of industrial automation is fostering the expansion of the IGBT market.

Restraints

  • High manufacturing costs are hampering the market expansion of the IGBT market.

Opportunities

  • Integration with AI and IoT systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages255
Forecast Period2023 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$7.35 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$18.79 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. IGBT Market Highlights
2.2. IGBT Market Projection
2.3. IGBT Market Regional Highlights

Chapter 3. Global IGBT Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Power Rating
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of IGBT Market

Chapter 4. IGBT Market Macro Indicator Analysis

Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global IGBT Market
5.2. Companies Profiles
5.2.1. ABB
5.2.2. TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION
5.2.3. STMicroelectronics NV
5.2.4. Hitachi Energy Ltd.
5.2.5. Infineon Technologies AG
5.2.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
5.2.7. SEMIKRON DANFOSS
5.2.8. Renesas Electronics Corporation
5.2.9. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
5.2.10. ROHM Co., Ltd.

Chapter 6. Global IGBT Market by Type
6.1. Discrete IGBT
6.2. Modular IGBT

Chapter 7. Global IGBT Market by Power Rating
7.1. High Power
7.2. Medium Power
7.3. Low Power

Chapter 8. Global IGBT Market by Application
8.1. Energy & Power
8.2. Electric Vehicle
8.3. Inverter & UPS
8.4. Industrial System
8.5. Consumer Electronics
8.6. Renewables
8.7. Others

Chapter 9. Global IGBT Market by Region 2024-2032

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qiolaw

