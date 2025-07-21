$4.29 Bn Aerospace Energy Storage Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 | Key Players Like Saft Batteries and Tesla Dominate, While Lithium Batteries Lead Market Segments

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Energy Storage Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the aerospace energy storage market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global aerospace energy storage market reached a value of nearly $1.89 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.24% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2024 to $2.9 billion in 2029 at a rate of 8.89%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% from 2029 and reach $4.29 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the rising adoption of UAVs and drones, demand of renewable energy in aerospace sector, expansion of aircraft fleets and demand for longer flight durations. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were supply chain disruptions and cybersecurity risks. Going forward, green aviation initiatives, growing electrification initiatives, rising international tourism and increase in space tourism will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the aerospace energy storage market in the future include impact of limited cycle life on energy storage and infrastructure limitations.



North America was the largest region in the aerospace energy storage market, accounting for 39.31% or $745.39 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the aerospace energy storage market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.57% and 9.96% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.47% and 9.09% respectively.



The global aerospace energy storage markets are fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 17.00% of the total market in 2023. Saft Batteries was the largest competitor with a 2.26% share of the market, followed by Tesla Inc. with 2.18%, General Electric (GE) Company with 2.07%, Siemens AG with 1.65%, Lockheed Martin Corp. with 1.63%, Leonardo S.p.A with 1.53%, Panasonic Corp. with 1.52%, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. with 1.47%, Eaton Corporation plc with 1.38% and Meggitt plc with 1.31%.



The aerospace energy storage market is segmented by type into lead acid battery, lithium battery and other types. The lithium battery market was the largest segment of the aerospace energy storage market segmented by type, accounting for 67.01% or $1.4 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the lithium battery segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aerospace energy storage market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.84% during 2024-2029.



The aerospace energy storage market is segmented by technology into pumped hydro, compressed air, batteries, flywheels, fuel cells and other technology. The batteries market was the largest segment of the aerospace energy storage market segmented by technology, accounting for 50.63% or $959.97 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the fuel cells segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aerospace energy storage market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 12.58% during 2024-2029.



The aerospace energy storage market is segmented by application into aircraft and spacecraft. The aircraft market was the largest segment of the aerospace energy storage market segmented by application, accounting for 71.85% or $1.36 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the spacecraft segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aerospace energy storage market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 9.89% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the aerospace energy storage market segmented by type will arise in the lithium battery segment, which will gain $760.7 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the aerospace energy storage market segmented by technology will arise in the batteries segment, which will gain $410.14 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the aerospace energy storage market segmented by application will arise in the aircraft segment, which will gain $684.51 million of global annual sales by 2029. The aerospace energy storage market size will gain the most in the USA at $273.48 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the aerospace energy storage market include advancing aerospace energy storage with 28V lithium-ion batteries, innovative battery technologies driving the future of electric aviation, lithium aviation batteries revolutionizing energy storage for a greener future, strategic partnership to pave the way for advanced aerospace energy storage solutions, 6silicon-anode batteries revolutionizing energy storage for electric aviation and innovative energy storage solutions driving pre-certification development in electric aviation.



Player-adopted strategies in the aerospace energy storage market include focus on expanding its business capabilities through partnership to expand its operational capabilities.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the aerospace energy storage focus on developing advanced energy storage solutions for aerospace applications, focus on innovation and integration in aerospace energy storage, focus on decarbonization and lithium battery development, focus on advancing energy storage technologies for aerospace applications, focus on advancing pre-certification energy storage solutions, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships to expand distribution channels, focus on optimizing pricing strategies for aerospace energy storage companies, focus on targeting niche markets, focus on targeting niche markets, focus on targeting agricultural end-users in aerospace energy storage.



Major Market Trends

Advancing Aerospace Energy Storage With 28V Lithium-Ion Batteries

Innovative Battery Technologies Driving the Future of Electric Aviation

Lithium Aviation Batteries Revolutionizing Energy Storage for a Greener Future

Strategic Partnership to Pave the Way for Advanced Aerospace Energy Storage Solutions

Silicon-Anode Batteries Revolutionizing Energy Storage for Electric Aviation

Innovative Energy Storage Solutions Driving Pre-Certification Development in Electric Aviation

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Tuthill Corporation Acquired EaglePicher Technologies

Evolito Acquired Electroflight

Parker Hannifin Corporation Acquired Meggitt PLC

Beam Global Acquired AllCell Technologies

Markets Covered:

Type: Lead Acid Battery; Lithium Battery; Other Types

Technology: Pumped Hydro; Compressed Air; Batteries; Flywheels; Fuel Cells; Other Technology

Application: Aircraft; Spacecraft

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 353 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



