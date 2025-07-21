Power Module Packaging Market Research and Forecasts Report 2024-2032 | Integration of AI in Packaging Design to Create Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Module Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power module packaging market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.93 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period 2024-2032.



The report on the global power module packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022-2032. The study on power module packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022-2032.







The report on power module packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global power module packaging market over the period of 2022-2032. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global power module packaging market over the period of 2022-2032. Furthermore, the growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the power module packaging market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the power module packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2032.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global power module packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers

The growing adoption of electric vehicles is fostering the power module packaging market.

Increasing demand for high-efficiency power electronics is propelling the market growth.

Restraints

High initial investment and manufacturing costs are hampering the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Integration of AI in packaging design is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Power Module Packaging Market Highlights

2.2. Power Module Packaging Market Projection

2.3. Power Module Packaging Market Regional Highlights



Chapter 3. Global Power Module Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use Industry

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Power Module Packaging Market



Chapter 4. Power Module Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Power Module Packaging Market

5.2. Companies Profiles

5.2.1. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

5.2.2. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

5.2.3. Hitachi Energy Ltd.

5.2.4. Infineon Technologies AG

5.2.5. MacMic Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

5.2.6. STMicroelectronics NV

5.2.7. Texas Instruments Incorporated.

5.2.8. StarPower Semiconductor Ltd.

5.2.9. Semikron Danfoss

5.2.10. SanRex Corporation



Chapter 6. Global Power Module Packaging Market by Type

6.1. GaN module

6.2. FET module

6.3. SiC module

6.4. IGBT module

6.5. Thyristors



Chapter 7. Global Power Module Packaging Market by Material

7.1. Substrate

7.2. Die Attach

7.3. Lead Frame Interconnection

7.4. Substrate Attach

7.5. Baseplate

7.6. Encapsulations



Chapter 8. Global Power Module Packaging Market by Application

8.1. Electric Vehicles (EVs)

8.2. Wind Turbines

8.3. Motors

8.4. Rail Tractions

8.5. Photovoltaic Equipment



Chapter 9. Global Power Module Packaging Market by End-use Industry

9.1. IT

9.2. Consumer

9.3. Industrial

9.4. Automatic



Chapter 10. Global Power Module Packaging Market by Region 2024-2032



