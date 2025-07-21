Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2025-2034 | Market Remains Fragmented, with Top 10 Players Holding 16% Share Led by Kohler, Toto, and Roca

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the ceramic sanitary ware market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global ceramic sanitary ware market reached a value of nearly $36.68 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.26% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $36.68 billion in 2024 to $51.87 billion in 2029 at a rate of 7.17%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% from 2029 and reach $71.92 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from growing construction sector and infrastructure development, increasing renovation and remodeling activities, rise in smart city development and favorable government Initiatives. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was fluctuating raw material costs and competition from alternative materials. Going forward, expansion in retail and e-commerce, rising awareness of hygiene and sanitation, growing demand for sustainable and water-efficient products, growth in hospitality and tourism industry will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market in the future include high stringent environmental regulations and fragility and transportation challenges.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ceramic sanitary ware market, accounting for 48.68% or $17.86 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the ceramic sanitary ware market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.98% and 7.93% % respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.80% and 7.58% respectively.



The global ceramic sanitary ware market is fairly fragmented, with a large player operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 15.96% of the total market in 2023. Kohler Co. was the largest competitor with a 3.2% share of the market, followed by Toto Ltd with 2.97%, Roca Sanitario S.A. with 2.3%, Geberit AG with 2.06%, Villeroy & Boch AG with 1.2%, LIXIL Group Corporation with 1.14%, RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C. with 0.97%, Grohe AG with 0.74%, Somany Ceramics Limited with 0.70% and Eczacibasi VitrA with 0.68%.



The ceramic sanitary ware market is segmented by product type into washbasins and kitchen sinks, faucets, water closets, bathtubs, bidets, urinals, and other product types. The water closets market was the largest segment of the ceramic sanitary ware market segmented by product type, accounting for 32.60% or $11.96 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the water closets segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ceramic sanitary ware market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 8.32% during 2024-2029.



The ceramic sanitary ware market is segmented by technology into slip casting, spagless, jiggering, pressure casting, isostatic casting, and other technologies. The slip casting market was the largest segment of the ceramic sanitary ware market segmented by technology, accounting for 34.32% or $12.59 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the isostatic casting segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ceramic sanitary ware market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 8.29% during 2024-2029.



The ceramic sanitary ware market is segmented by distribution channel into online and offline. The offline market was the largest segment of the ceramic sanitary ware market segmented by distribution channel for 75.13% or $27.56 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ceramic sanitary ware market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 11.26% during 2024-2029.



The ceramic sanitary ware market is segmented by end use into commercial and residential. The residential market was the largest segment of the ceramic sanitary ware market segmented by end user for 54.57% or $20.02 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ceramic sanitary ware market segmented by end use, at a CAGR of 7.34% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the ceramic sanitary ware market segmented by product type will arise in the water closets segment, which will gain $5.87 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the ceramic sanitary ware market segmented by technology will arise in the slip casting segment, which will gain $5.09 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the ceramic sanitary ware market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $8.76 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the ceramic sanitary ware market segmented by end use will arise in the residential segment, which will gain $8.1 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The ceramic sanitary ware market size will gain the most in China at $4.66 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the ceramic sanitary ware market include innovative partnerships strengthen market position in ceramic sanitary ware, new sanitaryware collection blends elegance and sustainability, next-gen touchless sanitary products for homes and businesses, recyclable and natural materials drive new bathroom collection, smart bathware launch features self-cleaning basins and sleek designs.



Player-adopted strategies in the ceramic sanitary ware market include focus on strengthening its business capabilities through the launch of new products, along with enhancing its production capabilities through strategic partnerships and expanding its operational capabilities.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the ceramic sanitary ware to focus on expanding product offerings and sustainability, focus on developing touchless technology for hygiene and convenience, focus on sustainable materials for luxury collections, focus on smart and sustainable innovations, focus on water closets market growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding distribution channels through strategic partnerships, focus on competitive and value-based pricing strategies, focus on targeting high-potential customer segments, focus on digital and content-driven marketing and focus on commercial end-users.



Major Market Trends

Innovative Partnerships Strengthen Market Position in Ceramic Sanitary Ware

New Sanitaryware Collection Blends Elegance and Sustainability

Next-Gen Touchless Sanitary Products for Homes and Businesses

Recyclable and Natural Materials Drive New Bathroom Collection

Smart Bathware Launch Features Self-Cleaning Basins and Sleek Designs

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

SACMI Group Acquired LIPPERT

Villeroy & Boch Acquired Ideal Standard Group

Warburg Pincus Acquired Watertec India

Markets Covered:

Product Type: Washbasins and Kitchen Sinks; Faucets; Water Closets; Bathtubs; Bidets; Urinals; Other Product Types

Technology: Slip Casting; Spagless; Jiggering; Pressure Casting; Isostatic Casting; Other Technologies

Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

End Use: Commercial; Residential

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 389 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $36.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $71.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Kohler Co.

TOTO Ltd.

Roca Sanitario S.A.

Geberit AG

Villeroy & Boch AG

LIXIL Group Corporation

RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

Grohe AG

Somany Ceramics Limited

Eczacibasi VitrA

Imex

Watertec

Somany Ceramics

Sanitwell

Arrow Home Group

Huida Sanitary Ware

Jomoo Group

Dongpeng Sanitary Ware

Takara Standard

Kelim Ceramics

royal&co

LIXIL Corporation

Kajaria Ceramics

Eros Sanitaryware

Kludi Group

RAK Ceramics

Hansgrohe

SACMI Group

Gamadecor

Laufen Bathrooms

Bathroom Design Group (IBD)

Ceramica Catalano

Boffi

Noken

Flaminia

Bluecera

Sanita Luxe

JSC SANTARM

Keramag Romani

Romstal

Ceramica Iasi

Cersanit

Kolo

Santekhkomplekt

NIS

Duravit

MTI Baths

Zurn Industries

Masco Corporation

Bella Group

BASCO

Aquatica

Cera Sanitaryware

Metalurgica Recor

Duratex

Ferrum

Briggs Plumbing Products

Celima Trebol Group

Tania Ceram Garizat

Ideal Standard

Sanipex Group

Porcelanosa

Valdama

Sraya

Chini Cord

Morvarid

Maharani Tiles

Golden Diamond

Betta Sanitaryware

Vaal Sanitaryware

Lecico

CDK Industries

SAWAMA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33ic78

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment