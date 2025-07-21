Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2025-2034 | Market to See Highest Gains from Cloud-Based, Knowledge-Based, and Hospital Segments

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical decision support systems market reached a value of nearly $3.14 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.28% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $3.14 billion in 2024 to $5.75 billion in 2029 at a rate of 12.86%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.31% from 2029 and reach $10.74 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the rising demand for personalized medicine, increase in the adoption of information systems by hospitals, adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and expansion of telemedicine. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of standardization and limited reimbursement policies. Going forward, the rising demand for cloud computing, shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, increasing incidence of medical errors and favorable government initiatives will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the clinical decision support systems market in the future include healthcare data breaches and regulatory and legal barriers.



North America was the largest region in the clinical decision support systems market, accounting for 42.65% or $1.34 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the clinical decision support systems market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.06% and 14.54% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 14.21% and 13.31% respectively.



The global clinical decision support systems market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 76.23% of the total market in 2023. Epic Systems Corporation was the largest competitor with a 15.75% share of the market, followed by Oracle Corporation with 11.91%, Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech) with 8.88%, UnitedHealth Group. (Change Healthcare Inc.) with 7.61%, Athenahealth Inc with 7.49%, Siemens Healthineers GmbH with 6.95%, Wolters Kluwer NV with 6.59%, Altera Digital Health with 5.50%, MEDHOST with 2.83% and TruBridge with 2.73%.



The clinical decision support systems market is segmented by component into services, software and hardware. The services market was the largest segment of the clinical decision support systems market segmented by component, accounting for 45.22% or $1.42 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the clinical decision support systems market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 14.77% during 2024-2029.



The clinical decision support systems market is segmented by model into knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge CDSS. The knowledge-based CDSS market was the largest segment of the clinical decision support systems market segmented by model, accounting for 60.11% or $1.88 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the knowledge-based CDSS segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the clinical decision support systems market segmented by model, at a CAGR of 13.58% during 2024-2029.



The clinical decision support systems market is segmented by application into medical diagnosis, alerts and reminders, prescription decision support, information retrieval and other applications. The medical diagnosis market was the largest segment of the clinical decision support systems market segmented by application, accounting for 30.14% or $947.22 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the medical diagnosis segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the clinical decision support systems market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 13.74% during 2024-2029.



The clinical decision support systems market is segmented by end-user into clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, general practitioners, psychiatrists and other end users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the clinical decision support systems market segmented by end-user, accounting for 35.82% or $1.12 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the clinical decision support systems market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 14.33% during 2024-2029.



The clinical decision support systems market is segmented by delivery mode into on-premise and cloud-based. The on-premise market was the largest segment of the clinical decision support systems market segmented by delivery mode, accounting for 55.80% or $1.75 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the cloud-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the clinical decision support systems market segmented by delivery mode, at a CAGR of 17.96% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the clinical decision support systems market segmented by component will arise in the services segment, which will gain $1.12 billions of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the clinical decision support systems market segmented by model will arise in the knowledge-based CDSS segment, which will gain $1.68 billions of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the clinical decision support systems market segmented by delivery mode will arise in the cloud-based segment, which will gain $1.78 billions of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the clinical decision support systems market segmented by application will arise in the medical diagnosis segment, which will gain $855.76 millions of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the clinical decision support systems market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $938.0 millions of global annual sales by 2029. The clinical decision support systems market size will gain the most in the USA at $883.01 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the clinical decision support systems market include focus on strategic partnerships driving innovation in clinical decision support systems, focus on integration of generative AI in clinical decision support systems, focus on empowering healthcare professionals with AI-driven clinical intelligence, focus on optimizing cardiovascular care with digital CDS innovations, focus on advancements in cloud-based clinical decision support for personalized insulin dosing and focus on AI-powered diagnostics enhancing mobile clinical decision support.



Player-adopted strategies in the clinical decision support systems market include focus on expanding business capabilities through new product launch and focus on expanding manufacturing capabilities through strategic investment.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the clinical decision support system to focus on integrating generative AI to enhance clinical decision support, focus on developing AI-powered clinical decision support tools, focus on advancing AI-powered clinical decision support solutions, focus on developing cloud-based, FDA-cleared insulin dosing platforms, focus on enhancing mobile apps with AI-powered features for clinical decision support, focus on the software segment for faster growth, focus on the knowledge-based CDSS segment for sustained growth, focus on the knowledge-based CDSS segment for sustained growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships for innovation and growth, focus on pricing flexibility and value-based models, enhance digital marketing and targeted advertising, build strong relationships with key opinion leaders and healthcare organizations, focus on medical diagnosis segment for growth and focus on clinics market for growth.



Major Market Trends

Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation in Clinical Decision Support Systems

Integration of Generative AI in Clinical Decision Support Systems

Empowering Healthcare Professionals With AI-Driven Clinical Intelligence

Optimizing Cardiovascular Care With Digital CDS Innovations

Advancements in Cloud-Based Clinical Decision Support for Personalized Insulin Dosing

AI-Powered Diagnostics Enhancing Mobile Clinical Decision Support

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

AirStrip Technologies Acquired DECISIO Health

VitalHub Acquired MedCurrent Corporation

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Acquired StoCastic

Dedalus Group Acquired ExpertDoc

Amalgam Acquired Avhana Health

Markets Covered:

Component: Services; Software; Hardware

Model: Knowledge-Based CDSS; Non-Knowledge-Based CDSS

Delivery Mode: on-Premise; Cloud-Based

Application: Medical Diagnosis; Alerts and Reminders; Prescription Decision Support; Information Retrieval; Clinical Practice Guidelines; Other Applications

End-User: Clinics; Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; General Practitioners; Psychiatrists; Other End Users

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 333 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $10.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global



