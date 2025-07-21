Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease Research Report 2025-2035 | Market Expands with Shift Toward Targeted Therapies, Holistic Care Models, and Non-Pharmacological Interventions

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for pharmaceutical treatments addressing agitation in Alzheimer's disease is driven by several key factors, including the growing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, the aging global population, and the rising recognition of the impact of agitation on patient and caregiver well-being.

Traditional management of agitation in Alzheimer's disease primarily relied on antipsychotic drugs, but these treatments come with significant side effects and limited efficacy. As a result, there has been a shift toward developing targeted therapies that aim to specifically address agitation while minimizing adverse effects. New drug classes, such as beta-adrenergic antagonists, NMDA receptor antagonists, and serotonergic modulators, are emerging as potential therapies for agitation in Alzheimer's disease, offering more focused and effective treatment options.



One of the main drivers for the agitation in the Alzheimer's disease market is the rising number of Alzheimer's disease patients globally. As the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease continues to increase, particularly in aging populations, the demand for treatments that address the behavioral and psychological symptoms, including agitation, is growing. Agitation is a critical concern for caregivers, as it leads to increased caregiver burden, hospitalizations, and long-term institutional care. Effective pharmacological interventions that can manage agitation symptoms are expected to improve patient care and reduce overall healthcare costs, creating significant opportunities for pharmaceutical companies.



Additionally, advancements in drug development and the increasing focus on precision medicine are accelerating market growth. Companies such as Otsuka Pharmaceuticals are developing novel therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of agitation, including drugs that modulate neurotransmitter systems or alter brain activity. These innovative therapies aim to offer more precise, effective, and safer solutions compared to traditional antipsychotic drugs. Furthermore, advancements in biomarker discovery and early diagnosis are enabling better identification of patients who may benefit from agitation-specific treatments, enhancing the potential for drug efficacy and improved patient outcomes.



Despite the promising growth in the agitation in the Alzheimer's disease market, several challenges remain. The high cost of developing and manufacturing novel therapies, combined with regulatory hurdles, can delay market entry for new treatments. Additionally, concerns about the safety profiles of drugs for agitation, particularly long-term use, persist. Many of the newer drugs in development are focused on minimizing the side effects seen with older antipsychotics, but the lack of long-term data on their safety could hinder physician adoption. Nonetheless, the continued focus on targeted pharmacological interventions and the development of more personalized treatment plans offers significant growth potential in this therapeutic area, improving the management of agitation in Alzheimer's disease and enhancing the quality of life for both patients and caregivers.



Key players in the agitation in the Alzheimer's disease treatment market are adopting innovative strategies to gain a competitive edge. Companies are focusing on gene therapies to provide long-term solutions for managing agitation. Their approach targets underlying neurobiological processes to reduce agitation episodes, positioning the company as a leader in personalized therapy for neurodegenerative diseases. Otsuka Pharmaceuticals is exploring serotonergic modulation, developing drugs that influence serotonin receptors to calm agitation and improve cognitive function. This strategy offers safer alternatives to traditional antipsychotics, aiming to minimize side effects while enhancing patient outcomes.



Companies are investing heavily in biomarker-driven research, tailoring treatments to patients' genetic profiles to improve the precision and efficacy of agitation management. By integrating biomarkers into their development process, they aim to reduce treatment risks and improve outcomes. Moreover, these companies are advancing combination therapies that address both agitation and cognitive decline, offering a holistic approach to Alzheimer's disease treatment. These strategies reflect a broader shift towards more targeted, integrated, and patient-centric approaches in the market.



The agitation in Alzheimer's disease market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key trends. A major development is the emergence of targeted therapies, and increasing focus on non-pharmacological interventions. Techniques such as music therapy, aromatherapy, and structured routines are gaining popularity as complementary treatments to reduce the reliance on traditional pharmacological therapies, particularly antipsychotics, which are associated with risks like sedation and metabolic side effects. Moreover, integrated care models that emphasize multidisciplinary support for both patients and caregivers are emerging as essential components of comprehensive treatment plans. This holistic approach not only addresses the immediate symptoms of agitation but also supports the long-term well-being of patients.



Additionally, recent regulatory and pipeline advancements underscore the growing recognition of agitation as a critical symptom of Alzheimer's disease. The FDA's priority review of aripiprazole by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals in 2023 highlights the increasing focus on developing effective treatments for agitation. Furthermore, gene therapies and anti-tau antibodies are progressing into early-stage trials, marking a shift towards disease-modifying therapies that go beyond amyloid-beta targeting. These advancements signal a broader movement in the market towards more innovative, targeted, and multifaceted treatment approaches to address agitation in Alzheimer's disease.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis of Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease, By Region

1.3 Regulatory Landscape of Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease Market

1.3.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in the U.S.

1.3.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in the E.U.

1.3.3 Legal Requirement and Framework in Japan

1.4 Key Trends

1.5 Clinical Trial Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraint

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease Market, by Region, $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Key Market Participants in North America

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.3.1 North America Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease Market, by Country

2.1.3.1.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Key Market Participants in Europe

2.2.2 Market Dynamics

2.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.3.1 Europe Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease Market, by Country

2.2.3.1.1 Germany

2.2.3.1.2 U.K.

2.2.3.1.3 France

2.2.3.1.4 Italy

2.2.3.1.5 Spain

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Key Market Participants in Asia-Pacific

2.3.2 Market Dynamics

2.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease Market, by Country

2.3.3.1.1 Japan



3. Global Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

3.1.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Target Customers

3.2.4 Key Personnel

3.2.5 Analyst View

Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Lundbeck

Axsome Therapeutics

BioXcel

