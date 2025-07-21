Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2025-2034 | Market to Gain $23.28 Billion from Hardware by 2029, Driven by Voice Assistants and NLP

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market reached a value of nearly $20.51 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.65% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $20.51 billion in 2024 to $75.16 billion in 2029 at a rate of 29.65%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.54% from 2029 and reach $274.15 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from high internet penetration, increasing adoption of virtual assistants, increasing focus on home security and surveillance and rising machine learning algorithms. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high initial costs and complexity in integration. Going forward, rising smart home device adoption, high demand for cloud-based services, increasing digital transformation and growing integration of ai-powered chatbots will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market in the future include privacy concerns related to data collection and surveillance and limited availability of skilled professionals for ai installation and support.



North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market, accounting for 38.66% or $7.93 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market will be Asia-Pacific and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 35.58% and 33.26% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 32.02% and 31.25% respectively.



The global artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 23.90% of the total market in 2023. Google LLC was the largest competitor with a 4.30% share of the market, followed by Apple Inc. with 3.40%, Amazon.com Inc. with 3.15%, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. with 2.64%, Panasonic Corporation with 2.54%, LG Electronics Co. Ltd. with 1.83%, ADT Inc. with 1.69%, Honeywell International Inc. with 1.52%, Xiaomi Corporation with 1.43% and Johnson Controls International plc with 1.41%.



The artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market is segmented by component into hardware, software and services. The hardware market was the largest segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market segmented by component, accounting for 48.87% or $10.02 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 34.26% during 2024-2029.



The artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market is segmented by technology into machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and other technologies. The machine learning (ML) market was the largest segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market segmented by technology, accounting for 41.35% or $8.48 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the natural language processing (NLP) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 37.90% during 2024-2029.



The artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market is segmented by application into voice assistants, security and surveillance, energy management, predictive maintenance and other applications. The voice assistants market was the largest segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market segmented by application, accounting for 33.04% or $6.77 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the voice assistants segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 34.49% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market segmented by component will arise in the hardware segment, which will gain $23.28 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market segmented by technology will arise in the natural language processing (NLP) segment, which will gain $22.21 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market segmented by application will arise in the voice assistants segment, which will gain $23.04 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market size will gain the most in the USA at $15.67 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market include focus on developing technologically advanced products, such as AI refrigerators, focus on entering into strategic partnerships and collaboration, development of advanced personalized solutions, such as smart thermostats and development of innovative products, such as AI-powered set-top boxes.



Player-adopted strategies in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market include focus on expanding operational capabilities business capabilities through new product launch.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market companies to government policies and regulations, impact of geopolitical dynamics on supply chains, international trade policies, impact of interest rate fluctuations, impact of inflationary pressures, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery, demographic shifts and aging population, development of ai-powered robotics for home assistance, advancements in natural language processing (NLP), energy consumption of ai systems and data privacy and protection regulations.



Major Market Trends

AI-Powered Smart Refrigeration for Enhanced Convenience, Efficiency, and Sustainability

Collaborative Innovations for Enhanced Security and Smart Living

Advanced Smart Thermostat Technology for Energy Efficiency and Personalized Comfort

Focus on AI-Powered Set-Top Box Redefining Home Entertainment and Smart Living

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

ABB Ltd. Acquired Lumin

Develco Products Acquired Datek Smart Home

Daisy Acquired SaaviHome

LG Electronics Acquired Athom

Resideo Technologies Inc. Acquired Snap





Executive Summary:



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 15 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Description



Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market; and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics - Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the segment by component, by technology and by application.

Key Trends - Highlights the major trends shaping the global market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework - Analysis on PESTEL, end use industries, market growth rate, global historic (2019-2024) and forecast (2024-2029, 2034F) market values and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods, forecast growth contributors and total addressable market (TAM).

Regional and Country Analysis - Historic (2019-2024) and forecast (2024-2029, 2034F) market values and growth and market share comparison by region and country.

Market Segmentation - Contains the market values (2019-2024) (2024-2029, 2034F) and analysis for each segment by component, by technology and by application in the market. Historic (2019-2024) and forecast (2024-2029) and (2029-2034) market values and growth and market share comparison by region market.

Regional Market Size and Growth - Regional market size (2024), historic (2019-2024) and forecast (2024-2029, 2034F) market values and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape - Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Other Major and Innovative Companies - Details on the company profiles of other major and innovative companies in the market.

Competitive Benchmarking - Briefs on the financials comparison between major players in the market.

Competitive Dashboard - Briefs on competitive dashboard of major players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Recent Developments - Information on recent developments in the market covered in the report.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - Describes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research, with information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Conclusions and Recommendations - This section includes recommendations artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation providers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:



1) by Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) by Technology: Machine Learning; Natural Language Processing; Computer Vision; Other Technologies

3) by Application: Voice Assistants; Security and Surveillance; Energy Management; Predictive Maintenance; Other Applications



Key Companies Profiled: Google LLC; Apple Inc.; Amazon.com Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; Artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation indicators comparison.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 329 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $274.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape



2 Table of Contents



3 List of Tables



4 List of Figures



5 Report Structure



6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Component

6.4.1 Hardware

6.4.2 Software

6.4.3 Services

6.5 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.5.1 Machine Learning (ML)

6.5.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

6.5.3 Computer Vision

6.5.4 Other Technologies

6.6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.6.1 Voice Assistants

6.6.2 Security and Surveillance

6.6.3 Energy Management

6.6.4 Predictive Maintenance

6.6.5 Other Applications



7 Major Market Trends

7.1 AI-Powered Smart Refrigeration for Enhanced Convenience, Efficiency, and Sustainability

7.2 Collaborative Innovations for Enhanced Security and Smart Living

7.3 Advanced Smart Thermostat Technology for Energy Efficiency and Personalized Comfort

7.4 Focus on AI-Powered Set-Top Box Redefining Home Entertainment and Smart Living



8 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

8.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation PESTEL Analysis

8.1.1 Political

8.1.2 Economic

8.1.3 Social

8.1.4 Technological

8.1.5 Environmental

8.1.6 Legal

8.2 Analysis of End User Industries (Business-To-Business (B2B))

8.2.1 Residential

8.2.2 Commercial Sector

8.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market Growth Rate Analysis

8.4 Market Size

8.5 Historic Market Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million)

8.5.1 Market Drivers 2019-2024

8.5.2 Market Restraints 2019-2024

8.6 Forecast Market Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F Value ($ Million)

8.6.1 Market Drivers 2024-2029

8.6.2 Market Restraints 2024-2029

8.7 Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors

8.7.1 Quantitative Growth Contributors

8.7.2 Drivers

8.7.3 Restraints

8.8 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Total Addressable Market (TAM)



9 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market Segmentation

9.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

9.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

9.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

9.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

9.5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

9.6 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)



10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)



11 Asia-Pacific Market

11.1 Summary

11.2 Market Overview

11.2.1 Region Information

11.2.2 Market Information

11.2.3 Background Information

11.2.4 Government Initiatives

11.2.5 Regulations

11.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

11.2.7 Major Associations

11.2.8 Taxes Levied

11.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

11.2.10 Investments

11.2.11 Major Companies

11.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.5 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.6 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market: Country Analysis

11.7 China Market

11.8 Summary

11.9 Market Overview

11.9.1 Country Information

11.9.2 Market Information

11.9.3 Background Information

11.9.4 Government Initiatives

11.9.5 Regulations

11.9.6 Regulatory Bodies

11.9.7 Major Associations

11.9.8 Taxes Levied

11.9.9 Corporate Tax Structure

11.9.10 Investments

11.9.11 Major Companies

11.10 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.11 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.12 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.13 India Market

11.14 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.15 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.16 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.17 Japan Market

11.18 Summary

11.19 Market Overview

11.19.1 Country Information

11.19.2 Market Information

11.19.3 Background Information

11.19.4 Government Initiatives

11.19.5 Regulations

11.19.6 Regulatory Bodies

11.19.7 Major Associations

11.19.8 Taxes Levied

11.19.9 Corporate Tax Structure

11.19.10 Investments

11.19.11 Major Companies

11.20 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.21 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.22 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.23 Australia Market

11.24 Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.25 Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.26 Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.27 Indonesia Market

11.28 Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.29 Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.30 Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.31 South Korea Market

11.32 Summary

11.33 Market Overview

11.33.1 Country Information

11.33.2 Market Information

11.33.3 Background Information

11.33.4 Government Initiatives

11.33.5 Regulations

11.33.6 Regulatory Bodies

11.33.7 Major Associations

11.33.8 Taxes Levied

11.33.9 Corporate Tax Structure

11.33.10 Investments

11.33.11 Major Companies

11.34 South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.35 South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

11.36 South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)



12 Western Europe Market

12.1 Summary

12.2 Market Overview

12.2.1 Region Information

12.2.2 Market Information

12.2.3 Background Information

12.2.4 Government Initiatives

12.2.5 Regulations

12.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

12.2.7 Major Associations

12.2.8 Taxes Levied

12.2.9 Corporate tax structure

12.2.10 Investments

12.2.11 Major Companies

12.3 Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.4 Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.5 Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.6 Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market: Country Analysis

12.7 UK Market

12.8 UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.9 UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.10 UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.11 Germany Market

12.12 Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.13 Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.14 Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.15 France Market

12.16 France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.17 France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.18 France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.19 Italy Market

12.20 Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.21 Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.22 Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.23 Spain Market

12.24 Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.25 Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

12.26 Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)



13 Eastern Europe Market

13.1 Summary

13.2 Market Overview

13.2.1 Region Information

13.2.2 Market Information

13.2.3 Background Information

13.2.4 Government Initiatives

13.2.5 Regulations

13.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

13.2.7 Major Associations

13.2.8 Taxes Levied

13.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

13.2.10 Investments

13.2.11 Major companies

13.3 Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

13.4 Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

13.5 Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

13.6 Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market: Country Analysis

13.7 Russia Market

13.8 Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

13.9 Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

13.10 Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)



14 North America Market

14.1 Summary

14.2 Market Overview

14.2.1 Region Information

14.2.2 Market Information

14.2.3 Background Information

14.2.4 Government Initiatives

14.2.5 Regulations

14.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

14.2.7 Major Associations

14.2.8 Taxes Levied

14.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

14.2.10 Investments

14.2.11 Major Companies

14.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

14.4 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

14.5 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

14.6 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market: Country Analysis

14.7 USA Market

14.8 Summary

14.9 Market Overview

14.9.1 Country Information

14.9.2 Market Information

14.9.3 Background Information

14.9.4 Government Initiatives

14.9.5 Regulations

14.9.6 Regulatory Bodies

14.9.7 Major Associations

14.9.8 Taxes Levied

14.9.9 Corporate Tax Structure

14.9.10 Investments

14.9.11 Major Companies

14.10 USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

14.11 USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

14.12 USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

14.13 Canada Market

14.14 Summary

14.15 Market Overview

14.15.1 Country Information

14.15.2 Market Information

14.15.3 Background Information

14.15.4 Government Initiatives

14.15.5 Regulations

14.15.6 Regulatory Bodies

14.15.7 Major Associations

14.15.8 Taxes Levied

14.15.9 Corporate Tax Structure

14.15.10 Major Companies

14.16 Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

14.17 Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

14.18 Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)



15 South America Market

15.1 Summary

15.2 Market Overview

15.2.1 Region Information

15.2.2 Market Information

15.2.3 Background Information

15.2.4 Government Initiatives

15.2.5 Regulations

15.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

15.2.7 Major Associations

15.2.8 Taxes Levied

15.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

15.2.10 Investments

15.2.11 Major Companies

15.3 South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

15.4 South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

15.5 South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

15.6 South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market: Country Analysis

15.7 Brazil Market

15.8 Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

15.9 Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

15.10 Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)



16 Middle East Market

16.1 Summary

16.2 Market Overview

16.2.1 Region Information

16.2.2 Market Information

16.2.3 Background Information

16.2.4 Government Initiatives

16.2.5 Regulations

16.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

16.2.7 Major Associations

16.2.8 Taxes Levied

16.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

16.2.10 Investments

16.2.11 Major Companies

16.3 Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

16.4 Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

16.5 Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)



17 Africa Market

17.1 Summary

17.2 Market Overview

17.2.1 Region Information

17.2.2 Market Information

17.2.3 Background Information

17.2.4 Government Initiatives

17.2.5 Regulations

17.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

17.2.7 Major Associations

17.2.8 Taxes Levied

17.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

17.2.10 Investments

17.2.11 Major Companies

17.3 Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

17.4 Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

17.5 Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F, Value ($ Million)



18 Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

18.1 Company Profiles

18.2 Google LLC

18.2.1 Company Overview

18.2.2 Products and Services

18.2.3 Financial Overview

18.3 Apple Inc.

18.3.1 Company Overview

18.3.2 Products and Services

18.3.3 Business Strategy

18.3.4 Financial Overview

18.4 Amazon.com Inc.

18.4.1 Company Overview

18.4.2 Products and Services

18.4.3 Financial Overview

18.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

18.5.1 Company Overview

18.5.2 Products and Services

18.5.3 Financial Overview

18.6 Panasonic Corporation

18.6.1 Company Overview

18.6.2 Products and Services

18.6.3 Business Strategy

18.6.4 Financial Overview



19 Other Major and Innovative Companies

19.1 LG Electronics Co. Ltd.

19.1.1 Company Overview

19.1.2 Products and Services

19.2 ADT Inc.

19.2.1 Company Overview

19.2.2 Products and Services

19.3 Honeywell International Inc.

19.3.1 Company Overview

19.3.2 Products and Services

19.4 Xiaomi Corporation

19.4.1 Company Overview

19.4.2 Products and Services

19.5 Johnson Controls International plc

19.5.1 Company Overview

19.5.2 Products and Services

19.6 Sansiri plc

19.6.1 Company Overview

19.6.2 Products and Services

19.7 Schneider Electric SE

19.7.1 Company Overview

19.7.2 Products and Services

19.8 Ecobee Inc.

19.8.1 Company Overview

19.8.2 Products and Services

19.9 Legrand SA

19.9.1 Company Overview

19.9.2 Products and Services

19.10 SimpliSafe Inc.

19.10.1 Company Overview

19.10.2 Products and Services

19.11 Arlo Technologies Inc.

19.11.1 Company Overview

19.11.2 Products and Services

19.12 Vivint Smart Home Inc.

19.12.1 Company Overview

19.12.2 Products and Services

19.13 Microsoft Corp.

19.13.1 Company Overview

19.13.2 Products and Services

19.14 Intel Corporation.

19.14.1 Company Overview

19.14.2 Products and Services

19.15 IRobot Corp.

19.15.1 Company Overview

19.15.2 Products and Services



20 Competitive Benchmarking



21 Competitive Dashboard



22 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

22.1 ABB Ltd. Acquired Lumin

22.2 Develco Products Acquired Datek Smart Home

22.3 Daisy Acquired SaaviHome

22.4 LG Electronics Acquired Athom

22.5 Resideo Technologies Inc. Acquired Snap



23 Recent Developments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market

23.1 AI-Powered Instant Home Design for Seamless Visualization and Collaboration

23.2 Smart Home Coffee Brewing Redefined With AI-Powered Customization

23.3 AI-Powered Smart Lighting and Security for a Connected Home

23.4 Revolutionizing Smart Home Cooling With AI-Powered Air Conditioners

23.5 AI-Powered Home Energy Optimization for Efficient and Secure Energy Management



24 Opportunities and Strategies

24.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

24.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

24.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies

24.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

24.3.2 Competitor Strategies



25 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation Market, Conclusions and Recommendations

25.1 Conclusions

25.2 Recommendations

25.2.1 Product

25.2.2 Place

25.2.3 Price

25.2.4 Promotion

25.2.5 People



26 Appendix

26.1 Geographies Covered

26.2 Market Data Sources

26.3 Research Methodology

26.4 Currencies

26.5 About the Analyst

26.6 Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Home Automation market report include:

Google LLC

Apple Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics Co. Ltd.

ADT Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

DeepSeek

Preferred Robotics Inc.

ZTE Corporation

ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

Zigbang Co., Ltd

Samsung SDS

Lumi United Technology Co., Ltd

Xiaomia

Haier Group Corporation

Lockin

Polycab Wires Private Limited

Silvan Innovation Labs

Blockchain Lock Inc

Huawei

Alibaba

Haier

Baidu Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

LG

KT Corporation

SK Telecom

Navien UK

Athom B.V.

APPG

Policy Connect

Elero GmbH

Nice SpA

Eve Systems

ABB Ltd

Thermondo

Alarm.com

DAKO Sp. z o.o

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Fibar Group S.A.

Bosch

Nice Polska

ASSA ABLOY

Universal Remote Control (URC)

Athom

Vivint Smart Home Inc

Josh.ai Inc

Ecobee

SmartONE Solutions

Myant Inc

Smart Cocoon

Brilliant Smart Home

Positivo Tecnologia

Intelbras

Somfy

Telecom Argentina

Tuya Smart

Philips Hue

Etisalat by e&

Z-Wave Middle East

Aqara

Hisense

Tektronix Technologies

SoftAtHome

GulfNet Solutions Company Limited (GNS)

Sound X Perience

Airtel

VAAL Group

Simpletech

Haier Smart Home

SolarNow





