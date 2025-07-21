India In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Industry Analysis & Forecast (2025-2034) Featuring Roche, Transasia Bio-Medicals, Bio-Rad Labs, BioMerieux, Sysmex, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Quidel, Danaher

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, valued at USD 2.64 billion in 2024, is foreseen to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching USD 4.77 billion by the end of the period. This growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, government initiatives, technological advancements, and the integration of personalized medicine into healthcare systems.
This report answers pivotal questions about market valuation, growth forecasts, key demand drivers, current trends, segment leadership, technology and application dominance, and challenges. It also explores key players' strategies and the impact of strategic partnerships and mergers on market dynamics.
Market Overview
The IVD sector in India plays a crucial role in preventive healthcare, disease management, and personalized medicine. Driven by increased healthcare awareness and technological advancements in diagnostic technologies, the market is set for significant expansion. Government efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure and focus on early, precise diagnostics are further powering its growth.
Growth Drivers
The surge in chronic and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) forms a fundamental growth driver for the IVD market in India. These conditions demand early and accurate diagnosis, thereby elevating the demand for cutting-edge diagnostic technologies. According to India's Ministry of Science and Technology, NCDs account for a substantial portion of mortality and disability, necessitating improved diagnostic solutions.
Market Trends
Several trends are shaping the market, including the localization of operations by IVD companies and the development of disease-specific IVD solutions. For instance, Sysmex India's commitment to establishing local manufacturing facilities marks a shift towards direct operations, which enhances product availability and customer support. Additionally, the expanding scope of disease-specific diagnostics, such as the WHO's inclusion of diabetes-related tests in its prequalification scope, underscores the market's evolution towards targeted healthcare solutions.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented based on products and services (reagents and kits, instruments, software and services), technology (immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, among others), application (infectious diseases, diabetes, oncology, and more), end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, point-of-care testing, etc.), and regions (Northern and Central, Southern, Eastern, Western).
Reagents and Kits Segment Dominance
The reagents and kits segment leads due to their fundamental role in diagnostic testing. Innovations like Cipla Limited's RT-Direct multiplex COVID-19 RT-PCR test kit highlight the segment's importance, driven by advancements in point-of-care testing technologies and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.
Key Players
Major companies influencing the India IVD market include Abbott, known for its innovative molecular diagnostics; Qiagen, enhancing laboratory efficiency with upcoming automated instruments; Quidel Corporation, offering specialized immunoassays; and Danaher Corporation, addressing chronic disease challenges through advanced diagnostics. Other notable players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Sysmex Corporation.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$4.77 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|India
Key Topics Covered
- Preface
- Objectives of the Study
- Key Assumptions
- Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- In Vitro Diagnostics Market Overview
- Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market Overview
- India In Vitro Diagnostics Market Overview
- Vendor Positioning Analysis
- Key Vendors
- Prospective Leaders
- Niche Leaders
- Disruptors
- India In Vitro Diagnostics Market Landscape
- India In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Developers Landscape
- India In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Product Landscape
- India In Vitro Diagnostics Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers and Constraints
- SWOT Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Model
- Key Demand Indicators
- Key Price Indicators
- Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
- Value Chain Analysis
- India In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation (2018-2034)
- India In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Services
- India In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Technology
- India In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Application
- India In Vitro Diagnostics Market by End User
- India In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Region
- Regulatory Framework
- Funding and Investment Analysis
- Analysis by Funding Instances
- Analysis by Type of Funding
- Analysis by Funding Amount
- Analysis by Leading Players
- Analysis by Leading Investors
- Analysis by Geography
- Strategic Initiatives
- Analysis by Partnership Instances
- Analysis by Type of Initiatives
- Analysis by Joint Ventures
- Analysis by Leading Players
- Analysis by Geography
- Supplier Landscape
- Market Share Analysis (Top 5 Companies)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- BioMerieux SA
- Sysmex Corporation
- Abbott
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- QIAGEN
- Quidel Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- India In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
- Overview
- Potential Distributors
- Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
- Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxgbc0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.