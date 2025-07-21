Drugs of Abuse (DoA) Testing Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 | Strategic Acquisitions Boost Market Position of Leading DOA Testing Companies

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drugs of Abuse (DoA) Testing Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is witnessing a robust expansion, with its global value reaching approximately $7.29 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.24% since 2019. Projected growth anticipates the market reaching $11.31 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.17%, and $16.98 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.46%.

Key growth drivers include rising healthcare awareness, increased road safety concerns, and the expansion of treatment facilities. However, the sector faces challenges such as high costs and potential inaccuracies in testing. Geographically, North America leads the market, accounting for over 43% of the market share in 2024, with rapid growth anticipated in Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe.

The market is segmented by product and service, with consumables commanding the largest share at 40.05% or $2.92 billion in 2024. The analyzers segment is poised to grow swiftly at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2024 to 2029. For sample type segmentation, urine testing leads at 35.19% or $2.56 billion, with hair testing expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.65%. Application-wise, pain management is the largest segment at 41.87% or $3.05 billion, while criminal justice screening is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 10.51%.

Among end-users, hospitals constitute the largest market share at 32.04% or $2.33 billion in 2024, with forensic laboratories expected to witness the fastest growth at 10.47%. The U.S. is a significant market, projected to contribute $1.17 billion in growth alone.

Strategic market trends include the development of innovative drug testing solutions such as mass spectrometry and reagents to enhance test accuracy and efficiency. Major industry players like Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, among others, hold substantial market shares.

Major opportunities lie in the consumables segment, anticipated to add $1.62 billion to global sales by 2029. The urine segment is expected to achieve an additional $1.27 billion in revenues. For pain management applications, an increase of $1.64 billion in sales is predicted, and for the hospital end-user segment, a gain of $1.4 billion is expected by 2029.

Strategic recommendations for market players include focusing on mass spectrometry integration, innovative reagent development, emerging market expansion, and targeting key industries for growth. Quality educational content and long-term partnerships are emphasized to enhance brand loyalty and market presence.

Major Market Trends

Revolutionizing drug testing with mass spec solutions for enhanced accuracy and efficiency

Innovative drugs of abuse reagents enhance accuracy and portability in testing

Expansion of urine drugs of abuse testing for enhanced accuracy and rapid detection

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Premier Biotech Inc. acquired Desert Tox LLC

Aegis Sciences Corporation acquired Healthtrackrx's toxicology business

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $16.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Siemens Healthneers

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Rigaku Analytical Devices

Hangzhou Realy Tech Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd.

Cansford Laboratories

MIP Discovery

Randox Laboratories

Alere Inc

BioGnost Ltd

Omega Laboratories

Premier Biotech Inc

Desert Tox LLC

Atlas Medical

Bloodoxy

SPINREACT

InTec Products Inc

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS)

Psychemedics Corporation

Diagnosticos da America S.A. (DASA)

Beckman Coulter

Omega Laboratories

Prometheus Bio Inc.

Screen4

Meridian Bioscience

Randox

Chromsystems

ABOUND Diagnostics, Inc

LabCE

AlphaBiolabs

Bloodoxy

Atlas Medical

Chromsystems

ABOUND Diagnostics, Inc

LabCE

AlphaBiolabs

Anatech Instruments

Meridian Bioscience

Randox

ALCO-SAFE

UberTest

JAL Medical

Mokshy Surgical

QuidelOrthodl

