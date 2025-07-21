Next-Generation Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing Market Research 2025-2034 Featuring Leading Players - ABB, FANUC, KUKA, Yaskawa Electric, and Mitsubishi Electric

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Robot Type, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Next-Generation Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing Market is projected to reach a value of $36.41 billion by 2034 from $11.55 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.6%

The next-generation robotics in automotive manufacturing market forms a critical segment within the broader industrial automation and smart manufacturing ecosystem. Robotics technology in automotive manufacturing is evolving beyond traditional robotic arms to encompass AI-driven systems, machine learning algorithms, sensor fusion, and advanced control architectures that enable autonomous decision-making and precision assembly. These next-generation robotic systems facilitate a range of production activities including welding, painting, material handling, quality inspection, and final assembly with enhanced speed, accuracy, and safety.





Technological advancements such as collaborative robots, edge computing integration, and real-time analytics are transforming manufacturing processes by enabling seamless human-robot collaboration and minimizing downtime. The next-generation robotics in automotive manufacturing market is characterized by continuous innovation in robot mobility, flexibility, and ease of programming, supporting the trend toward mass customization and agile manufacturing. The industry also benefits from growing investments in research and development focusing on energy-efficient robotics, enhanced payload capabilities, and improved end-effector designs.



Global Next-Generation Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing Market Lifecycle Stage



Currently, the next-generation robotics in automotive manufacturing market is in a growth and expansion phase. Many technologies have reached mid to high Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs 6-9), with numerous solutions moving from pilot deployment to commercial-scale manufacturing integration. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced robotics to meet stringent quality requirements, reduce labor costs, and enhance operational efficiency.



Strategic alliances between robotics manufacturers, automotive OEMs, and software technology providers are crucial for deploying intelligent robotic systems that integrate with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and manufacturing execution systems (MES). Regulatory guidelines on safety standards for collaborative robotics and workplace ergonomics are concurrently evolving to facilitate broader adoption. Market momentum is expected to accelerate in the next five years as automotive manufacturers invest in smart factories leveraging next-generation robotics for higher throughput, improved flexibility, and predictive maintenance.

Next-Generation Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing Market Key Players and Competition Synopsis



The next-generation robotics in automotive manufacturing market presents a dynamic competitive environment characterized by established industrial automation leaders and emerging innovative robotics firms. Major global players such as ABB, FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are instrumental in advancing robotic technologies tailored for automotive production lines.

These companies emphasize the development of intelligent robotic systems, including collaborative robots (cobots), AI-enabled automation, and advanced machine vision integration to optimize manufacturing precision and efficiency in the next-generation robotics in automotive manufacturing market.

Alongside, innovative startups and technology providers are pioneering software-driven robotic solutions with enhanced adaptability and connectivity to Industry 4.0 frameworks. Key competition drivers in the next-generation robotics in automotive manufacturing market include strategic collaborations with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), supply chain integration, and continuous innovation in robotic dexterity and artificial intelligence applications. As the next-generation robotics in automotive manufacturing market expands, these players strive to deliver scalable, flexible, and cost-effective robotic automation solutions that meet the evolving demands of automotive production globally.

Demand Drivers and Limitations

The following are the demand drivers for the next-generation robotics in automotive manufacturing market:

Escalating demand for automation

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)

Enhanced focus on quality, consistency, and safety

The next-generation robotics in automotive manufacturing market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High capital and integration cost

Complexity of integration and workforce training

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $36.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Market Dynamics Overview

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

1.3 Regulatory & Policy Impact Analysis

1.3.1 By Region

1.4 Patent Analysis

1.4.1 By Year

1.4.2 By Region

1.5 Technology Landscape

1.6 Start-Up Landscape

1.7 Impact of Robots on Automotive Industry

1.8 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends

1.9 Future of Robotics in Automotive Industry

1.10 Adoption of Humanoid Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing

1.11 Value Chain Analysis

1.12 Industry Attractiveness

2. Global Next-Generation Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing Market (by Robot Type)

2.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

2.2 Industrial Robots

2.3 Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

3. Global Next-Generation Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing Market (by Application)

3.1 Assembly Line Automation

3.2 Welding and Painting

3.3 Quality Control and Inspection

4. Global Next-Generation Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing Market (by Region)

4.1 Global Next-Generation Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Key Companies

4.2.5 Robot Type

4.2.6 Application

4.2.7 North America (by Country)

4.2.7.1 U.S.

4.2.7.1.1 Market by Robot Type

4.2.7.1.2 Market by Application

4.2.7.2 Canada

4.2.7.2.1 Market by Robot Type

4.2.7.2.2 Market by Application

4.2.7.3 Mexico

4.2.7.3.1 Market by Robot Type

4.2.7.3.2 Market by Application

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Top Competitors

5.3.4 Target Customers

5.3.5 Key Personnel

5.3.6 Analyst View

5.3.7 Market Share

ABB

KUKA AG

FANUC America Corporation

Yaskawa America, Inc.

Universal Robots A/S

Denso Robotics

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Epson America, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4534e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment