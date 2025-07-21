July 21st, 2025

Spotlight Stock Market has today approved PHOTOCAT application to admit the Company’s shares for trading on Spotlight Stock Market

The first day of trading on Spotlight Stock Market is scheduled for August 5th, 2025, and the last day of trading in PHOTOCAT shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is scheduled for August 4th, 2025.

The main reason for the transfer is that it offers a more cost-effective and flexible alternative for the Company and its shareholders. The change will result in immediate cost savings for 2025.

COMPANY, corporate registration number 3235 7903, has submitted a written request to Nasdaq Stockholm (“Nasdaq”) to delist its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq has decided to approve the Company’s application to delist its shares (ticker symbol: PCAT, ISIN code: DK0060668796) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Mette Therkildsen, Chairman of the Board says “The Board's decision to transfer our listing to Spotlight Stock Market reflects our commitment to optimizing Photocat's operational efficiency and enhancing shareholder value. This move provides a more flexible and cost-effective trading environment, aligning with our long-term strategic goals for sustainable growth.”

We are pleased to announce the approval of our transfer to Spotlight Stock Market. This transition provides significant financial benefits while ensuring continuity for our shareholders, who will not need to take any action. We remain committed to our mission of harnessing photocatalysis to create a cleaner, healthier world, and this move supports our ongoing efforts in environmental innovation. Says Michael Humle, CEO.

Spotlight Stock Market is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) with the same legal status as Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and trading is conducted on Nasdaq INET Nordic. The Company will continue to apply the same accounting standards. Shareholders in COMPANY will not need to take any action in connection with the change.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Humle

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 7022 5055

Email: ka@photocat.net

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 12:30 on July 21st 2025

About Photocat:

Photocat is a leader in sustainable solutions, harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner, healthier world. Committed to environmental innovation, Photocat develops cutting-edge technologies that improve air quality. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North, under the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

