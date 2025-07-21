NodThera Announces Appointment of Dr. Jyothis George as

Chief Medical Officer

Former Amgen, Novo Nordisk and Boehringer Ingelheim senior leader joins NodThera Leadership Team

Will spearhead clinical advancement of the company’s innovative NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor portfolio

Brings deep clinical leadership in obesity and cardiometabolic diseases, with a proven track record guiding programs from early-stage development through Phase 3 and regulatory approval





Philadelphia, PA, July 21, 2025 - NodThera, a leading clinical-stage biotech delivering a paradigm shift in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases through selective modulation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, today announces the appointment of Dr. Jyothis George, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP, FACE as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

Jyothis brings a wealth of global leadership experience in cardiometabolic drug development, regulatory strategy and medical affairs. He joins NodThera from Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), where he served as Global Medical Vice President, Obesity and Related Conditions, driving strategic decision making on target indications and priority patient populations, securing investment to generate differentiating evidence and leading expert engagement. His recent responsibilities included strategic planning around MariTide, Amgen’s lead candidate in obesity.

Previously, Jyothis held leadership roles at Novo Nordisk (CPH: NOVO-B) and Boehringer Ingelheim, directing pivotal programs in obesity, diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease. At Novo Nordisk, Jyothis was Corporate Vice President, Clinical Development, Medical Affairs and Regulatory. There he successfully delivered multiple key clinical trials across the Novo Nordisk portfolio, including major regulatory studies for several assets including semaglutide (Wegovy®) and launching impactful educational platforms such as ObesityME and the Diabetes Masters Network. At Boehringer Ingelheim, as Global Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Cardiometabolism, he led the clinical development and medical affairs teams for two blockbuster cardiometabolic assets: empagliflozin, the first diabetes treatment to gain an FDA cardiovascular mortality indication, and the DPP4 inhibitor linagliptin. During his tenure, he successfully delivered multiple global clinical trials, including serving on steering committees of six major cardiovascular outcomes trials.

Daniel Swisher, Chief Executive Officer of NodThera, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Jyothis to NodThera as our Chief Medical Officer. He brings a critical combination of deep clinical and patient insight coupled to recent global leadership in cardiometabolic drug development, shaping landmark trials and delivering regulatory success. His expertise will be invaluable to NodThera as we advance our brain-penetrant NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors further through clinical development."

Jyothis George, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP, FACE, commented: "Joining NodThera provides an exciting opportunity to transform the treatment of diseases driven by chronic low-grade inflammation. I am inspired by the science and the team’s bold vision to reimagine what’s possible for patients by restoring the body’s natural metabolic balance. Together with the team, I am looking forward to building on NodThera’s promising clinical momentum to deliver therapies that are not only differentiated, but truly transformative for patients."

Jyothis holds an M.B.B.S. from St. John’s Medical College in Bangalore, India; a Ph.D. in Neuroendocrinology from the University of Edinburgh, and is board certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Diabetes (UK). He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (Edinburgh) and the American College of Endocrinology and has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications. He has previously served on the boards of Amgen Technologies Ireland and Oxford Centre for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism.

For more information about NodThera please contact:

NodThera

Tel: +44 (0) 1223 608130

Email: info@nodthera.com

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, David Daley

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

Email: nodthera@icrhealthcare.com

About NodThera

NodThera is a leading clinical-stage biotech developing brain-penetrant NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors to treat chronic inflammatory diseases. Led by an experienced management team, NodThera is combining a deep understanding of NLRP3 inhibition, pharmaceutical neuroscience expertise and precision chemistry. Its two lead clinical candidates are oral, small molecule NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors, which have demonstrated differentiated, potentially best-in-class clinical profiles with significant anti-inflammatory effects and high brain penetration, offering distinct opportunities to treat multiple indications. The Company is backed by top-tier investors including 5AM Ventures, Blue Owl Capital, Epidarex Capital, F-Prime Capital, Novo Holdings, Sanofi Ventures and Sofinnova Partners. NodThera is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with additional operations in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.nodthera.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.