Europe Space Power Supply Research Report 2025 | Market to Reach $954.66 Million by 2034, Driven by Impact of Mega-Constellations and Expansion of CubeSats and Small Satellites

The Europe space power supply market is estimated to reach $954.66 million by 2034 from $639.58 million in 2024, at a growth rate of 4.09% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market for space power supplies in Europe includes a broad range of technologies that are necessary for operating satellites, spacecraft, and orbital platforms, such as solar power systems, improved batteries, energy storage solutions, and power management units. This industry is developing quickly to serve Europe's growing space ambitions, driven by the growing requirement for reliable, efficient, and autonomous power sources.

In order to power both commercial and scientific space activities,European missions are depending more and more on robust energy designs, lightweight storage technologies, and high-efficiency solar arrays. To fulfil mission-specific needs and sustainability goals, regional giants like Thales Alenia Space and Airbus Defence and Space, as well as up-and-coming entrepreneurs, are making significant investments in next-generation power technology.

The market is also influenced by EU-backed projects and ESA programs that foster innovation and competitiveness, with a particular emphasis on energy optimisation, mission longevity, and technological sovereignty. The market for space power supplies in Europe is responding to the growing need for deep space exploration, communication, and Earth observation by providing sophisticated and scalable solutions that support the continent's strategic objectives in satellite services and space exploration.



Market Introduction



The market for space power supplies in Europe is a vital component of the region's expanding footprint in orbital services, satellite deployment, and space exploration. Satellites, deep space probes, crewed missions, and space infrastructure all depend on power supply systems, which include solar arrays, batteries, fuel cells, and power management electronics. The need for dependable, effective, and long-duration power solutions is growing as the European space industry expands quickly due to the efforts of both private space enterprises and government organisations like the European Space Agency (ESA).



European firms are developing lightweight, radiation-resistant, and high-efficiency systems to fulfil the needs of next-generation satellites, CubeSats, and deep space missions. Energy storage and power regulation technology innovation is being funded by programs like Horizon Europe and ESA's Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program. There is a tremendous push for solar electric propulsion and other clean energy systems as sustainability and mission autonomy gain importance.



Europe's strategic goal of achieving space autonomy, lowering dependency on foreign technologies, and retaining its position as a leader in satellite-based services further shapes the market. Underpinned by innovation, cooperation, and growing mission demands, the European space power supply market is set for substantial expansion despite obstacles including high development costs and complicated regulations.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of products available in European region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different space power supply products based on applications and products.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe space power supply market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been synergistic activities to strengthen their position in the space power supply market.





Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe space power supply market have been analyzed and profiled in the study of space power supply products. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the space power supply market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Europe Space Power Supply Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Trends

Growing deployment of small satellites and CubeSats increasing demand for compact power systems

Advancements in solar array efficiency and lightweight battery technologies

Rising use of electric propulsion systems requiring high-performance power management

Increased integration of AI and digital twins for power system monitoring and optimization

Expansion of commercial space missions and private space companies in Europe

Focus on modular, scalable power systems for versatile satellite platforms

Drivers

Strong support from ESA and national space programs for deep space and Earth observation missions

Rising demand for satellite-based services (telecom, navigation, remote sensing)

EU investment in space innovation through Horizon Europe and other funding programs

Strategic focus on space autonomy and reducing reliance on non-EU supplier

Technological progress in energy storage, power conditioning, and thermal management

Challenges

Engineering trade-offs between power output, mass, and thermal constraints

Harsh space environment requiring radiation-hardened and long-duration components

Limited supply chain for space-qualified materials and electronics within Europe

High development costs and long certification timelines

Complexity in adapting power systems to diverse mission profiles and orbital environments

Market Segmentation

Application

Satellites

Space Exploration and Deep-Space Missions Land Rover Orbiter

Space Stations and Habitats

Launch Vehicles Small and Medium-Lift Launch Vehicles Heavy and Super Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicles



Satellite Orbit

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites

Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) Satellites

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellites

Beyond Earth Orbit Satellites

Satellite Type

Small Satellites (CubeSats, NanoSats) (1-10 kW)

Medium Satellites (10-15 kW)

Large Satellites (Above 15 kW)

Component Type

Solar Power Systems Solar Cells Solar Array/Panel

Battery Systems

Power Management and Distribution (PMAD) Systems

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH

CESI S.p.A.

S.A.B. Aerospace Srl

AIRBUS

Saft

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 91 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $639582.3 Thousand Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $954661.1 Thousand Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Europe



