Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces the Launch of the “Move Fibro Forward” Campaign to Bring Awareness to Individuals Impacted by Fibromyalgia

CHATHAM, N.J., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP), a fully-integrated biotechnology company, today announced that Tonix Medicines, Inc., its commercial subsidiary, launched the Move Fibro Forward campaign to bring awareness and support to individuals impacted by fibromyalgia, a debilitating condition with no new FDA-approved treatments in over 15 years.

“Millions of individuals impacted by fibromyalgia have suffered in silence for far too long,” said Thomas Englese, President of Tonix Medicines, Inc. “We believe that demonstrating our knowledge of, and compassion for, their condition and validation of their experience is an important step toward meaningful progress. This campaign is a reflection of our commitment to the community—both today and in the future.”

“Fibromyalgia can make you feel invisible,” said Sharon Waldrop, a person with lived experience and Founder of the Fibromyalgia Association. “Initiatives like Move Fibro Forward help shine a light on our experiences and encourage individuals impacted by fibromyalgia to seek education and resources.”

For more information about the campaign, visit www.movefibroforward.com.

About Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a chronic pain disorder that is understood to result from amplified sensory and pain signaling within the central nervous system. Fibromyalgia afflicts an estimated 10 million adults in the U.S., approximately 90% of whom are women. Symptoms of fibromyalgia include chronic widespread pain, nonrestorative sleep, fatigue, and morning stiffness. Other associated symptoms include cognitive dysfunction and mood disturbances, including anxiety and depression. Individuals suffering from fibromyalgia struggle with their daily activities, have impaired quality of life, and frequently are disabled. Physicians and patients report common dissatisfaction with currently marketed products.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a fully-integrated biotechnology company focused on transforming therapies for pain management and vaccines for public health challenges. Tonix’s development portfolio is focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders, immunology, and infectious diseases. Tonix owns and operates a state-of-the art infectious disease research facility in Frederick, MD. Tonix Medicines, Inc. our wholly owned commercial subsidiary, markets treatments for acute migraine.

This press release and further information about Tonix can be found at www.tonixpharma.com.

