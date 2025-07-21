Dataprana Launches New Energy Division to Expand Its Data Infrastructure Portfolio

AVENTURA, Fla., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataprana, Inc. (“Dataprana”) is broadening its services with the launch of Prana Energy , a new division with a sole focus of expanding the company’s infrastructure portfolio through strategic land and energy acquisitions aimed at developing high-performance data centers, and other load-intensive projects in the United States.





Prana Energy is co-led by Dataprana COO and Co-Founder Maximilian Plies and Head of Business Development Igor Kovalyshkin, who will be acting as Managing Partner and CEO at Prana Energy, respectively. The company secures strategic land and power contracts suitable for various load-intensive development projects, such as data centers for digital asset mining and AI/ML applications, battery storage systems (BESS), and existing site acquisitions.

The addition of Prana Energy supports Dataprana’s vertically integrated business approach by managing all site sourcing and permitting requirements leading up to the development phase. Dataprana continues to lead the entire lifecycle of development, including complete facility design and blueprinting, construction, and site management solutions that meet evolving load-intensive infrastructure demands.

“Prana Energy is the natural next step in our growth—it brings together everything we've learned from building energized infrastructure and puts it into a focused, execution-driven unit. We’re hands-on in every deal, working directly with landowners, utilities, and partners to move quickly from concept to shovel-ready.”

Maximilian Plies, Managing Partner at Prana Energy





Prana Energy’s primary objective is to deliver optimal land and power solutions within the US, supporting scalability and reliability as the demand for energized infrastructure and compute capacity continues to grow. Prana Energy works directly with power grid infrastructure operators, power producers, and land owners in order to accommodate individual project needs.

“We've streamlined a strategic property acquisition process by utilizing our in-house expertise, stemming from years of digital asset mining data center build outs and management projects. Our goal is to match the land and energy needs of our company and our clients by sourcing bespoke opportunities in today's competitive ecosystem.”

Igor Kovalyshkin, CEO at Prana Energy





Prana Energy currently has over 50 MW of energized land under due diligence, and its acquisition pipeline is projected to exceed 75 MW by year end.

Dataprana also saw the construction of its flagship 30 MW immersion-cooled site completed in Q2 2025. Future projects include the development of high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, which will be built to accommodate the latest NVIDIA hardware designed to power today’s AI and ML applications.





Dataprana’s flagship 30 MW immersion-cooled data center in Galveston County, Texas launched its operations in Q2 2025.

For more information on whether Prana Energy can accommodate upcoming project needs, or to share active site or land sale opportunities with Prana Energy, send an email to info@dataprana.io with “Prana Energy” in the subject line.

More about Dataprana:

Dataprana specializes in land and power acquisitions and delivers cutting-edge data centers and supporting infrastructure construction projects for various applications. Its use cases include cloud services, web hosting, various ML automation, AI LLM, and digital asset mining.

Our dedicated team is composed of industry professionals with decades of relevant experience, contributing to our continued growth and development.

