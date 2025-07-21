Tastytrade and zerohash Bring Instant Stablecoin Account Funding to Traders Globally

Chicago, Illinois, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tastytrade, the online brokerage firm created by traders for self-directed investors, announces today that it has enabled stablecoin account funding for investors across multiple stablecoins and chains, including USDC, USDT, PYUSD, and RLUSD. This industry-leading, innovative funding method allows tastytrade’s customers globally to fund their brokerage accounts with stablecoins, 24/7/365, powered by zerohash, the leading on-chain infrastructure provider.

Stablecoin funding, in addition to being globally available, eliminates many customer friction points associated with traditional international funding methods like currency conversion fees and multi-day settlements, and can significantly decrease user costs and the hassles of moving money into a brokerage account.

“The upside of stablecoin account funding is massive: speed, simplicity, and global reach,” said Pete Mulmat, CEO of IG North America, the parent company of tastytrade. We can now move money across jurisdictions in seconds, cut out costly intermediaries, and offer a frictionless experience for our customers around the world.”

"In a market that's moving towards 24/7 global trading, account funding shouldn't be a barrier to getting started with trading," Mulmat added. “Stablecoins reduce that hurdle.”

Zerohash’s stablecoin infrastructure powers some of the world’s leading financial services groups, including Stripe, Shift4, Kalshi, Securitize, Franklin Templeton, Félix Pago, and Republic. Zerohash instantly converts stablecoins into USD and sweeps the funds into tastytrade customers’ brokerage accounts, eliminating the need for tastytrade to manage stablecoins or interact with blockchains directly.

“We’re proud to be the trusted partner for stablecoin account funding for leading brokerages, including tastytrade,” said Edward Woodford, Founder & CEO of zerohash. “Stablecoin account funding helps brokerages expand their businesses with instant funding globally.”

About tastytrade

Tastytrade is an award-winning brokerage firm established in 2017 to change the way people invest. Tastytrade, named Best Broker for Options in 2025 by Investopedia and Best Broker in North America by TradingView, empowers investors seeking to actively manage their own money with a powerful platform and access to educational content for options, futures, crypto and equities trading. Tastytrade is an indirect subsidiary of IG US Holdings, Inc., parent to tastylive, the financial content and education platform, tasty Software Solutions, LLC, and a subsidiary of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG), a global fintech company that provides award-winning products, platforms and access to ~19,000 financial markets to investors around the world. Learn more at www.tastytrade.com.

Tastytrade Disclosures

Cryptocurrency trading at tastytrade is provided by zerohash Liquidity Services LLC, MSB # 31000181510564, and cryptocurrency custody provided by zerohash LLC NMLS # 169937. Zerohash is a licensed virtual currency business by the NYDFS. Cryptocurrency accounts are not protected by SIPC coverage. Cryptocurrencies are not covered by the FDIC, which covers fiat currency. Cryptocurrency trading is not suitable for all investors due to the number of risks involved, including volatile market prices, illiquid market conditions, lack of regulatory oversight, market manipulation, and other risks. You are solely responsible for evaluating your financial circumstances and determining whether or not trading cryptocurrencies is appropriate for you. Tastytrade, Inc. is a separate company and is not an affiliate company of zerohash Liquidity Services LLC or zerohash LLC.

Tastytrade, Inc. is a member of NFA and is subject to NFA’s regulatory oversight and examinations. However, you should be aware that NFA does not have regulatory oversight authority over underlying or spot virtual currency products or transactions or virtual currency exchanges, custodians or markets.

About zerohash

Zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization and on/off-ramps.

Zerohash powers solutions for some of the largest and innovative companies including Stripe, Shift4, Franklin Templeton, Felix Pago, Kalshi and LightSpark. Zerohash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

In the United States, zerohash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zerohash LLC and zerohash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Zerohash Trust Company LLC has been approved by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For information about our global regulatory footprint, including our Argentinian registrations, see here.

Learn more by visiting zerohash.com or following on X @ZeroHashX

Zerohash Disclosure

The zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions, including in the State of New York. Crypto and stablecoin holdings held in zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections in the U.S., or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the U.S. Zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero.