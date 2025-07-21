SmartPayNet Expands Payment Services to Over 100 Countries, Strengthening Its Global Presence in High-Risk Payments

London, UK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartPayNet, a global payment gateway tailored for high-risk industries such as iGaming and forex trading, has officially expanded its infrastructure to support transactions and payouts in over 100 countries worldwide. The move positions the company as one of the most globally connected and specialized payment providers for high-risk sectors, many of which remain underserved by traditional PSPs.

With this expansion, SmartPayNet delivers a powerful answer to one of the most persistent challenges in the industry: reliable, fast, and transparent payments across borders. From Latin America to Sub-Saharan Africa, the platform now enables merchants to accept and disburse funds with far fewer limitations, supported by localized payout methods, digital wallets, and intelligent routing that adapts to real-time traffic and issuer behavior.







Breaking the Limitations of Legacy PSPs

For years, high-risk businesses have been burdened with limited payment options and subpar infrastructure. Declined transactions, delayed settlements, and rigid onboarding processes have become the norm — costing operators millions in lost deposits, affiliate attrition, and user churn. SmartPayNet was launched to reverse that trend, providing a more agile, high-performance payment layer built specifically for complex, regulated digital industries.

Unlike legacy systems that often force operators to juggle multiple providers to cover different geographies, SmartPayNet offers a single unified platform. Merchants gain access to 80%+ card approval rates, real-time analytics, and streamlined payouts to hundreds of corridors — all from one dashboard. What was once a fragmented back office operation is now a tightly integrated, scalable infrastructure that simplifies compliance, improves financial visibility, and empowers global growth.

“Today’s operators are building global brands, but their payment stack often lags behind,” said Kochenov Vladimir, Chief Business Development Officer at SmartPayNet. “Our expansion to over 100 countries ensures that clients can scale with confidence, access new regions faster, and eliminate the inefficiencies that have held the industry back for too long.”

Optimized for Speed, Transparency, and Control

Beyond geographic reach, SmartPayNet’s strength lies in its operational intelligence. The platform enables finance and operations teams to monitor payment flows in real time, tag and segment transactions by region, affiliate, or campaign, and automatically export data to tools like Google Sheets for deeper analysis.

The onboarding process is equally optimized. While many high-risk operators face weeks or months of due diligence and setup delays, SmartPayNet completes compliance reviews within 48 hours. Most merchants are granted access to both sandbox and production environments within days, reducing time-to-market and helping businesses stay agile in fast-moving environments.

Security and compliance remain central pillars of the platform. As a PCI-DSS-certified provider, SmartPayNet integrates advanced fraud detection mechanisms, including behavioral scoring, velocity rules, and real-time transaction flagging — all designed to minimize chargebacks, reduce false declines, and maintain processor trust.

A Long-Term Vision for Global, High-Risk Commerce

SmartPayNet’s 2025 expansion is part of a broader strategic roadmap that includes deeper integrations with local payment rails, the introduction of custom workflow automation tools, and the rollout of white-label and reseller solutions for aggregators and PSPs seeking to strengthen their own infrastructure.

By prioritizing performance, flexibility, and transparency, SmartPayNet is not just offering broader coverage — it’s redefining what high-risk payment infrastructure should look like in a global, compliance-driven world.

“This isn’t just about adding more countries to a list,” said Vladimir Kochenov. “It’s about delivering smarter, faster, and more resilient payment capabilities that help our partners grow, compete, and lead in their respective markets.”

About SmartPayNet

SmartPayNet is a global payment gateway developed by MONEY COMPASS LIMITED, focused exclusively on the needs of high-risk sectors including iGaming, FX, online trading, and international affiliate ecosystems. The platform offers real-time payment acceptance, multi-currency settlement, fast onboarding, intelligent fraud prevention, and fully compliant global payout capabilities — all from a single, intuitive interface.

SmartPayNet enables businesses to move money with confidence, scale across geographies, and operate with full clarity in even the most complex regulatory environments.