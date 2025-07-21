DIFI Consortium Calls for Presentations & Announces Date of 2025 Workshop at MILCOM

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium announced that its 2025 DIFI Workshop: The Digital Transformation of SATCOM will take place on October 6th during MILCOM 2025, in Los Angeles, California (USA). The Consortium is now accepting presentations, posters and demonstrations, according to DIFI chairman, Stuart Daughtridge.

DIFI’s highly successful 2024 event welcomed over 80 attendees. Based on early registration more are expected this year. The full-day workshop will take place on the MILCOM stage with expanded sessions, a panel discussion, and interactive demonstrations focusing on the current state of virtualized satellite communications and the future.

As digital transformation accelerates across the satellite communications sector, the 2025 DIFI Workshop will also show how digitization and virtualization—powered by the open DIFI standard—are streamlining operations, reducing costs and complexity, and enabling more agile, multi-orbit, and multi-beam architectures for both commercial and public sector/military satellite communications users.

ABOUT SUBMISSIONS

The DIFI Consortium invites submissions of ideas for presentations, posters, and demonstrations to be a part of this special workshop. Presentations are requested from users to discuss use cases, lessons learned, as well as the results of the detailed experiments that have been taking place using DIFI’s evolving standard. According to DIFI, posters and demonstrations should offer technologies, applications, predictions, and points of view regarding the rapidly changing landscape of satellite technology. Demonstrations showing DIFI interoperability are of the most interest.

KEY DEADLINES

Participants need to be aware of these deadlines for submission:

Abstract Submission for Presentation, Poster or Demo: August 30, 2025

Selection Notifications: September 15, 2025

Final Camera-Ready Poster PDFs: October 1, 2025

The 2025 DIFI Workshop will serve as a key forum for advancing the discussion on how modularization, standardization, and open digital IF architectures are paving the way for virtualized SATCOM systems. Demonstrations showcasing interoperability using the DIFI standard will be featured.

“We hope that our members and others will join us at MILCOM 2025 to contribute their knowledge, connect with industry leaders, and help shape the next chapter in satellite communications,” said DIFI chairman Stuart Daughtridge.

For information or to answer questions, please contact:

difiworkshop@dificonsortium.org

ABOUT DIFI

The Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability Consortium, or DIFI, has created a standard that enforces interoperability on digital IF/RF technology. Digital IF was developed to overcome the limitations of analog systems but, today, vendor lock-in prevents it from delivering seamless interoperability and severely limits its adoption. A truly interoperable digital IF, on the other hand, will enable transformation to a virtualized ground segment, reducing the total cost of ownership and significantly boosting network and terminal agility and scalability. Compliance with the DIFI standard will ensure that satellite ground segments can seamlessly adapt to rapidly changing space-layer payloads, orbits, and constellations. Ultimately, DIFI promises to elevate the resilience, performance, and capabilities of satellite networks and enable a digital transformation that integrates satellites seamlessly into the larger telecom, IT and GIS markets.

A full list of DIFI members and information about membership can be found at https://dificonsortium.org/members/

Contact:

Joni Sterlacci, Sr. Program Manager, joni.sterlacci@isto.org