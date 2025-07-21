WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. Launches Groundbreaking AI Travel Assistant Device Powered by DeepSeek V3 Model and Espressif’s ESP32-C

Singapore, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. (Nasdaq: WBUY) (“Webuy” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in travel technology and retail solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI Travel Assistant—a wearable device poised to redefine the travel experience for millions of global travelers.









Breakthrough Wearable Device Powered by DeepSeek V3 Model

Weighing just 30 grams, the AI Travel Assistant is a breakthrough wearable device powered by DeepSeek’s latest V3 AI model. It delivers real-time multilingual support across 21 languages, including English, Spanish, Japanese, German, French, and Arabic. With a single-button interface, users can speak in their native language and instantly receive responses in their preferred target language.

Integrated with SkyBear ERP for Smart, Personalized Travel

The AI Travel Assistant is seamlessly integrated with Webuy’s proprietary ERP system, SkyBear—an in-house developed travel ERP platform designed specifically to optimize the end-to-end travel experience. This integration enables travelers to receive personalized itinerary updates, destination-specific insights, and real-time alerts—anytime and anywhere. As a context-aware assistant, it significantly enhances both the convenience and safety of travel.

Strategic Collaboration with China Tourism Group

In a strategic move to elevate global travel standards, Webuy is collaborating closely with China Tourism Group to set a new benchmark in travel service quality. This partnership aims to establish a unified, AI-driven service ecosystem that benefits not only travelers but also service providers such as tour guides.

“At Webuy, our vision is to place travelers at the center of innovation,” said Bin Xue, CEO of Webuy Global Ltd. “By integrating advanced AI capabilities with our SkyBear ERP platform and cutting-edge hardware, we’re setting a new paradigm for how people explore the world.”

Powered by Espressif’s ESP32-C for Robust Global Performance

The AI Travel Assistant is built using the ESP32-C SoC chip from Espressif Systems, a global leader in IoT technology. With 5G and WiFi connectivity, the device offers reliable and high-speed performance suitable for travelers worldwide.

Future Roadmap: Expanding to Visual and Sensor Capabilities

Looking ahead, Webuy plans to enhance the AI Travel Assistant with built-in camera functionality and IoT sensors. These upgrades will empower users with richer contextual interactions—covering every phase of their journey from planning to post-travel—through a seamless, human-centric AI travel ecosystem.

About WEBUY GLOBAL LTD.

WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. is a technology-driven company transforming community e-commerce and travel across Southeast Asia. The company enhances its group-buy model with predictive AI, personalized recommendations, and community-led engagement, while its travel vertical delivers curated itineraries and real-time support through its proprietary AI Travel Consultant. Webuy is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable products and travel services that improve the lives of millions across the region. For more information, visit https://www.webuy.global.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including operational execution, market dynamics, and regulatory requirements. WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.