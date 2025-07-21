SchoolAI's Deep Canvas Integration Helps Educators Reach Every Student, Every Day

LEHI, Utah, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At InstructureCon 2025, SchoolAI unveiled a significant enhancement to its integration with Canvas, the most widely adopted Learning Management System in North America. The deeper Canvas integration, rolling out as part of SchoolAI 2.0, is designed to make AI-powered active learning and student support more accessible and effective for educators across all disciplines.

The enhanced integration allows instructors to connect SchoolAI Spaces directly with Canvas course content and designate one Space as a general course teaching assistant or virtual tutor, creating seamless AI-enhanced learning experiences within the familiar Canvas environment.

Building on Strong Foundation

SchoolAI has integrated with Canvas since 2023 through the 1EdTech LTI Advantage standard, enabling instructors to easily find, remix, create, and launch Spaces that students could interact with through Canvas courses. These Spaces provide automatic participation scoring to the Canvas gradebook, streamlining assessment workflows.

The deeper Canvas integration introduces two powerful new capabilities:

Canvas-Aware Spaces enable educators to have SchoolAI Spaces automatically connect to existing Canvas modules, assignments, content, and progress using retrieval augmented generation (RAG). This advancement saves instructors significant time while ensuring better alignment between AI-powered activities and course objectives.

Always-Available Virtual TA functionality allows educators to designate one SchoolAI Space to be persistently accessible through the Canvas course navigation. This gives students 24/7 support as they progress through course material without simply providing easy answers, maintaining the integrity of the learning process.

The integration works seamlessly with other SchoolAI 2.0 features, including PowerUps and Agendas, which create multi-modal interactions and mastery-driven learning experiences that adapt to each student's individual needs.

Learning-First AI Integration

This deeper integration addresses a critical need in education: helping educators bring AI into their teaching both easily and responsibly. SchoolAI focuses on active, engaged learning rather than productivity tools or shortcuts that bypass actual learning.

"AI in education should solve real human problems, it should be deliberate and purposeful," said Ryan Lufkin, VP of Global Academic Strategy at Instructure. "I'm excited to see that SchoolAI is taking a learning-first approach, and demonstrating what student-first AI tools can look like inside Canvas."

Cahlan Sharp, Co-Founder of SchoolAI, emphasized the company's commitment to meaningful educational integration: “In our mission to make school awesome every day, our deeper integration with Canvas will enable students to not just have a highly personalized experience as they work through assignments or course modules, but help them see the bigger picture in what they’re learning and driving success in their entire academic experience.”

Availability and Next Steps

InstructureCon 2025 attendees can experience a live preview of the integration at SchoolAI's booth #46 and during the session "Today's Students, Tomorrow's Teaching" on Thursday, July 24 at 12:15 p.m.

Educators with access to SchoolAI through their institution, organization, or district can learn more about the new integration by contacting their customer success manager.

About SchoolAI

SchoolAI is dedicated to creating AI-powered educational tools that enhance active learning and student engagement. The company focuses on building responsible AI solutions that support educators and students in meaningful ways,and prioritizing meaningful learning outcomes assisted by AI.