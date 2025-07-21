HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.53%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 13.47%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 15.55%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $19.8 million; or $0.63 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.58%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 13.87%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.02%
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.13% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.12%, on an annualized basis
  • Net interest margin increased 2 basis points to 4.14% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 3 basis points to 4.19%

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “During the second quarter of 2025, our team continued to deliver consistently strong earnings with adjusted net income(1) of $19.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. This was driven by an increase in adjusted pre-provision net revenue(1) of 5.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted ROAA(1) was 1.58% and adjusted ROATCE(1) was 16.02% for the second quarter while our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis(1) increased 3 basis points to 4.19%. Our strong profitability coupled with an improvement in our accumulated other comprehensive income due to lower interest rates resulted in a $0.59 increase in our tangible book value per share(1) to $16.02, an increase of 3.8% for the quarter and 17.4% over the last 12 months.

Our balance sheet remains strong as all capital ratios increased during the quarter and asset quality remained stable with nonperforming assets to total assets of only 0.13%. We saw a decrease in loans during the quarter as seasonal paydowns on grain elevator lines of credit caused a decrease in commercial and industrial loans and a higher amount of property sales caused higher payoffs in several other portfolios. We expect to see loan growth return in the third quarter of 2025 due to higher loan pipelines at the end of the second quarter than at the end of the first quarter and fewer payoffs projected.

Our credit discipline, strong profitability and solid balance sheet give us confidence that we are prepared for a variety of economic and interest rate environments. Our capital levels and operational structure support attractive acquisition opportunities should the right opportunity arise.”
____________________________________
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $19.8 million, or $0.63 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025, and adjusted net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $49.7 million, an increase of 2.0% from $48.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to improved yields on debt securities and lower funding costs which were partially offset by a decrease in average loan balances.

Relative to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 5.6% from $47.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to lower funding costs, improved yields on debt securities, and higher average loan balances. Additionally, a $0.5 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees contributed to the increase in net interest income.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.14%, compared to 4.12% for the first quarter of 2025, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.19%, compared to 4.16% for the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to improved yields on debt securities, which increased 11 basis points to 2.60%, and lower funding costs, which decreased 3 basis points to 1.29%.

Relative to the second quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 19 basis points from 3.95% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 19 basis points from 4.00%. The increase was primarily attributable to lower funding costs, higher yields on interest-earning assets, and an increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees. The increase in the contribution of nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees accounted for 4 basis points of the increase in net interest margin.
____________________________________
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $9.1 million, a 1.8% decrease from $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment, with a $0.8 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter 2025 results compared to a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter 2025 results. Partially offsetting this decrease were seasonal increases in card income of $0.2 million and gains on sale of mortgage loans of $0.2 million.

Relative to the second quarter of 2024, noninterest income decreased 4.9% from $9.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the MSR fair value adjustment, with a $0.8 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter 2025 results compared to a $0.1 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter 2024 results. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $0.2 million increase in wealth management fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $31.9 million, nearly unchanged from the first quarter of 2025. A $0.6 million decrease in salaries expense, which was impacted by seasonal variations in vacation accruals, was largely offset by a $0.4 million increase in other noninterest expense and a $0.3 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily driven by higher medical benefit costs.

Relative to the second quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 4.6% from $30.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.7 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily driven by higher medical benefit costs, a $0.3 million increase in other noninterest expense, and a $0.2 million increase in bank occupancy expense, primarily due to planned building maintenance and upgrades.

Income Taxes

During the second quarter of 2025 our effective tax rate increased to 27.0% when compared to 25.2% during the first quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily related to $0.3 million of additional tax expense related to the nonrecurring reversal of a stranded tax effect included in accumulated other comprehensive income, in connection with the maturity of a derivative designated as a cash flow hedge during the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, the first quarter of 2025 included a $0.2 million tax benefit from stock-based compensation that vested during the quarter.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.35 billion at June 30, 2025, compared with $3.46 billion at March 31, 2025, and $3.39 billion at June 30, 2024. The $113.6 million decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to $72.0 million of paydowns from property sales, a seasonal reduction of $25.1 million in grain elevator lines of credit included in the commercial and industrial segment, and additional payoffs across other segments. These reductions were partially offset by draws on existing loans in the construction and development segment and new originations to existing customers. Additionally, increases in the multi-family and commercial real estate – non-owner occupied segments were primarily due to completed projects being moved out of the construction and land development category.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.31 billion at June 30, 2025, compared with $4.38 billion at March 31, 2025, and $4.32 billion at June 30, 2024. The $78.1 million decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to higher outflows for tax payments by depositors and lower balances maintained in existing retail accounts which were partially offset by higher public funds balances.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $6.5 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared with $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, and $8.8 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. Additionally, of the $5.6 million of nonperforming loans held as of June 30, 2025, $1.9 million were either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government. The $0.9 million increase in nonperforming assets from March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to higher nonperforming loan balances in the commercial and industrial and the construction and land development segments.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $1.0 million increase in required reserves driven by changes in the economic forecast; a $0.8 million increase in required reserves resulting from changes in qualitative factors; a $1.2 million decrease in required reserves driven by changes within the portfolio; and a $0.1 million decrease in specific reserves.
The Company had net charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.12% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024. Charge-offs during second quarter of 2025 were primarily recognized in the commercial and industrial and one-to-four family residential segments.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.24% of total loans and 741% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025, compared with 1.22% of total loans and 825% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $3.1 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $3.2 million as of March 31, 2025.

Capital

As of June 30, 2025, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

  June 30, 2025 For Capital
Adequacy Purposes
With Capital
Conservation Buffer
     
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 17.74% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.60  8.50 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.26  7.00 
Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.86  4.00 
       

The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 10.21% as of June 30, 2025, from 9.73% as of March 31, 2025, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.59 to $16.02 as of June 30, 2025, when compared to March 31, 2025.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 135,997 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $21.30 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2026. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $12.1 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.
____________________________________
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of June 30, 2025, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.3 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to, existing policies and executive orders including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory or other governmental agencies, foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (v) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to bank failures; (vi) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (vii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (viii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (ix) technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including our third-party vendors, which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (x) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (xi) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiv) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xvi) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (xvii) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xviii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xxi) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; (xxii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxiii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
HBTIR@hbtbank.com 
(309) 664-4556

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
     
  As of or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
Interest and dividend income $63,919  $63,138  $62,824  $127,057  $124,785 
Interest expense  14,261   14,430   15,796   28,691   31,069 
Net interest income  49,658   48,708   47,028   98,366   93,716 
Provision for credit losses  526   576   1,176   1,102   1,703 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  49,132   48,132   45,852   97,264   92,013 
Noninterest income  9,140   9,306   9,610   18,446   15,236 
Noninterest expense  31,914   31,935   30,509   63,849   61,777 
Income before income tax expense  26,358   25,503   24,953   51,861   45,472 
Income tax expense  7,128   6,428   6,883   13,556   12,144 
Net income $19,230  $19,075  $18,070  $38,305  $33,328 
           
Earnings per share - diluted $0.61  $0.60  $0.57  $1.21  $1.05 
           
Adjusted net income (1) $19,803  $19,253  $18,139  $39,056  $36,212 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (1)  0.63   0.61   0.57   1.23   1.14 
           
Book value per share $18.44  $17.86  $16.14     
Tangible book value per share (1)  16.02   15.43   13.64     
           
Shares of common stock outstanding  31,495,434   31,631,431   31,559,366     
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  31,588,541   31,711,671   31,666,811   31,649,766   31,734,999 
           
SUMMARY RATIOS          
Net interest margin *  4.14%  4.12%  3.95%  4.13%  3.95%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2)  4.19   4.16   4.00   4.18   3.99 
           
Efficiency ratio  53.10%  53.85%  52.61%  53.47%  55.40%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2)  52.61   53.35   52.10   52.97   54.83 
           
Loan to deposit ratio  77.75%  78.95%  78.39%    
           
Return on average assets *  1.53%  1.54%  1.45%  1.53%  1.34%
Return on average stockholders' equity *  13.47   13.95   14.48   13.70   13.46 
Return on average tangible common equity * (1)  15.55   16.20   17.21   15.87   16.03 
           
Adjusted return on average assets * (1)  1.58%  1.55%  1.45%  1.56%  1.45%
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)  13.87   14.08   14.54   13.97   14.63 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)  16.02   16.36   17.27   16.18   17.42 
           
CAPITAL          
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  17.74%  16.85%  16.01%    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  15.60   14.77   13.98     
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  14.26   13.48   12.66     
Tier 1 leverage ratio  11.86   11.64   10.83     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.58   11.10   10.18     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  10.21   9.73   8.74     
           
ASSET QUALITY          
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *  0.12%  0.05%  0.08%  0.09%  0.03%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses  1.24   1.22   1.21     
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses  0.17   0.15   0.25     
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.13   0.11   0.17     
                 

____________________________________

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%. 

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME         
Loans, including fees:         
Taxable$53,156  $53,369  $52,177  $106,525  $104,103 
Federally tax exempt 1,215   1,168   1,097   2,383   2,191 
Debt securities:         
Taxable 7,434   6,936   6,315   14,370   12,519 
Federally tax exempt 457   469   521   926   1,118 
Interest-bearing deposits in bank 1,544   1,065   2,570   2,609   4,522 
Other interest and dividend income 113   131   144   244   332 
Total interest and dividend income 63,919   63,138   62,824   127,057   124,785 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 12,835   12,939   14,133   25,774   27,726 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase    22   129   22   281 
Borrowings 30   109   121   139   246 
Subordinated notes 469   470   469   939   939 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 927   890   944   1,817   1,877 
Total interest expense 14,261   14,430   15,796   28,691   31,069 
Net interest income 49,658   48,708   47,028   98,366   93,716 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 526   576   1,176   1,102   1,703 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 49,132   48,132   45,852   97,264   92,013 
NONINTEREST INCOME         
Card income 2,797   2,548   2,885   5,345   5,501 
Wealth management fees 2,826   2,841   2,623   5,667   5,170 
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,915   1,944   1,902   3,859   3,771 
Mortgage servicing 1,042   990   1,111   2,032   2,166 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (751)  (308)  (97)  (1,059)  (17)
Gains on sale of mortgage loans 459   252   443   711   741 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities             (3,382)
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 23   8   (96)  31   (112)
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 14   13   (28)  27   59 
Gains (losses) on other assets (128)  54      (74)  (635)
Income on bank owned life insurance 167   164   166   331   330 
Other noninterest income 776   800   701   1,576   1,644 
Total noninterest income 9,140   9,306   9,610   18,446   15,236 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE         
Salaries 16,452   17,053   16,364   33,505   33,021 
Employee benefits 3,580   3,285   2,860   6,865   5,665 
Occupancy of bank premises 2,471   2,625   2,243   5,096   4,825 
Furniture and equipment 575   445   548   1,020   1,098 
Data processing 2,687   2,717   2,606   5,404   5,531 
Marketing and customer relations 1,020   1,144   996   2,164   1,992 
Amortization of intangible assets 694   695   710   1,389   1,420 
FDIC insurance 551   562   565   1,113   1,125 
Loan collection and servicing 360   383   475   743   927 
Foreclosed assets 67   5   10   72   59 
Other noninterest expense 3,457   3,021   3,132   6,478   6,114 
Total noninterest expense 31,914   31,935   30,509   63,849   61,777 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 26,358   25,503   24,953   51,861   45,472 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 7,128   6,428   6,883   13,556   12,144 
NET INCOME$19,230  $19,075  $18,070  $38,305  $33,328 
          
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC$0.61  $0.60  $0.57  $1.21  $1.05 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED$0.61  $0.60  $0.57  $1.21  $1.05 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,510,759   31,584,989   31,579,457   31,547,669   31,621,205 
                    


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
      
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$25,563  $25,005  $22,604 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 170,179   186,586   172,636 
Cash and cash equivalents 195,742   211,591   195,240 
      
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks       520 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 773,206   706,135   669,055 
Debt securities held-to-maturity 481,942   490,398   512,549 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,346   3,323   3,228 
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 2,609   2,629   2,613 
Restricted stock, at cost 4,979   5,086   5,086 
Loans held for sale 2,316   2,721   858 
      
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,348,211   3,461,778   3,385,483 
Allowance for credit losses (41,659)  (42,111)  (40,806)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,306,552   3,419,667   3,344,677 
      
Bank owned life insurance 24,320   24,153   24,235 
Bank premises and equipment, net 68,523   67,272   65,711 
Bank premises held for sale 140   190   317 
Foreclosed assets 890   460   320 
Goodwill 59,820   59,820   59,820 
Intangible assets, net 16,454   17,148   19,262 
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 17,768   18,519   18,984 
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,614   1,614   1,614 
Accrued interest receivable 20,624   22,735   22,425 
Other assets 37,553   38,731   59,685 
Total assets$5,018,398  $5,092,192  $5,006,199 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$1,034,387  $1,065,874  $1,045,697 
Interest-bearing 3,272,144   3,318,716   3,272,996 
Total deposits 4,306,531   4,384,590   4,318,693 
      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 556   2,698   29,330 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,240   7,209   13,734 
Subordinated notes 39,593   39,573   39,514 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,879   52,864   52,819 
Other liabilities 30,702   40,201   42,640 
Total liabilities 4,437,501   4,527,135   4,496,730 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Common stock 329   329   328 
Surplus 297,479   297,024   296,430 
Retained earnings 341,750   329,169   290,386 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (32,739)  (38,446)  (54,656)
Treasury stock at cost (25,922)  (23,019)  (23,019)
Total stockholders’ equity 580,897   565,057   509,469 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,018,398  $5,092,192  $5,006,199 
SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,495,434   31,631,431   31,559,366 
            


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
      
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024
      
LOANS     
Commercial and industrial$419,430 $441,261 $400,276
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 317,475  321,990  289,992
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 907,073  891,022  889,193
Construction and land development 310,252  376,046  365,371
Multi-family 453,812  424,096  429,951
One-to-four family residential 451,197  455,376  484,335
Agricultural and farmland 271,644  292,240  285,822
Municipal, consumer, and other 217,328  259,747  240,543
Total loans$3,348,211 $3,461,778 $3,385,483
         


(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024
      
DEPOSITS     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,034,387 $1,065,874 $1,045,697
Interest-bearing deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand 1,097,086  1,143,677  1,094,797
Money market 831,292  812,146  769,386
Savings 568,971  575,558  582,752
Time 774,795  787,335  796,069
Brokered     29,992
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,272,144  3,318,716  3,272,996
Total deposits$4,306,531 $4,384,590 $4,318,693
         


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
  
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost *
                  
ASSETS                 
Loans$3,417,582  $54,371 6.38% $3,460,906  $54,537 6.39% $3,374,058  $53,274 6.35%
Debt securities 1,217,386   7,891 2.60   1,204,424   7,405 2.49   1,187,795   6,836 2.31 
Deposits with banks 160,726   1,544 3.85   120,014   1,065 3.60   211,117   2,570 4.90 
Other 12,519   113 3.66   12,677   131 4.19   12,588   144 4.60 
Total interest-earning assets 4,808,213  $63,919 5.33%  4,798,021  $63,138 5.34%  4,785,558  $62,824 5.28%
Allowance for credit losses (42,118)      (42,061)      (40,814)    
Noninterest-earning assets 270,580       276,853       283,103     
Total assets$5,036,675      $5,032,813      $5,027,847     
                  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                 
Liabilities                 
Interest-bearing deposits:                 
Interest-bearing demand$1,125,787  $1,569 0.56% $1,120,608  $1,453 0.53% $1,123,592  $1,429 0.51%
Money market 813,531   4,463 2.20   807,728   4,397 2.21   788,744   4,670 2.38 
Savings 569,193   374 0.26   569,494   370 0.26   592,312   393 0.27 
Time 780,536   6,429 3.30   784,099   6,719 3.48   763,507   7,117 3.75 
Brokered               38,213   524 5.51 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,289,047   12,835 1.57   3,281,929   12,939 1.60   3,306,368   14,133 1.72 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,420    0.05   8,754   22 1.02   30,440   129 1.70 
Borrowings 7,225   30 1.70   12,890   109 3.41   13,466   121 3.60 
Subordinated notes 39,582   469 4.76   39,563   470 4.82   39,504   469 4.78 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,871   927 7.03   52,856   890 6.83   52,812   944 7.18 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,390,145  $14,261 1.69%  3,395,992  $14,430 1.72%  3,442,590  $15,796 1.85%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,044,539       1,045,733       1,043,614     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 29,486       36,373       39,806     
Total liabilities 4,464,170       4,478,098       4,526,010     
Stockholders' Equity 572,505       554,715       501,837     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,036,675      $5,032,813      $5,027,847     
                  
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)  $49,658 4.14%   $48,708 4.12%   $47,028 3.95%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)   548 0.05     545 0.04     553 0.05 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)		  $50,206 4.19%   $49,253 4.16%   $47,581 4.00%
Net interest rate spread (4)    3.64%     3.62%     3.43%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$1,418,068      $1,402,029      $1,342,968     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.42       1.41       1.39     
Cost of total deposits    1.19%     1.21%     1.31%
Cost of funds    1.29      1.32      1.42 
                     

____________________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. 

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost *
            
ASSETS           
Loans$3,439,124  $108,908 6.39% $3,372,640  $106,294 6.34%
Debt securities 1,210,941   15,296 2.55   1,200,871   13,637 2.28 
Deposits with banks 140,483   2,609 3.75   189,207   4,522 4.81 
Other 12,597   244 3.93   12,787   332 5.22 
Total interest-earning assets 4,803,145  $127,057 5.33%  4,775,505  $124,785 5.25%
Allowance for credit losses (42,089)      (40,526)    
Noninterest-earning assets 273,193       280,676     
Total assets$5,034,249      $5,015,655     
            
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing demand$1,123,212  $3,022 0.54% $1,125,638  $2,740 0.49%
Money market 810,645   8,860 2.20   800,714   9,467 2.38 
Savings 569,343   744 0.26   601,768   836 0.28 
Time 782,307   13,148 3.39   714,003   13,042 3.67 
Brokered        60,181   1,641 5.48 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,285,507   25,774 1.58   3,302,304   27,726 1.69 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,067   22 0.89   31,448   281 1.80 
Borrowings 10,042   139 2.79   13,235   246 3.73 
Subordinated notes 39,573   939 4.79   39,494   939 4.78 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,864   1,817 6.93   52,804   1,877 7.15 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,393,053  $28,691 1.71%  3,439,285  $31,069 1.82%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,045,133       1,040,007     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 32,404       38,457     
Total liabilities 4,470,590       4,517,749     
Stockholders' Equity 563,659       497,906     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,034,249       5,015,655     
            
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)  $98,366 4.13%   $93,716 3.95%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)   1,093 0.05     1,128 0.04 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)		  $99,459 4.18%   $94,844 3.99%
Net interest rate spread (4)    3.62%     3.43%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$1,410,092      $1,336,220     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.42       1.39     
Cost of total deposits    1.20%     1.28%
Cost of funds    1.30      1.39 

____________________________________
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. 

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
      
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024
      
NONPERFORMING ASSETS     
Nonaccrual$5,615  $5,102  $8,425 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 9   4   7 
Total nonperforming loans 5,624   5,106   8,432 
Foreclosed assets 890   460   320 
Total nonperforming assets$6,514  $5,566  $8,752 
      
Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government$1,878  $1,350  $2,132 
      
Allowance for credit losses$41,659  $42,111  $40,806 
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,348,211   3,461,778   3,385,483 
      
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS     
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.24%  1.22%  1.21%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 741.92   825.38   484.34 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 740.74   824.74   483.94 
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.17   0.15   0.25 
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.17   0.15   0.25 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.13   0.11   0.17 
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets 0.19   0.16   0.26 
            


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
          
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES         
Beginning balance$42,111  $42,044  $40,815  $42,044  $40,048 
Provision for credit losses 595   496   677   1,091   1,237 
Charge-offs (1,252)  (665)  (870)  (1,917)  (1,097)
Recoveries 205   236   184   441   618 
Ending balance$41,659  $42,111  $40,806  $41,659  $40,806 
          
Net charge-offs$1,047  $429  $686  $1,476  $479 
Average loans 3,417,582   3,460,906   3,374,058   3,439,124   3,372,640 
          
Net charge-offs to average loans * 0.12%  0.05%  0.08%  0.09%  0.03%
                    

____________________________________

* Annualized measure.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		  2025  2024
          
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES         
Loans$595  $496 $677 $1,091 $1,237
Unfunded lending-related commitments (69)  80  499  11  466
Total provision for credit losses$526  $576 $1,176 $1,102 $1,703
                


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets


  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Net income $19,230  $19,075  $18,070  $38,305  $33,328 
Less: adjustments          
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises  (50)  59      9   (635)
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities              (3,382)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (751)  (308)  (97)  (1,059)  (17)
Total adjustments  (801)  (249)  (97)  (1,050)  (4,034)
Tax effect of adjustments (1)  228   71   28   299   1,150 
Total adjustments after tax effect  (573)  (178)  (69)  (751)  (2,884)
Adjusted net income $19,803  $19,253  $18,139  $39,056  $36,212 
           
Average assets $5,036,675  $5,032,813  $5,027,847  $5,034,249  $5,015,655 
           
Return on average assets *  1.53%  1.54%  1.45%  1.53%  1.34%
Adjusted return on average assets *  1.58   1.55   1.45   1.56   1.45 
                     

____________________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted


  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		  2025  2024
           
Numerator:          
Net income $19,230 $19,075 $18,070 $38,305 $33,328
           
Adjusted net income $19,803 $19,253 $18,139 $39,056 $36,212
           
Denominator:          
Weighted average common shares outstanding  31,510,759  31,584,989  31,579,457  31,547,669  31,621,205
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units  77,782  126,682  87,354  102,097  113,794
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  31,588,541  31,711,671  31,666,811  31,649,766  31,734,999
           
Earnings per share - basic $0.61 $0.60 $0.57 $1.21 $1.05
Earnings per share - diluted $0.61 $0.60 $0.57 $1.21 $1.05
           
Adjusted earnings per share - basic $0.63 $0.61 $0.57 $1.24 $1.15
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.63 $0.61 $0.57 $1.23 $1.14
                


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)


  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Net interest income $49,658  $48,708  $47,028  $98,366  $93,716 
Noninterest income  9,140   9,306   9,610   18,446   15,236 
Noninterest expense  (31,914)  (31,935)  (30,509)  (63,849)  (61,777)
Pre-provision net revenue  26,884   26,079   26,129   52,963   47,175 
Less: adjustments          
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises  (50)  59      9   (635)
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities              (3,382)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (751)  (308)  (97)  (1,059)  (17)
Total adjustments  (801)  (249)  (97)  (1,050)  (4,034)
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $27,685  $26,328  $26,226  $54,013  $51,209 
           
Pre-provision net revenue $26,884  $26,079  $26,129  $52,963  $47,175 
Less: net charge-offs  1,047   429   686   1,476   479 
Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $25,837  $25,650  $25,443  $51,487  $46,696 
           
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $27,685  $26,328  $26,226  $54,013  $51,209 
Less: net charge-offs  1,047   429   686   1,476   479 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $26,638  $25,899  $25,540  $52,537  $50,730 
                     


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)


  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest income $49,658  $48,708  $47,028  $98,366  $93,716 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  548   545   553   1,093   1,128 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $50,206  $49,253  $47,581  $99,459  $94,844 
           
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest margin *  4.14%  4.12%  3.95%  4.13%  3.95%
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)  0.05   0.04   0.05   0.05   0.04 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)  4.19%  4.16%  4.00%  4.18%  3.99%
           
Average interest-earning assets $4,808,213  $4,798,021  $4,785,558  $4,803,145  $4,775,505 
                     

____________________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%. 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)


  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Total noninterest expense $31,914  $31,935  $30,509  $63,849  $61,777 
Less: amortization of intangible assets  694   695   710   1,389   1,420 
Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets $31,220  $31,240  $29,799  $62,460  $60,357 
           
Net interest income $49,658  $48,708  $47,028  $98,366  $93,716 
Total noninterest income  9,140   9,306   9,610   18,446   15,236 
Operating revenue  58,798   58,014   56,638   116,812   108,952 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  548   545   553   1,093   1,128 
Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  59,346   58,559   57,191   117,905   110,080 
Less: adjustments to noninterest income          
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises  (50)  59      9   (635)
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities              (3,382)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (751)  (308)  (97)  (1,059)  (17)
Total adjustments to noninterest income  (801)  (249)  (97)  (1,050)  (4,034)
Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $60,147  $58,808  $57,288  $118,955  $114,114 
           
Efficiency ratio  53.10%  53.85%  52.61%  53.47%  55.40%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  52.61   53.35   52.10   52.97   54.83 
Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  51.91   53.12   52.02   52.51   52.89 
                     

____________________________________
(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share


(dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024
       
Tangible Common Equity      
Total stockholders' equity $580,897  $565,057  $509,469 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  16,454   17,148   19,262 
Tangible common equity $504,623  $488,089  $430,387 
       
Tangible Assets      
Total assets $5,018,398  $5,092,192  $5,006,199 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  16,454   17,148   19,262 
Tangible assets $4,942,124  $5,015,224  $4,927,117 
       
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.58%  11.10%  10.18%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  10.21   9.73   8.74 
       
Shares of common stock outstanding  31,495,434   31,631,431   31,559,366 
       
Book value per share $18.44  $17.86  $16.14 
Tangible book value per share  16.02   15.43   13.64 
             


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity


  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Average Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $572,505  $554,715  $501,837  $563,659  $497,906 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  16,782   17,480   19,605   17,130   19,970 
Average tangible common equity $495,903  $477,415  $422,412  $486,709  $418,116 
           
Net income $19,230  $19,075  $18,070  $38,305  $33,328 
Adjusted net income  19,803   19,253   18,139   39,056   36,212 
           
Return on average stockholders' equity *  13.47%  13.95%  14.48%  13.70%  13.46%
Return on average tangible common equity *  15.55   16.20   17.21   15.87   16.03 
           
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *  13.87%  14.08%  14.54%  13.97%  14.63%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *  16.02   16.36   17.27   16.18   17.42 

____________________________________

* Annualized measure.


