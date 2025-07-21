DTC, a Codan Company, Expands Strategic Footprint in Asia-Pacific with Appointment of Colonel Brady Crosier as VP of Business Development

ASHBURN, Va., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a global leader in mission-critical communications, DTC, a Codan Company, is significantly expanding its operations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region — a move that underscores the company’s long-term strategic commitment to high-growth, high-impact markets. The appointment of retired U.S. Army Colonel Brady Crosier as Vice President of Business Development for Asia-Pacific signals a bold step forward in delivering advanced communications capabilities across the region’s defense, government, and commercial sectors.

Based in Taiwan, Crosier will directly support DTC’s growing presence in the region and serve as a senior liaison to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), U.S. embassies, and other key government and commercial stakeholders. His appointment comes at a time when APAC is rapidly becoming a center of geopolitical importance and economic dynamism — making it a vital part of DTC’s global growth strategy.

“This move represents a significant investment in the region and a long-term vision for DTC’s role in enabling secure, resilient communications across the most strategically important domain of the 21st century,” said Paul Sangster, President of DTC. “Given USINDOPACOM’s pivotal role in global security and trade, Colonel Crosier will be instrumental in positioning DTC as a key communications partner across government and enterprise customers.”

The Indo-Pacific region is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies and most sensitive security environments. As Taiwan ramps up defense reforms and modernizes its military capabilities amid increased regional tensions, DTC’s mission-critical mesh network technologies for unmanned systems (UAV/UGV/USV) and tactical teams are uniquely suited to support both coalition interoperability and domestic readiness.

“The U.S. has a vital mission to assist in Taiwan’s defense, and DTC is expertly positioned to provide the secure communications infrastructure needed to support that mission,” added Sangster. “Colonel Crosier’s technical acumen and strategic understanding of the region make him the right leader at the right time.”

Crosier brings over two decades of experience in the Indo-Pacific region as a Foreign Area Officer, including service as Chief of the Security Cooperation Office in Taiwan from 2000 to 2023. He has served as a key advisor to senior military and diplomatic leaders on political-military affairs and maintains long-standing relationships across the region. Crosier holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, a Master’s in Chinese Foreign Policy from Harvard University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Pre-Law and Criminal Justice from the University of Tampa. His academic foundation, combined with fluency in Mandarin Chinese, French, and Indonesian, uniquely positions him to operate effectively across diplomatic, defense, and commercial sectors in the region.

“DTC’s mesh and tactical communications platforms offer powerful, secure solutions in contested and complex environments,” said Brady Crosier, VP of Business Development. “My role will focus on accelerating market access, strengthening partnerships, and positioning DTC as the region’s go-to provider for resilient, field-proven communication and data link capabilities.”

DTC, a division of Codan, provides advanced communication solutions worldwide for Military, Broadcast, Law Enforcement, Unmanned (UxV) Systems, Commercial, and NGO markets. Operating in over 150 countries, DTC delivers regionally tailored solutions and essential support for mission-critical success. With a strategic focus on high-frequency (HF) communications, resilient mesh networking, precision tracking, and edge computing, DTC enables next-generation capabilities designed to thrive in the most austere and contested environments. These technologies provide seamless connectivity, situational awareness, and real-time decision-making at the tactical edge—empowering customers with interoperable, scalable, and mission-ready solutions that deliver actionable insights at the speed of relevance.

