WAVLINK Unveils the Ultimate Productivity Docking Station: New DisplayLink® Pro DL-7400 Delivers 8K Resolution and Quad-Display Support for Power Users and Enterprise

Shenzhen, China, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DL7400 Series Office Adapter Family Welcomes a New Addition





WAVLINK, launched its landmark new series of docking stations, built on the industry-leading DisplayLink® Pro DL-7400 . Engineered for data-driven professionals, software engineers, and modern enterprises, this series is designed to deliver an unprecedented multi-display desktop experience, powering up to five monitors from a single USB-C cable and supporting resolutions up to 8K@60Hz.

The WAVLINK DL-7400 series DisplayLink Docking station directly addresses the primary bottleneck in today’s professional workflows: limited screen real estate. It transforms any compatible laptop into a powerful, clutter-free command center, ideal for demanding fields like financial services, engineering, software development, and corporate environments.

"In today's knowledge-based economy, productivity isn't just about raw processing power—it's about the ability to visualize and manage information simultaneously," said at WAVLINK. "Our DL-7400 series is purpose-built for that reality. It uses advanced USB graphics to bypass the native display limitations of a computer's GPU, offering a powerful and elegant solution for all users, but it’s a particular game-changer for MacBook users who have long been constrained by a two-screen limit. This lineup elevates their efficiency to an entirely new level."

Hardcore Tech for Unmatched Productivity

The WAVLINK DL-7400 series integrates a suite of powerful technologies engineered for peak performance and reliability.

Revolutionary DisplayLink® USB Graphics: At its core, the series leverages DisplayLink's adaptive compression algorithm. A dedicated driver encodes the video signal on the CPU and transmits it as a standard USB data packet. The dock's internal DL-7400 chip then decodes this stream and outputs it to the monitors. This intelligent method bypasses the host computer's native GPU limits, enabling it to drive far more displays than is traditionally possible.

Unprecedented Display Density: The flagship WL-UG75PD5-3H2D can drive up to five external displays simultaneously. For professionals juggling real-time data feeds, multiple codebases, virtual machines, and communication tools, this creates a fully immersive, distraction-free workspace.

Future-Proof, Ultra-HD Visuals: By incorporating VESA's Display Stream Compression (DSC), the dock delivers visually lossless video for ultra-high resolutions, supporting a single 8K@60Hz display or a fluid 4K@120Hz for applications where motion clarity is critical.

True Universal Compatibility: This is the ultimate solution for mixed-device and BYOD environments. The series is platform-agnostic, offering seamless support for Windows, macOS (including native Apple Silicon M1/M2/M3/M4 support), ChromeOS, and popular Linux distributions like Ubuntu. It works with both USB-C and legacy USB-A host computers.

Enterprise-Grade I/O:

2.5Gbps Ethernet: Offers 2.5 times the speed of standard Gigabit Ethernet, ensuring the network is never the bottleneck when accessing network-attached storage (NAS), high-speed corporate intranets, or large cloud-based datasets.

10Gbps Data Ports: Multiple USB-A and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports provide a massive 10Gbps of bandwidth for transferring huge files in seconds or connecting high-speed peripherals like external NVMe enclosures.

100W Smart Power Delivery: Robust Power Delivery 3.0 safely negotiates and provides maximum power to your laptop, easily handling even power-hungry, workstation-class machines.

Optimized for High-Intensity Professional Workflows

The WAVLINK DL-7400 series is precisely targeted at professionals who demand ultimate efficiency:

For Financial Traders & Data Analysts: Build the ultimate market command center. Visualize real-time tickers, complex candlestick charts, macro-economic dashboards, and a Bloomberg Terminal simultaneously, ensuring every decision is backed by comprehensive, at-a-glance information.

For Software Engineers & Developers: Code on a primary vertical 4K monitor, run local servers or containers on a second, browse technical documentation on a third, and perform UI testing on a fourth. This dramatically optimizes the code-compile-debug loop for maximum throughput.

For Corporate Power Users & Project Managers: Manage Gantt charts, CRM dashboards, complex spreadsheets, and team communications in a single, unified view. Effortlessly share content across different screens during presentations and video conferences.

For IT Administrators: The unified DisplayLink driver and broad compatibility dramatically simplify enterprise deployment and maintenance. This makes the series an ideal solution for implementing hot-desking or standardized workstation setups, significantly reducing IT support overhead.

Product Lineup & Technical Comparison

WAVLINK offers a full range of models to perfectly match any user's needs for connectivity and performance.

Model Max Displays Display Outputs Max Resolutions Best For WL-UG75PD5-3H2D 5 1×DP1.4+DSC,



1xDP1.4, 2×HDMI2.0,



1×HDMI Alt Mode 3×4K@60Hz + 4K@120Hz + 4K@144Hz Power office, multi-chart dashboards, virtual desktops,Trading desks, coding, terminal multitasking,Remote teaching, data monitoring,Home office setups, IT deployment，Mixed display users, professional dev environments WL-UG75PD1-4D 4 4×DP1.4 4×4K@120Hz or 2×8K@60Hz WL-UG75PD1-DH 4 1×DP1.4+DSC,



1xDP1.4, 2×HDMI2.0 2×4K@120Hz + 2×4K@60Hz WL-UG75PD1-4H 4 4×HDMI2.0 4×4K@60Hz WL-UG7501H-PD 4 4×HDMI2.0 4×4K@60Hz WL-UG7501D-PD 4 4×DP1.4 4×4K@120Hz WL-UG7501DH-PD 4 2×DP1.4, 2×HDMI2.0 2×4K@120Hz + 2×4K@60Hz

Data Sourced from Wavlink

About WAVLINK

WAVLINK is a technology-driven company specializing in networking, communication systems, and PC peripheral solutions. As an integrated enterprise combining design, R&D, manufacturing, quality control, and global sales, WAVLINK has been deeply rooted in the industry for over a decade.

With a strong reputation for reliability and innovation, WAVLINK has earned the trust of tens of millions of users worldwide, and its global market share continues to grow steadily. The company is committed to pushing the boundaries of cutting-edge technologies and aims to be a leading force in the connectivity industry.

Social Media:

Facebook

Youtube

Tiktok