Oral Care Market Analysis Report 2025-2032 | Emergence of Electric Toothbrushes, Introduction of Skincare-Inspired Oral Care Products, and Integration of AI in Toothbrushes

The growth of this market is driven by the rising prevalence of gum diseases and dental caries, increasing awareness of oral health & hygiene, rising demand for dental aesthetics, increasing consumer awareness regarding oral care products, and growing use of eco-friendly oral care products.



In addition, the inclination towards natural and herbal care products and technological advancements in oral care products are expected to provide significant opportunities for stakeholders operating in the oral care market. Moreover, the rise of electric toothbrushes, the introduction of skincare-inspired oral care products, and the integration of AI in toothbrushes are major trends in the oral care market.



However, the effect of harmful chemicals in oral care products hinders the growth of the oral care market to some extent. Furthermore, limited awareness of specialized oral care products is a major challenge in the global oral care market.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2025-2032. The region's large and rapidly growing population, particularly in countries like China and India, contributes significantly to the rising demand for oral care products. Urbanization and increasing awareness of oral hygiene, supported by government initiatives and educational campaigns, are further accelerating market expansion.



Additionally, a growing middle class with rising disposable incomes is fueling the demand for both basic and premium oral care products, including electric toothbrushes, whitening treatments, and herbal formulations. The proliferation of modern retail infrastructure and e-commerce platforms has improved product accessibility across urban and rural areas alike.



Furthermore, major global and regional market players are investing heavily in local manufacturing and distribution networks to meet the increasing demand and reduce operational costs. Aging populations in countries such as Japan and South Korea are also creating a niche demand for specialized oral care solutions. Collectively, these factors make Asia-Pacific the most dynamic and promising region for growth in the global oral care market over the forecast period.



The key players operating in the oral care market are Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Unilever plc (U.K.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), M+C Schiffer GmbH (Germany), Dabur India Limited (India), GC Corporation (Japan), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.), Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.), and Haleon plc (U.K.).



Based on product, the oral care market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, and other oral care products.

In 2025, the toothpastes segment is expected to account for the largest share of 36.7% of the oral care market. Toothpaste is available in various forms, such as gels, pastes, powders, and other forms, and is used to clean the teeth and maintain the oral aesthetics of the mouth. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as rising awareness of oral health, a shift in the use of herbal and natural products as compared to chemical-based products, a growing number of market players, growing cases of dental caries and gum diseases, and awareness about oral hygiene.



By age group, the oral care market is segmented into adults and children.

In 2025, the adults segment is expected to account for a larger share of the oral care market. The large number of adults using oral care products is a key factor supporting the segment's largest share. The high prevalence of gum problems in adults and high awareness of maintaining oral care among adults are also supporting the segment's largest share.



Adults tend to visit dental practitioners often compared to children. Adults have easy access to resources about oral health and hygiene compared to children. Websites, articles, and social media platforms offer educational content on dental care, including the benefits of using toothpaste, recommended oral hygiene practices, and tips for maintaining healthy teeth and gums.



By end users, the oral care market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, oral care clinics, and online channels.

In 2025, the supermarket/hypermarkets segment is expected to account for the largest share of 38.1% of the market. Supermarkets/hypermarkets are self-service stores that offer a wide variety of products, including oral care. The large share of the segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of stores, easy accessibility and availability of oral care products, reasonable price ranges, and greater frequency of offers and discounts.



Oral Care Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Gum Diseases and Dental Caries

Rising Awareness of Oral Health & Hygiene

Growing Demand for Dental Aesthetics

Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding Oral Care Products

Increasing Use of Eco-Friendly Oral Care Products

Restraints

Effect of Harmful Chemicals in Oral Care Products

Opportunities

Shift Towards Natural and Herbal Care Products

Technological Advancements in Oral Care Products

Challenges

Limited Awareness of Specialized Oral Care Products

Technology Trends/Market Trends

Emergence of Electric Toothbrushes

Introduction of Skincare-Inspired Oral Care Products

Integration of AI in Toothbrushes

Business Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Pricing Analysis

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Consumer Behaviour Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Overview

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Unilever plc (U.K.)

Ultradent Products Inc. (U.S.)

M+C Schiffer GmbH (Germany)

Dabur India Limited (India)

GC Corporation (Japan)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Arcadia Consumer Healthcare Inc. (U.S.)

Haleon plc (U.K.)

Scope of the Report:

Oral Care Market Assessment

Toothpastes

By Form

Gels

Pastes

Powders

Other Forms

By Composition

Medicated Toothpastes

Non-medicated Toothpastes

Toothbrushes

Manual Toothbrushes

Soft Bristle Toothbrushes

Medium Bristle Toothbrushes

Hard Bristle Toothbrushes

Electric Toothbrushes

Rotary/Oscillating Electric Toothbrushes

Sonic Electric Toothbrushes

Battery-powered Toothbrushes

Interdental Toothbrushes

Sulcabrushes

End Tuft Toothbrushes

Chewable Toothbrushes

Mouthpiece Toothbrushes

Mouthwashes

Medicated Mouthwashes

Fluoride Mouthwashes

Antiseptic Mouthwashes

Prescription Mouthwashes

Non-medicated Mouthwashes

Cosmetic Mouthwashes

Narural Mouthwashes

Other Oral Care Products

Dental Flosses

Mouth Fresheners

Dental Water Jets

Denture Solutions

Tongue Cleaners/Scrapers

Oral Probiotic Tablets & Liquids

Dental Whitening Products

Age Group

Adults

Children

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Oral Care Clinics

Online Channel

Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Belgium

Switzerland

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa

