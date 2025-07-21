South Africa Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Register an AAGR of 3.5% During 2026-2029, Spurred by Budget Allocations

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects the construction industry in South Africa to shrink by 0.5% in real terms in 2025 due to rising construction costs, and declining private investment, coupled with continued weakness in the residential construction sector.

According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the average construction material price index (CMPI) rose by 1.8% year-on-year (YoY) in January-April 2025, while the value of residential building plans passed in the country declined by 9.9% YoY in January-March 2025. The industry also faces added pressure from US tariffs disrupting supply chains, leading to material shortages and higher import costs.

Moreover, attacks by construction mafias and local interference have also stalled key projects. For instance, the ZAR550 million ($29.4 million) Golden Highway upgrade project, undertaken by the local construction company LoneRock was stalled in June 2025. due to constant threat on its employees.

The South African construction industry is expected to register an annual growth of 3.5% between 2026 and 2029, supported by allocations as part of the country's Financial Year (FY) 2025-26 Budget (April 2025 - March 2026), in which the government is estimated to spend ZAR2.6 trillion ($137.7 billion) in the current financial year. Additionally, the government's plan to increase the share of renewable in the total energy mix from 22% in 2024 to 42% by 2030, will also support the industry's growth over the reminder of the forecast period.

In June 2025, the government, through the Department of Electricity and Energy and National Treasury, announced its plan to advance towards Independent Transmission Projects (ITP) Programme to modernize and expand the country's power grid. The program is aimed at addressing transmission constraints and supporting economic growth, by developing over 14,000km of new power lines and 53GW of generation capacity over the next decade



The Construction in South Africa - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029 (Q2 2025) report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the South African construction industry, including:

The South African construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the South African construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in South Africa. It provides:

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in South Africa, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

