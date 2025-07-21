CD5 Targeting Therapies Market Trends, Clinical Trials, Technology Platforms & Future Outlook 2025 | CD5 Therapies Reach Phase-II Trials with Less Than 10 in Pipeline

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CD5 Targeting Therapies Market Trends, Clinical Trials, Technology Platforms & Future Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The CD5 targeting therapy market is quickly gaining momentum, becoming a viable player within the immune oncology space, especially for hematologic malignancies. While classical immune checkpoint targets like PD-1 or CTLA-4 have been established well within the solid tumor space, CD5 represents a less conventional immune checkpoint target that has become more appealing with its presence on T cells and the distinctive biology behind it. CD5 is highly expressed in some T-cell lymphomas and leukemias, providing an attractive therapeutic route in cancers with limited useful treatment routes. The expanding expertise in T-cell immunobiology, coupled with the lack of available treatments for relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, is placing CD5 firmly in the limelight.

Perhaps the most exciting recent development in the CD5 treatment landscape is cell based therapy, especially CAR-T and CAR-NK therapies. One of the most developed is MB-105, an autologous CD5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy by March Biosciences. Having been originated at Baylor College of Medicine, MB-105 has had initial success; significantly, one patient in a Phase 1 study was in remission for five years. This treatment ingeniously gets around the problem of fratricide by harnessing the rapid degradation kinetics of CD5 to maintain engineered T-cell function. This innovation facilitated MB-105 to progress to Phase 2 trials in the early part of 2025, after it received FDA orphan drug designation for the treatment of CD5 positive T-cell lymphoma.

March Biosciences has attracted significant investor and institutional backing, testament to the faith in the therapeutic value of MB-105. The firm raised US$ 28.4 Million in a Series A round in late 2024 and has been awarded several non-dilutive grants, including grants from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas and ScaleReady. Such strong funding guarantees that March can manufacture at scale and pursue clinical development effectively.

Other therapeutics targeting CD5 are also making progress with new programs. Vittoria Biotherapeutics is developing VIPER-101 (Senza5 CART5) with its in-house platform, which is in Phase 1 trials for T-cell lymphomas. GC Cell, on the other hand, has initiated a trial for its CAR-NK therapy GCC2005, which incorporates interleukin-15 to enhance NK cell persistence, which is a typical drawback of NK cell-based therapies. This is part of a wider diversification in CD5-targeting strategies away from conventional T-cell targeting to NK and even ?d T cells, as exemplified by Curocell's allogeneic CD5 ?d CAR-T candidate that was presented at AACR 2025.

Even with these developments, CD5 targeting therapies are fraught with major challenges. Solid tumors continue to be a challenging landscape; translational barriers such as resistance in the tumor microenvironment, off target toxicity, and trafficking limitations have limited the extension of CD5 therapies beyond blood diseases. Additional complexities of manufacturing, autologous cell therapy cost, and required specialized facilities create logistical and financial impediments. Early stage clinical pipelines are susceptible to attrition based on issues of safety, risks of fratricide, and lack of extensive long term efficacy data.

Moreover, during initial development of CD5-targeted approaches, monoclonal antibodies and antibody drug conjugates were explored but have not provided sufficient clinical value to enter late phase trials. There are efforts on bispecific antibodies, but cell therapies are prevalent in the pipeline because they are versatile and outperform in curing aggressive, refractory T-cell leukemia.

A glance to the future is exciting with the CD5 space in oncology but also autoimmune diseases and transplant rejection. The immunomodulatory character of CD5 indicates that therapies targeted to bind or block this receptor would control immune responses not just limited to the killing of cancer cells. These applications remain preclinical or in early stage explorations.

As a whole, the CD5 targeting therapy market is building momentum with a strong emphasis on T-cell malignancies. Clinical achievement, investment flow, and increasing scientific understanding are paving the way for further development. However, the discipline needs to overcome scientific, logistical, and regulatory obstacles before these treatments enter mainstream. If these challenges are overcome, CD5 therapies have the potential to be a new era in precision immunotherapy.

