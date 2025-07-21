TidyCoin Launches to Turn Crypto Clutter Into Deflationary Gold With a First-of-Its-Kind Burn Ecosystem





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TidyCoin (keep scrolling for the $TIDY contract address), an innovative new entrant in the crypto space, has officially launched with a mission to clean up the digital chaos cluttering user wallets — and turn it into something valuable. The project rewards users who send in their worthless memecoins and abandoned tokens, giving them $TIDY in return — a token engineered to grow more scarce and more valuable over time.





With the rise of speculative noise and rug-pull fatigue, TidyCoin taps into something deeper: the urge to simplify, to refocus, to tidy up. And it doesn’t stop there. At the heart of the TidyCoin ecosystem is a hyper-casual game where players battle against AI and each other to trigger real token burns — a play-to-burn mechanic that accelerates deflation every time the community plays.





Early adopters can also stake $TIDY to unlock additional in-game benefits and future earning potential. Meanwhile, the team is laying the groundwork for future revenue streams that will fuel aggressive buyback and burn programs, compounding the token’s scarcity.

Backed by a 25% airdrop allocation, a strategic partnership with Jungl (https://jungl.world/) — an AI-powered ecosystem for game creation, tokenization, and community growth — and a multi-chain rollout via a unified liquidity pool on PAW Chain (https://www.pawchain.net/), TidyCoin is engineered for rapid scale and unstoppable reach.

“TidyCoin isn’t just a token — it’s a movement,” said a TidyCoin spokesperson. “We’re building the cleanest, leanest, most deflationary ecosystem crypto has ever seen. We’re not here to ride a trend — we’re here to set it.”

With ongoing Twitter Spaces, biweekly contests, and multi-chain activations, TidyCoin is steadily building a culture around simplicity, value, and long-term thinking — one cleaned-up wallet at a time.

About TidyCoin

TidyCoin is a deflationary crypto project that rewards users for sending worthless tokens to the TIDY Vault. It offers staking perks, a play-to-burn game, and a future roadmap focused on utility-based revenue streams and buyback burns. TidyCoin is building a global brand around productivity, decluttering, smarter spending, and lasting value in crypto.

Buy $TIDY on PAWswap: https://swap.pawchain.net/



Contract address on PAW Chain: 6k4GEavrn05JvcghvxxyEgdGxBnoquky4ADaugAumcqdkq42



Contract address on Base/Ethereum: 0xC220AA403Ee2134D8B2d82b07F41eFC440A41db4



Website: https://tidycoin.xyz/



X: https://x.com/tidyonchain



Telegram Community: https://t.me/tidycoincommunity



