Digi Power X Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

Cash position is now over U.S. $30 million with no debt

MIAMI, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digi Power X Inc. (“DGXX” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DGXX / TSXV: DGX), a vertically integrated AI and digital infrastructure company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for the sale of 4,807,693 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at an offering price of U.S.$3.12 per share to a single new fundamental institutional investor, pursuant to a registered direct offering, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately U.S.$15 million before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses payable by the Company.

Immediately following the closing of the transaction, DGXX will hold over U.S.$30 million in cash and cash equivalents, with zero long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

“This financing solidifies DGXX’s capital position as we transition from deployment to monetization,” said Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer of DGXX. “With a balance sheet free of long-term debt and with significant cash reserves, following the offering, we expect to be well-positioned to accelerate the rollout of high-performance compute infrastructure and scale global operations.”

Key Highlights:

U.S.$15 million equity financing at U.S.$3.12 per share

Expected to strengthen DGXX's balance sheet to over U.S.$30 million in cash and cash equivalents and no long-term debt



Expected Use of Proceeds:

Expand deployment of NeoCloud Tier 3 AI infrastructure powered by NVIDIA B200 and B300 chips

Accelerate manufacturing and global distribution of ARMS 200 pods

Execute strategic joint ventures and PPA-backed energy deployments

Support operating runway and non-dilutive financing initiatives

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 22, 2025, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-286520) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 14, 2025, and declared effective on May 20, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. The prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Titan Partners Group LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, 4 World Trade Center, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10007, by phone at (929) 833-1246 or by email at prospectus@titanpartnersgrp.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Digi Power X

Digi Power X (NASDAQ: DGXX / TSXV: DGX), is a vertically integrated AI and energy infrastructure company. Digi Power X designs and deploys modular Tier 3 data centers through its ARMS (AI-Ready Modular Solution) platform and offers enterprise-grade GPU compute through its NeoCloud portal, leveraging advanced NVIDIA GPU technology and secured energy infrastructure.

Follow us on X: @DigipowerX

