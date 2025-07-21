Stallion Uranium Refines Coyote Target with Highly Conductive Anomalies from Ground EM Survey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Stallion”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) is pleased to announce the results from a Stepwise Moving Loop, Time Domain Electromagnetic (“SWML-TDEM”) survey completed over the high-priority Coyote Target on its Moonlite Project (Figure 1). The Coyote Target, located within the Southwestern Athabasca Basin spans claims held in partnership with Atha Energy Corp. (“Atha Energy”) (TSX-V: SASK) as well as claims that are 100% owned by Stallion Uranium.

“These results confirm the presence of strong basement conductors beneath the Athabasca Basin sandstone, with characteristics consistent with major uranium discoveries,” said Darren Slugoski, VP Exploration for Stallion Uranium. “Conductor - Coyote_14.25S, in particular, stands out as a high-priority drill target, supported by both strong geophysical response and a coincident gravity low; suggesting possible uranium alteration.”

“Coyote continues to prove one of the most promising targets in our portfolio,” added Slugoski. “With strong geophysical signatures and favourable structural settings, we believe the area has potential to host a new basement-hosted uranium discovery.”

Highlights:

Stallion deployed cutting-edge Stepwise Moving Loop Time Domain EM (SWML-TDEM) technology, specifically designed for high-resolution imaging of basement-hosted uranium targets beneath Athabasca sandstone cover



The survey revealed three distinct basement conductors, including two high-priority anomalies with strong conductance levels (>10 S), directly comparable to those seen at major uranium discoveries



Utilizing Abitibi Geophysics’ proprietary ARMIT-TDEM sensor paired with a SMARTem24 receiver, the system achieved exceptional signal clarity and depth detection of up to 1,000 meters; key for targeting deep-rooted uranium-bearing structures



All conductors lie within a gravity low; interpreted as potential uranium alteration



Electromagnetic modeling confirms tabular geometry, depth potential, and favorable dips; critical vectors for high-grade basement-hosted uranium



Project is 100% permitted for drilling and targeting underway for Stallion’s first drill test of this highly prospective corridor



Key Conductors Identified:

Conductor: Conductance: Geometry

Quality: Depth

Potential: Priority: Coyote_14.25S 14.25 S (Strong) Excellent 425 m High Coyote_10.7S 10.7 S (Strong) Good 425 m High Coyote_6.7S 6.7 S (Moderate) Good 425 m Moderate





Figure 1 : Results of SWML Plate Modeling over Ground Gravity Survey Inversion

25 m below Unconformity

Interpretation:

Conductor - Coyote_14.25S is a strong, discrete, and tabular anomaly extending 1,750 m along strike and 1,000 m in depth, dipping steeply to the southeast. Its conductance of 14.25 S places it at the upper range for Athabasca-style graphitic shears.

Conductor - Coyote_10.7S shares similar orientation and conductance (10.7 S) and is located along a lithological or structural contact; potentially a conduit for uranium-bearing fluids.

Conductor - Coyote_6.7S is a moderate conductor with a strong geometric signature, likely representing a brittle fault zone or narrow graphitic shear.

All three conductors are located within or proximal to a regional gravity low anomaly, interpreted as possible zones of uranium alteration, structural thickening, or basement faulting—key ingredients for uranium mineralization in the Basin.





Figure 2 : Coyote Target - 3D image of SWML Plate over 3D Gravity

Conductors interpreted from previous MobileMT Survey

Next Steps:

Based on the compelling geophysical results, Stallion will integrate these findings with ongoing geological and historical data reviews to prioritize drill targets for a planned drill program at Coyote in winter 2026. The Moonlite Project is already permitted for drilling.

For visuals of the EM response and modeled conductor plates, see Figures 1 & 2.





Figure 3 : Moonlite Project with Target Areas

SWML-TDEM Survey:

Abitibi Geophysics completed the SWML-TDEM survey over a single 5.8 km-long line using nine overlapping transmitter loops (each 400 m x 600 m), recording high-resolution electromagnetic responses at regularly spaced receiver stations along the profile. This survey was conducted using Abitibi Geophysics’ proprietary ARMIT-TDEM system, which captures both B-field and dB/dt responses across three components simultaneously. These two data types are sensitive to different conductivity ranges and, when combined, enhance the detection and resolution of subsurface conductors.

The use of stepwise overlapping loops improves resolution compared to fixed-loop systems and is particularly well-suited for identifying discrete conductors in the complex basement geology of the Athabasca Basin. The data were collected using 10 Hz base frequency, with robust stacking, QA/QC protocols, and real-time data validation to ensure high-quality results.

About the Plate Modeling:

Once field data were collected, advanced 3D modeling was conducted using EMIT Maxwell software to convert raw EM data into interpretable geological features. The modeling process used the Leroi algorithm to simulate conductive plates within a layered-earth model—a critical feature for Athabasca-style settings where strong resistivity contrasts exist above and below the unconformity.

Modeling began with verification of survey geometry and the removal of noisy or suspect readings. Conductor plates were then inserted, oriented, and refined to match the observed EM response across multiple components. The final plate models were evaluated for geological plausibility, structural coherence, and data fit. The resulting models were exported and integrated with gravity, historical, and structural datasets to prioritize drill targets with the highest discovery potential.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Kyle Patterson, P.Geo., President of Convolutions Geoscience, has reviewed the foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Convolutions Geoscience Corporation. Kyle is a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan and the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium’ through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

