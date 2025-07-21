Nasdaq Verafin Announces Launch of its Agentic AI Workforce, Delivering a Step Change in AML Compliance Efficiency

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Verafin today announced the launch of the Agentic AI Workforce, a suite of digital workers that will deliver a step change in the way banks conduct anti-money laundering (AML) compliance by automating low-value, high-volume compliance processes. Building on the successful adoption of its GenAI Entity Research Copilot, Nasdaq Verafin’s Agentic AI Workforce is made up of digital workers that can be deployed by banks to execute complex tasks, including decisioning, with minimal supervision.

According to Nasdaq Verafin’s Global Financial Crime Report, a survey of more than 200 industry professionals found that 75% of respondents had increased their investment in headcount over the prior year to improve financial crime prevention efforts. However, despite increased investment in headcount, nearly half of respondents reported a lack of adequate resources and technology to fight financial crime. With the ability to independently analyze, document, and decision end-to-end processes, the digital workers enable banks to reallocate resources to more sophisticated investigations and outcomes-focused activities.

“In today’s operating environment, banks are tasked with navigating a growing number of compliance challenges from evolving regulatory requirements to the shortcomings of legacy technology and impact of resource constraints on compliance teams," said Rob Norris, SVP and Head of Product, Nasdaq Verafin. “Our Agentic AI Workforce will transform the way banks of all sizes approach AML compliance, delivering a step change in efficiency gains that allows compliance teams to shift efforts and focus on the important work of tackling serious financial crimes such as human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other facets of organized crime.”

The first of the digital workers will focus on two of the most resource-intensive areas of compliance – Sanctions Screening and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) reviews. Currently in beta, the first digital workers are expected to be available to Nasdaq Verafin clients later this year.

The Digital Sanctions Analyst will aid Sanctions Screening by dispositioning, documenting, and actioning false positive alerts, while escalating true matches for further review by bank investigators. Sanctions compliance is a complex and costly problem for financial institutions, with compliance failures leading to civil penalties and reputational damage. Further, legacy approaches to Sanctions Screening can hamper compliance teams with an overwhelming number of false positive alerts. Initial results show that Nasdaq Verafin’s Digital Sanctions Analyst reduces a bank’s alert review workload by more than 80%.

The Digital EDD Analyst will automate a bank’s periodic EDD review process, actioning low-risk cases that do not require further investigation, offering significant efficiency gains for banks. Meeting regulatory requirements for conducting EDD reviews of high-risk customers is a growing challenge for financial institutions, as reviews at most institutions rely on time-consuming manual processes. The Digital EDD Analyst will allow financial institutions to streamline their risk review process, delivering a step change in efficiency and significantly reducing operational expenses.

The launch of the Agentic AI Workforce represents the latest evolution of Nasdaq Verafin’s industry-leading financial crime management solutions, following the successful rollout of the GenAI Entity Research copilot. Since releasing the Entity Research Copilot into Nasdaq Verafin’s case management module in the second quarter of 2025, clients have leveraged this feature in tens of thousands of cases to help streamline and expedite investigations and documentation. In all, more than 1,300 clients have benefited from Nasdaq Verafin’s integrated GenAI copilot capabilities across its platform since launch.

"The financial services industry is grappling with mounting pressure to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining robust compliance operations amid increasingly sophisticated threats,” said Chuck Subrt, the Fraud & AML Practice Director at Datos Insights. “We are witnessing a transformative shift as institutions seek to automate resource-intensive workflows that traditionally consume the vast majority of analysts' time on data collection and processing. Digital workforce solutions like Nasdaq Verafin’s Agentic AI Workforce flip the investigator time equation to enable human experts to focus on high-value decision-making and critical analysis."

Please visit https://verafin.com/artificial-intelligence to learn more about Nasdaq Verafin’s Agentic AI Workforce.

About Nasdaq Verafin

Nasdaq Verafin provides Financial Crime Management Technology solutions for Fraud Detection and Management, AML/CFT Compliance and Management, High-Risk Customer Management, Sanctions Screening and Management, and Information Sharing. More than 2,600 financial institutions, representing over $10T in collective assets, use Nasdaq Verafin to prevent fraud and strengthen AML/CFT efforts. Visit www.verafin.com to learn more.

