FLEXJET RAISES $800 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM INVESTMENT GROUP LED BY L CATTERTON

Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, has closed an $800 million equity investment from a consortium of strategic investors led by leading global consumer-focused investment firm L Catterton, with participation from affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, LLC and the J. Safra Group. The investment, which marks the largest equity investment in the history of private aviation, will support Flexjet’s continuing vision to significantly transform the Private Jet Flight Experience.

With investments in its global workforce, infrastructure and fleet modernization, Flexjet has built the foundation for a travel experience that is responsive to the latest demands of its clients, which includes more demand for larger aircraft and international flights. Flexjet’s vision includes a more bespoke experience that begins with access through private terminals and ends with providing unique access to destinations, products and curated events that are not available outside of the Flexjet community.

Additionally, much of Flexjet’s success is built on its ability to control the key ingredients that lead to specialized service delivery. This includes private aviation’s largest in-house maintenance network, private terminals and its Cabin Attendant Academy. Flexjet currently has 11 private terminals either operating or in development, including London Farnborough expected to open early next year.

Enhancing and broadening the breadth and depth of what services it controls is a key focus of Flexjet’s vision, as well as creating exclusive access to luxury experiences and products, such as its partnerships with Ferretti Group’s Riva Yachts and Bentley Motors.

“L Catterton, with its special relationship with LVMH and its family of brands, provides the perfect opportunity for collaborating in areas such as consumer insights, brand strategies, retail expansion, and luxury product delivery,” commented Kenn Ricci, Flexjet’s Chairman.

This landmark investment creates a unique and differentiated strategic partnership between management and Flexjet’s existing shareholders, who will remain in control, and three leading global investors. L Catterton, KSL Capital Partners, and the J. Safra Group bring a long and successful record of investing in businesses that serve upscale consumers through experiential branding, luxury goods and unmatched travel and leisure experiences.

“Flexjet epitomizes our category-first approach and, although they are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, their history is one of never settling in pursuit of thoughtful innovation to best fulfill the desires of the consumers within their unique and exciting marketplace,” said Scott Dahnke, Global CEO of L Catterton, speaking on behalf of the consortium.

Jefferies, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Goldman Sachs acted as co-advisors to Flexjet.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 26 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Flexjet Technical Services, a fully integrated maintenance and product support infrastructure, has operations in the U.S., Canada and Europe and its primary mission is to support the maintenance of the Flexjet fleet. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews assigned to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500 and the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division offers leases, helicopter cards and convenient interchange access for its aircraft Owners. Flexjet owns, operates and maintains its global fleet of Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, Florida, United Kingdom and Italy. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @Flexjetllc.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $37 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm's funds have the ability to invest between $5 million and $5 billion, across the capital structure, in well-positioned consumer businesses. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Originally founded in 1989, the firm has made over 300 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; New York City, New York; and London, England. KSL invests across three primary strategies through its equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds.

KSL has spent more than three decades investing in luxury and experiential travel, building a leading global portfolio of hotels and resorts, destination experiences and travel and leisure brands. With deep sector expertise and an expansive international footprint, the firm brings significant scale and experience to the global travel and leisure sector, along with differentiated insight into the ultra-luxury hospitality market.

For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.

About J. Safra Group

The J. Safra Group (the “Group”), with total assets under management of USD 345 billion, consists of privately-owned banks under the Safra name and investment holdings in asset-based business sectors such as real estate and agribusiness. The Group’s banking interests in more than 200 locations globally, are: J. Safra Sarasin, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; Banco Safra, headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Safra National Bank of New York, headquartered in New York City, USA; all independent from one another from a consolidated supervision standpoint. The Group’s real estate holdings consist of more than 200 premier commercial, residential, retail and farmland properties worldwide, such as New York City’s 660 Madison Avenue office complex and London’s iconic Gherkin Building. Its investments in other sectors include, among others, agribusiness holdings in Brazil and Chiquita Brands International Inc. With deep relationships in markets worldwide, the Group is able to greatly enhance the value of businesses which are part of it. There are more than 35,000 employees associated with the J. Safra Group.

