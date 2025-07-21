XRP price rises, CJB Crypto one-day mining contract becomes more popular

London, UK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rising prices of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as XRP, ETH and BTC, CJB Crypto has attracted more and more users. In order to meet the needs of users to obtain passive income from digital assets such as Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, etc., the platform innovatively launched the mobile-first "One-Day Mining Contract". The service relies on cloud facilities deployed in global data centers for mining, and users can get returns within 24 hours.

Founded in London in November 2016, CJB Crypto is a leading global registered cryptocurrency cloud mining service provider. The platform has invested in and built more than 100 large mining farms and data centers in Canada, Kazakhstan, the United States, Russia and other countries. Its business covers 175 countries and regions around the world, and has served more than 7.5 million users in total.





Start your CJB Crypto mining journey

Easy registration: New users can enjoy a $10 reward upon registration, and can also get $0.6 for daily check-in.

Choose a contract: After successful registration, choose a suitable mining contract based on your investment goals and budget. The platform provides a variety of contract plans, which can be easily participated by both novice and experienced users.

Referral Bonus ( Affiliate Program ):

Recommend friends to join, and you have the opportunity to win up to $20,000 in extra income every month.

After your friend successfully registers and completes the first mining contract, you can immediately receive a 3% reward of their contract amount (for example: if your friend buys a $10,000 contract, you get $300).

Cumulatively invite a certain number of active users, and you will have the opportunity to receive a one-time fixed bonus of up to $50,000.

Unlimited income potential! The invitation mechanism is transparent and traceable, truly realizing "zero investment, home income generation".

Rich contracts, adapt to diverse needs

After selecting and activating the contract, the system will automatically handle the subsequent mining process. CJB Crypto uses advanced technology to ensure efficient mining and help you maximize your potential income.

Example contract returns (average daily):

$10 contract (period: 1 day): $0.60

$100 contract (period: 2 days): $3.50

$500 contract (period: 5 days): $6.25

$1,000 contract (period: 10 days): $13.00

$5,000 contract (period: 30 days): $75.00

Click to explore more contract options.

Flexible settlement, support for multiple cryptocurrencies

Mining income is settled in USDT by default. But you can freely choose to exchange the income for mainstream digital assets such as XRP, Solana, ETH or BTC. Asset allocation, control at will.

Reasons why CJB Crypto is popular

Since its launch, the platform has gathered more than 7.5 million users worldwide, and its core advantages of "zero threshold, security, convenience and efficiency" have been widely recognized. A 70-year-old American user shared: "Through sign-in and invitation rewards, I can steadily increase my income by thousands of dollars every month. The platform's smart mining really helps me achieve my passive income goal." This is exactly the original intention of CJB Crypto to open smart mining services-to allow everyone to easily participate, share the growth dividends of digital assets, and experience the fun of multiple feedback.

About CJB Crypto

As the world's leading compliant cloud mining platform, CJB Crypto is committed to serving mass investors, not just technical experts, with high-quality applications, green and environmentally friendly global cloud infrastructure and perfect support. The platform adheres to the principle of "user first, safety and efficiency, and controllable risks", lowers the threshold for industry participation through technological innovation, and promotes the development of inclusive finance.