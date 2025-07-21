Supply Chain Management in Manufacturing Global Forecast Market Report 2025-2032 | Key Industry Players Invest in AI and IoT for Enhanced Supply Chain Resilience and Efficiency

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Management Market in Manufacturing By Component, and End User - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth of this market is driven by increasing adoption of digital technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain, and cloud-based SCM software, which enable real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and automation. The rise of globalization, just-in-time manufacturing, and omnichannel distribution has further amplified the need for robust SCM solutions.



Additionally, disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, pandemics, and climate change have pushed manufacturers to invest in risk mitigation strategies and sustainable supply chain practices. With the growing emphasis on Industry 4.0, circular supply chains, and supplier collaboration, the SCM market in manufacturing is expected to expand significantly, driven by the need for agility, transparency, and cost optimization in an increasingly complex global trade environment.



The key players operating in the supply chain management market in manufacturing are SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (formerly JDA Software) (U.S.), Manhattan Associates Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Kinaxis Inc. (Canada), IBM (U.S.), Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Coupa Software Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Dematic (KION Group) (U.S.), Dassault Systemes SE (France), and Korber AG (Germany).

In 2025, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 37.2% of the supply chain management market in manufacturing. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to a confluence of strategic advantages and economic factors.



At the heart of this dominance lies the region's extensive manufacturing infrastructure, particularly in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and increasingly India, which have developed robust industrial ecosystems that support complex and efficient supply chains. These nations have invested heavily in technological infrastructure, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and skilled workforce development, creating a highly competitive environment that attracts global manufacturers.



Based on component, the supply chain management market in manufacturing is segmented into solutions and services.

In 2025, the solutions segment is expected to account for a larger share of 67.9% of the supply chain management market in manufacturing. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising need for supply chain resilience and risk management, the growing complexity of global supply networks, the rising demand for real-time visibility and analytics, and pressure to reduce operational costs while improving service levels and regulatory compliance requirements across different markets.



Manufacturers increasingly rely on advanced SCM software (ERP, WMS, TMS, demand planning tools) to optimize inventory, reduce costs, and enhance coordination with suppliers. The shift toward Industry 4.0, enabled by IoT sensors, AI-driven analytics, and cloud platforms, further accelerates adoption. Additionally, hardware (RFID, automated guided vehicles, robotics) plays a critical role in warehouse automation and tracking, reducing manual errors.



By type, the supply chain management solutions market in manufacturing is segmented into software and hardware& automation.

The software segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025, owing to its critical role in enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility, predictive analytics, and real-time decision-making. Manufacturers rely heavily on software solutions such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), transportation management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics to optimize supply chain efficiency.

The shift towards cloud-based platforms, the increasing integration of AI and machine learning, and the demand for digital twin technologies further drive software adoption. Additionally, software solutions require lower initial investment compared to hardware, making them more accessible across different manufacturing scales.



By end user, the supply chain management market in manufacturing is segmented into automotive, electronics and semiconductor, industrial machinery, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, aerospace and defense, food and beverage, oil and gas, and others (agriculture, medical devices, construction).

The electronics and semiconductor segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2032. The high growth of this segment is mainly driven by globally dispersed production, compressed product lifecycles, and vulnerability to disruptions.



The 2020-2023 chip shortage exposed supply chain fragilities, driving investments in predictive analytics, diversified sourcing, and inventory buffers. The industry's need for precision logistics, given components' high value and environmental sensitivity, is accelerating IoT-based monitoring, blockchain authentication, and AI-driven quality control.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current revenue generated by the supply chain management market in manufacturing globally?

At what rate is the supply chain management market in manufacturing demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the supply chain management market in manufacturing?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of component and end user are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the supply chain management market in manufacturing?

Who are the major players in the supply chain management market in manufacturing? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the supply chain management market in manufacturing? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Market Dynamics

Global SCM Market in Manufacturing: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers (2025-2032)

Increasing Complexity of Global Supply Chains

Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

Rising Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies



Global SCM Market in Manufacturing: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints (2025-2032)

High Implementation and Integration Costs

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Skilled Workforce Shortage

Global SCM Market in Manufacturing: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities (2025-2032)

Integration of AI and Machine Learning

Blockchain for Supply Chain Transparency

Global SCM Market in Manufacturing: Impact Analysis of Trends

Supply Chain Autonomy

Hyperautomation in Supply Chain

Circular Supply Chain Models

ESG Integration in Supply Chain

Quantum Computing Applications

Impact of Sustainability on the Supply Chain Management Market in Manufacturing

Regulatory Landscape and Policy Frameworks

Global Emissions Regulations and Carbon Pricing Mechanisms

Extended Producer Responsibility and Circular Economy Legislation

Mandatory Supply Chain Due Diligence and Transparency Requirements

Market Trends and Consumer Demands

Evolution of Customer Preferences for Sustainable Products and Processes

Investor Pressure and ESG Integration in Supply Chain Strategy

Emergence of Industry Coalitions and Collaborative Platforms

Technological Innovations Enabling Sustainable Supply Chains

Digital Supply Chain Technologies for Environmental Optimization

Sustainable Materials and Green Chemistry Innovations

Clean Energy and Transportation Systems in Supply Networks

Strategic Approaches to Sustainable Supply Chain Management

Supply Chain Design and Network Optimization for Sustainability

Supplier Engagement and Development Programs

Circular Supply CHAIN Models and Closed-loop Systems

Implementation Challenges and Success Factors

Data Visibility and Management Challenges

Economic Considerations and ROI Challenges

Organizational and Cultural Transformation Requirements

Emerging Technologies and Innovation Frontiers

Strategic Implications for Industry Stakeholders



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competition Analysis

Overview

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Company Profiles

SAP SE (Germany)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Blue Yonder Group Inc. (formerly JDA Software) (U.S.)

Manhattan Associates Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Kinaxis Inc. (Canada)

IBM (U.S.)

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Coupa Software Inc. (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Dematic (KION Group) (U.S.)

Dassault Systemes SE (France)

Korber AG (Germany)

Scope of the Report:

Supply Chain Management Market in Manufacturing Assessment by Component

Solutions

Software

Integrated Platforms (End to End SCM)

Supply Chain Planning Software

Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Procurement Management

Order Management Systems

Supply Chain Analytics Software

Other Software Solutions

Hardware and Automation

RFID Systems and Tags

Barcode Scanners and Printers

IOT Devices and Sensors

GPS and Telematics Systems

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVS)

Robotics and Drones

Other Hardware and Automation Solutions

Services

Implementation and integration Services

Consulting Services

Training and Support

Managed Services

Maintenance and Upgrades

Supply Chain Management Market in Manufacturing Assessment by End User

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductors

Industrial Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Others (Agriculture, Medical Devices, Construction)

Supply Chain Management Market in Manufacturing Assessment by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

