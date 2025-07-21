First Trust Introduces a Long/Short Equity ETF

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”), announced today that it has launched units of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (the “Fund” and “FTLS”). Units of the Fund will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. The ticker symbol for the units is FTLS.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with long-term total return by investing in both a long and short portfolio of U.S. exchange listed equity securities and index futures contracts. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing all, or substantially all, of its net assets in First Trust Long/Short ETF, a U.S. listed ETF which is managed by an affiliate of First Trust Canada that has substantially similar investment objectives as the Fund.

“Continuing to execute on our goal of providing Canadian investors with high quality, innovative and timely investment strategies, First Trust Canada is proud to announce the launch of our first ETF that provides exposure to an alternative long/short strategy. Given the uncertainty in the markets as a result of macroeconomic and geopolitical events, we believe that volatility is going to remain high for the foreseeable future. The First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF is an innovative and cost effective strategy that seeks to mitigate large drawdowns while still focusing on growth and managing tax efficiency,” said Nilesh Patel, Head of Distribution at First Trust Canada.

For further information: Media Contact: Nilesh Patel, FT Portfolios Canada Co., 40 King Street West, Suite 5102, email: nileshpatel@firsttrust.ca, 1-877-622-5552.