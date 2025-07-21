ECARX Receives Three ISO Certifications, Further Streamlining Integration with Global Automakers

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that it has received ISO9001 (Quality Management Systems), ISO14001 (Environmental Management Systems), and ISO45001 (Occupational Health & Safety) certifications, covering the entire life cycle from designs to sales of intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving solutions. This underscores ECARX’s commitment to and long-term investment in developing safe and efficient intelligent solutions for automakers globally as it accelerates its global strategy.

ISO certifications are internationally recognized as a prerequisite for collaboration with leading automakers around the world. By upholding these standards across design, development, manufacturing, delivery and after-sales support, ECARX is building a solid foundation with the highest international standards across every aspect of its operations to serve automakers and support vehicle deployment globally.

These internationally recognized certifications remove potential barriers to entry in developed markets where stringent quality, environmental, and safety standards are required to be met by suppliers. For ECARX, whose solutions are already powering over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide, these certifications create a clearer path to integration with global automotive platforms and strengthen its competitive positioning when bidding on new projects.

The new certifications build on ECARX’s existing portfolio of quality, functional-safety and information-security accreditations—credentials that collectively differentiate the Company in the competitive automotive-tech landscape. As ECARX continues to expand its global customer base and extends its technology stack into AI, robotics and embodied-intelligence applications, these ISO certifications will also underpin future product releases beyond the automotive sector.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “The receipting of these ISO certifications reflects our uncompromising commitment to quality, sustainability and the wellbeing of our employees globally. This accomplishment enhances our competitive positioning as we execute our global strategy, strengthens the trust global automakers place in our solutions, and will accelerate the application of our solutions in the AI and robotics sectors.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contacts:

ir@ecarxgroup.com

Media Contacts:

ecarx@christensencomms.com