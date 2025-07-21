Patriot Mobile Supports Cell Phones for Soldiers to Help 1,000 Veterans

Grapevine, TX, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National non-profit Cell Phones for Soldiers (CPFS) began providing free smart devices and 12 months of wireless service to eligible low-income and at-risk veterans in Pennsylvania in June. This program includes 1,000 dedicated phone lines with robust data plans.

“Patriot Mobile is proud to support this program as a part of its Veterans and First Responders focused philanthropic patriotism and support for America’s finest. This grassroots, statewide effort is one of many CPFS programs Patriot Mobile supports to connect local and state officials with veterans in their communities,” said Jenny Story, Patriot Mobile Chief Operating Officer.

“CPFS is grateful and humbled at the generosity Patriot Mobile provides to the veterans in our programs. We work together with Patriot Mobile and our other veteran-friendly partners for the sake of our nation’s veterans at locations around the country. From providing recruits with communication during Christmas to connect with loved ones in the Great Lakes region, to bridging the digital divide for at-risk veterans in the communities where they live, CPFS and Patriot Mobile are making a difference,” said Cell Phones for Soldiers Founder and Executive Director Rob Bergquist.

Veterans at or below the federal poverty line or enrolled in federal or state assistance programs (e.g., SNAP, Medicaid) can take advantage of the free phone and service.

To further serve the veteran community, information on education, employment, healthcare, and local/state services will be delivered directly to recipients’ devices. Once their CPFS-provided year of service ends, veterans can keep their device and sign up for significantly reduced rates and services through CPFS's veteran-owned strategic partners and sponsors.

To receive a free phone and service, qualifying veterans should contact the Veteran Service Officer in their local county or visit www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com.

